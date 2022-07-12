    The 5 Best Hotels in Austin

    The best hotels in Austin, according to Travel + Leisure readers, tap into the city’s music scene and excellent food.

    By
    Elizabeth Rhodes
    Elizabeth Rhodes
    Elizabeth Rhodes

    Elizabeth Rhodes joined the Travel + Leisure team in 2019 as an associate digital editor, covering everything from luxury hotels to theme parks to must-pack travel products. Originally from South Carolina, Elizabeth moved to New York City from London, where she started her career as a travel blogger and writer. Her favorite things include beautiful hotels, surprise flight upgrades, and talking about the places she loves. * 5+ years of experience working as a travel writer and editor * Received a master's degree from the London School of Economics and Political Science

    Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
    Published on July 12, 2022

    They say everything's bigger in Texas, and the state's lively capital city is the perfect place to experience that larger-than-life energy. Home to more than 250 music venues and host to SXSW and Austin City Limits, Austin is known as the Live Music Capital of the World. The city is also big on outdoor adventure, with swimming holes, hiking trails, and urban bat-watching. And with delicious Tex-Mex and barbecue served up in stylish restaurants, plus food trucks and breweries, wineries, and distilleries, visitors easily get their fill of the city's flavors.

    Reception with person walking in
    The Ingalls

    Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels (including safari lodges) were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as city hotel, resort, or safari lodge based on their locations and amenities.

    This year, for the first time, Travel + Leisure readers voted on the best hotels in Austin. Readers praised Four Seasons Hotel Austin (No. 3) for its downtown location overlooking Lady Bird Lake, with one stating that it has the "best location in Austin." Relative newcomers to the Austin hotel scene ranked among the top hotels, including Arrive Austin (No. 2, which opened in 2019), as did historic hotels such as the Driskill (No. 4), which dates back to 1886. T+L readers mentioned its "classic" vibe, with one saying, "Love the historic Texas feel of the property with hospitality that is wonderfully Austin!"

    These are the best hotels in Austin, according to T+L readers.

    1. Austin Proper Hotel & Residences

    Lobby and bar at Austin Proper
    The Ingalls

    The 32-story, 244-room Austin Proper Hotel incorporates historical influences and local art — the project was overseen by Handel Architects and interior designer Kelly Wearstler. High-end amenities include two pools, a spa, a fitness center, and complimentary bike rentals. McGuire Moorman Hospitality is behind the hotel's dining venues, including La Piscina, a rooftop poolside Mexican restaurant, and the Peacock, a Mediterranean grill. Located in the 2nd Street District, the hotel is just a short walk from Lady Bird Lake, indie boutiques, and many nightlife venues. T+L readers complimented the hotel's "beautiful rooms," "great location," and service.

    Score: 89.44

    More information: properhotel.com

    2. Arrive Austin

    Guest Room details at ARRIVE East Austin
    Courtesy of ARRIVE East Austin

    Score: 88.75

    More information: arrivehotels.com

    3. Four Seasons Hotel Austin

    Exterior aerial view of Four Seasons Hotel Austin
    Courtesy of Four Seasons Hotels

    Score: 88.26

    More information: fourseasons.com

    4. The Driskill

    Balcony of a suite at The Driskill in Austin
    Courtesy of The Driskill

    Score: 87.26

    More information: hyatt.com

    5. Fairmont Austin

    Aerial view of pool at Fairmont Austin Hotel
    Courtesy of Fairmont Austin Hotel

    Score: 87.14

    More information: fairmont-austin.com

    Was this page helpful?
    Related Articles
    Guest room at L’Ermitage Beverly Hills
    The 15 Best Hotels in Greater Los Angeles
    Swimming pool at Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco
    The 100 Best Hotels in the World
    Exterior of Grand Hyatt Tokyo
    The 5 Best Hotels in Tokyo
    The Orchid on the grounds of Shangri-La Hotel Singapore
    The 5 Best Hotels in Singapore
    Portrait Firenz, Florence, Italy
    The 5 Best Hotels in Florence
    Exterior street view of Auberge Saint-Antoine
    The 10 Best City Hotels in Canada
    Cipriani, A Belmond Hotel, Venice, Italy
    The 5 Best Hotels in Venice
    A guest suite at The Langham, Melbourne hotel
    The 5 Best City Hotels in Australia and New Zealand
    Corridor at The Oberoi Udaivilas
    The 5 Best Resorts in India
    Hotel de la Ville, Rome, Italy
    The 5 Best Hotels in Rome
    View of the Parthenon from a restaurant at Hotel Grande Bretagne
    The 3 Best Hotels in Athens
    Pool at Oberoi Hotels & Resorts
    The 15 Best City Hotels in Asia
    Dorado, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve, Dorado, Puerto Rico
    The 5 Best Resorts in Puerto Rico
    Exterior and back property at Manoir Hovey
    The 10 Best Resort Hotels in Canada
    Interior of a guest room at Coco Hotel
    The 3 Best Hotels in Copenhagen
    Overhead view of a woman floating in a pool in Indonesia
    The 5 Best Resorts in Indonesia