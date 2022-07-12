The 5 Best Hotels in Austin

They say everything's bigger in Texas, and the state's lively capital city is the perfect place to experience that larger-than-life energy. Home to more than 250 music venues and host to SXSW and Austin City Limits, Austin is known as the Live Music Capital of the World. The city is also big on outdoor adventure, with swimming holes, hiking trails, and urban bat-watching. And with delicious Tex-Mex and barbecue served up in stylish restaurants, plus food trucks and breweries, wineries, and distilleries, visitors easily get their fill of the city's flavors.

The Ingalls

Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels (including safari lodges) were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as city hotel, resort, or safari lodge based on their locations and amenities.

This year, for the first time, Travel + Leisure readers voted on the best hotels in Austin. Readers praised Four Seasons Hotel Austin (No. 3) for its downtown location overlooking Lady Bird Lake, with one stating that it has the "best location in Austin." Relative newcomers to the Austin hotel scene ranked among the top hotels, including Arrive Austin (No. 2, which opened in 2019), as did historic hotels such as the Driskill (No. 4), which dates back to 1886. T+L readers mentioned its "classic" vibe, with one saying, "Love the historic Texas feel of the property with hospitality that is wonderfully Austin!"

These are the best hotels in Austin, according to T+L readers.

1. Austin Proper Hotel & Residences

The 32-story, 244-room Austin Proper Hotel incorporates historical influences and local art — the project was overseen by Handel Architects and interior designer Kelly Wearstler. High-end amenities include two pools, a spa, a fitness center, and complimentary bike rentals. McGuire Moorman Hospitality is behind the hotel's dining venues, including La Piscina, a rooftop poolside Mexican restaurant, and the Peacock, a Mediterranean grill. Located in the 2nd Street District, the hotel is just a short walk from Lady Bird Lake, indie boutiques, and many nightlife venues. T+L readers complimented the hotel's "beautiful rooms," "great location," and service.

Score: 89.44

More information: properhotel.com

2. Arrive Austin

Courtesy of ARRIVE East Austin

Score: 88.75

More information: arrivehotels.com

3. Four Seasons Hotel Austin

Courtesy of Four Seasons Hotels

Score: 88.26

More information: fourseasons.com

4. The Driskill

Courtesy of The Driskill

Score: 87.26

More information: hyatt.com

5. Fairmont Austin

Courtesy of Fairmont Austin Hotel

Score: 87.14

More information: fairmont-austin.com