The 5 Best Hotels in Dallas–Fort Worth

When it comes to Texas, two cities can be better than one. The Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex is full of great hotels for any kind of traveler, whether you're flying in for that shareholders' conference or on the hunt to find some of the country's best barbecue. Some of the biggest names in hospitality have pulled out all the stops for their DFW locations, from Marriott's top-tier buildings to Rosewood's intimate take on Southwestern charm. And according to Travel + Leisure readers, the best hotels in Dallas–Fort Worth deliver polish and panache.

Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels (including safari lodges) were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as city hotel, resort, or safari lodge based on their locations and amenities.

Courtesy of Hotel Drover

A sense of unfussy elegance unites the hotels on this inaugural edition of the Dallas–Fort Worth list, especially the middle three properties, from Thompson, Rosewood, and Ritz-Carlton, respectively. In the No. 3 spot is Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek, a 142-key hotel set on a 1920s estate. "The hotel itself is beautiful, with a great restaurant and bar with live music," wrote one reader, who called it "a great place for a couple wanting a bougie getaway."

Situated in a historic George Dahl–designed tower, the Thompson Dallas (No. 2), a new 219-room addition to the hotel scene, impressed not only with its modern interiors, but with its first-class service as well. "I called to inquire where the ice machine was, and they were at the door with some within minutes, along with an assortment of things in case we needed to replenish the mini-bar," one voter wrote. "I asked for limes, and they got some from the restaurant even though they don't have them in room service."

But as popular as Dallas hotels proved, this list is bookended by properties in the twin city of Fort Worth. Which Panther City option took the No. 1 spot? Read on to find out.

1. Hotel Drover, Autograph Collection, Fort Worth

Courtesy of Hotel Drover

Located at the southern edge of the Fort Worth Stockyards, this 200-room property opened last March, with one reader calling it a "much-needed addition to such a cool city." The design channels a polished rusticity through touches like exposed-wood beams in the ceiling and antiques like chairs and backboards throughout the rooms. The Veranda Bar in the lush backyard is a small oasis where you can enjoy a cocktail in the warm Texan air. Readers were big fans of the property's location. "Close to everything!" attested one.

Score: 94.10

2. Thompson Dallas

Courtesy of Thompson Hotels

Score: 93.76

3. Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek, Dallas

Courtesy of Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek

Score: 93.10

4. The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas

Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton Dallas

Score: 91.72

5. The Ashton, Fort Worth

Courtesy of The Ashton

Score: 91.05

