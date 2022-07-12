The 3 Best Hotels in Barcelona

Barcelona is the very embodiment of European charm. From its Baroque buildings to the unique Gaudí designs, its architecture is second to none, while its cafés serving tiny plates of pure tapas magic will leave visitors wishing for more long after they return home. But perhaps best of all in this city by the sea is its fantastic hotels, which have captured Travel + Leisure readers' hearts for decades.

Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels (including safari lodges) were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as city hotel, resort, or safari lodge based on their locations and amenities.

While the top three hotels have regularly been in the mix, this year's No. 1 — the Mandarin Oriental, Barcelona — beat out the competition by excelling on every level. As one reader succinctly noted, it's "perfect."

Once again, the Hotel Arts Barcelona has returned to the list, this time in the No. 2 spot, with one reader commenting: "It gets no better than this. Five stars in every category." And rounding out the top three is last year's winner, Cotton House Hotel.

Read on to see why the Mandarin Oriental deserves a spot atop your planning list for your next trip to Barcelona.

1. Mandarin Oriental, Barcelona

The Mandarin Oriental, Barcelona, sits on Passeig de Gràcia, the most famed thoroughfare in the city. It's filled with luxury boutiques, and, of course, several of Gaudí's architectural masterpieces. Though the hotel's surroundings are spectacular, so too are its interiors. Inside, guests will find jaw-dropping suites designed by Patricia Urquiola, which include plush white beds, contemporary furnishings, and floor-to-ceiling windows to allow visitors to drink in the neighborhood views. Outside the guest accommodations, visitors can also indulge in the hotel's wellness offerings at the spa, which offers signature treatments like the "essential traveler," which promises to realign energy after a long flight. After a treatment, they're invited to relax into a good meal at Moments, run by chef Carme Ruscalleda, who serves up Catalonian delights.

2. Hotel Arts Barcelona

3. Cotton House Hotel, Autograph Collection

