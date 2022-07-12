    The 3 Best Hotels in Berlin

    The best hotels in Berlin, according to Travel + Leisure readers, reflect the city’s history while also weaving in touches of its eclectic modern-day vibe.

    Published on July 12, 2022

    In 1989, Berlin became a global symbol of the unification of Germany and Europe. And today, this bustling capital continues to have an important social, political, and cultural role on the Old Continent, attracting visitors from all over the world. The city's many neighborhoods reflect its diverse population, nearly a quarter of which now has foreign roots. From the historic Mitte to the hip Kreuzberg, once at the heart of Berlin's punk scene, and the vibrant Neukölln, home to an eclectic mix of independent galleries, kebab shops, and vegan cafés, the city is a colorful patchwork of cultures, trends, and ideas. And its hotel scene mirrors this diversity by offering a myriad of dwellings and amenities catering to a large variety of guests.

    Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels (including safari lodges) were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as city hotel, resort, or safari lodge based on their locations and amenities.

    Dining at Hotel Adlon Kempinski
    Courtesy of Hotel Adlon Kempinski

    Our No. 3 winner in this new category is housed in a 1950s building in west Berlin. The 25Hours Hotel Bikini Berlin is inspired by the contrast between nature and urban culture. And so, fittingly, half of its rooms overlook the Berlin Zoo, and the other half have views of the City West skyline. Aside from the unique interiors, which include in-room hammocks hung next to the floor-to-ceiling windows and bold pops of color, guests love the funky vibe of its public spaces. "Great location for a hip hotel with a popular club," one voter commented. "Overall, an awesome hotel experience for younger hip couples seeking a good time in Berlin."

    But it was the iconic Hotel Adlon Kempinski Berlin that took the top spot in this inaugural category. Read on to see what guests had to say about this elegant property and the full list of winners.

    1. Hotel Adlon Kempinski

    Superior Deluxe Room at Hotel Adlon Kempinski
    Courtesy of Hotel Adlon Kempinski

    This 25-year-old property honors the legacy of the site's original hotel, which first opened its doors in 1907 in the heart of Berlin. Its owner at the time, Lorenz Adlon, wanted to create the most luxurious property in the world and treat his guests to the trendiest amenities, which at the beginning of the 20th century meant electricity and hot and cold water in the rooms. Adlon realized his vision, and more than a hundred years later (after the hotel was destroyed in World War II and later rebuilt), Hotel Adlon Kempinski continues to lead the way in the hospitality industry. The property's ideal location was the most-raved-about feature among World's Best Awards voters. "Excellent location near the Brandenburg Gate," one T+L reader sounded off. "Great walking proximity to the Bundestag and museums." That same voter recommended that visitors "ask for a room facing Unter der Linden and the Gate," while another loved the food offered at the property's five restaurants, lounges, or grab-and-go concepts — "especially the pretzels."

    Score: 92.31

    More information: kempinski.com

    2. Grand Hyatt Berlin

    Vox Bar at Grand Hyatt Berlin
    Courtesy of Grand Hyatt Berlin

    Score: 87.56

    More information: hyatt.com

    3. 25Hours Hotel Bikini Berlin

    Dining at 25Hours Hotel Bikini Berlin
    Stephan Lemke

    Score: 84.25

    More information: 25hours-hotels.com

