The 5 Best Hotels in Amsterdam

World-class museums, leafy parks, quaint neighborhood cafés, and postcard views — Amsterdam has it all. And the Dutch capital makes looking for culture and beauty easy: nearly everything can be reached by bike or on foot. Of course, after a full day of exploring the sites — like the Anne Frank House and the Rijksmuseum — and popping into the many cheese shops and looking for tulips in spring, there's nothing like coming back to one of the best hotels in Amsterdam. Our editors are honoring those properties with this brand-new list of reader favorites.

Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels (including safari lodges) were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as city hotel, resort, or safari lodge based on their locations and amenities.

Sander Baks/Courtesy of Pulitzer Amsterdam

T+L readers raved about the picturesque canal views from Amsterdam's most stylish hotels. But many properties also earned points for their interiors. One such example is city icon De L'Europe, which celebrated its 125th anniversary last year and underwent a top-to-bottom refresh in 2020 to eight suites in a separate wing. "It perfectly marries the past with the present," said one guest of the No. 5 hotel's renovation. "Love the design and the vibe in the lobby," agreed another visitor. "Not the usual bland gray on beige."

Another hallmark of the best Amsterdam hotels is exemplary service. Of the Ambassade Hotel (No.4) one four-time guest wrote, "This is our favorite hotel because we can count on being welcomed and treated well."

But of all the well-appointed hotels in Amsterdam, it was the Pulitzer, set in the posh Nine Streets district, that captured the No. 1 spot. Read on to find out why and to learn more about the five best hotels in Amsterdam.

1. Pulitzer Amsterdam

Sander Baks/Courtesy of Pulitzer Amsterdam

Set within 25 restored 17th- and 18th-century canal houses, Pulitzer is a testament to the trade history of the Dutch East India Company. (Wealthy merchants built homes along the inner rings of canals.) Taking a cruise is essential when visiting Amsterdam, and T+L readers appreciated the option to do so on the Pulitzer's own saloon boat, which can be booked privately and with a food and beverage package. "It was an exceptional experience at dusk," said one reader. In fact, special amenities and superb service were hallmarks of the property. One guest wrote: "We arrived early, and they put us in another comfortable room until ours was ready. And at check in, the manager on duty invited us to a concert being held in front of the hotel that evening. What a trip!"

Score: 93.04

More information: pulitzeramsterdam.com

2. Conservatorium Hotel

Courtesy of Conservatorium Hotel

Score: 91.53

More information: conservatoriumhotel.com

3. Waldorf Astoria Amsterdam

Courtesy of Waldorf Astoria Amsterdam

Score: 91.47

More information: hilton.com

4. Ambassade Hotel

Courtesy of Ambassade Hotel

Score: 90.34

More information: ambassade-hotel.nl

5. De L'Europe Amsterdam

Courtesy of Hotel De L'Europe Amsterdam

Score: 89.44

More information: deleurope.com