    The 5 Best Hotels in Amsterdam

    From picture-perfect parks to sophisticated museums, the charms of the Dutch capital are many — and so are the city’s exceptional hotels.

    By Elizabeth Cantrell
    Published on July 12, 2022

    World-class museums, leafy parks, quaint neighborhood cafés, and postcard views — Amsterdam has it all. And the Dutch capital makes looking for culture and beauty easy: nearly everything can be reached by bike or on foot. Of course, after a full day of exploring the sites — like the Anne Frank House and the Rijksmuseum — and popping into the many cheese shops and looking for tulips in spring, there's nothing like coming back to one of the best hotels in Amsterdam. Our editors are honoring those properties with this brand-new list of reader favorites.

    Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels (including safari lodges) were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as city hotel, resort, or safari lodge based on their locations and amenities.

    View of the Pulitzer Amsterdam from the canal
    Sander Baks/Courtesy of Pulitzer Amsterdam

    T+L readers raved about the picturesque canal views from Amsterdam's most stylish hotels. But many properties also earned points for their interiors. One such example is city icon De L'Europe, which celebrated its 125th anniversary last year and underwent a top-to-bottom refresh in 2020 to eight suites in a separate wing. "It perfectly marries the past with the present," said one guest of the No. 5 hotel's renovation. "Love the design and the vibe in the lobby," agreed another visitor. "Not the usual bland gray on beige."

    Another hallmark of the best Amsterdam hotels is exemplary service. Of the Ambassade Hotel (No.4) one four-time guest wrote, "This is our favorite hotel because we can count on being welcomed and treated well."

    But of all the well-appointed hotels in Amsterdam, it was the Pulitzer, set in the posh Nine Streets district, that captured the No. 1 spot. Read on to find out why and to learn more about the five best hotels in Amsterdam.

    1. Pulitzer Amsterdam

    Interior of the Art Collector Suite at Pulitzer Amsterdam
    Sander Baks/Courtesy of Pulitzer Amsterdam

    Set within 25 restored 17th- and 18th-century canal houses, Pulitzer is a testament to the trade history of the Dutch East India Company. (Wealthy merchants built homes along the inner rings of canals.) Taking a cruise is essential when visiting Amsterdam, and T+L readers appreciated the option to do so on the Pulitzer's own saloon boat, which can be booked privately and with a food and beverage package. "It was an exceptional experience at dusk," said one reader. In fact, special amenities and superb service were hallmarks of the property. One guest wrote: "We arrived early, and they put us in another comfortable room until ours was ready. And at check in, the manager on duty invited us to a concert being held in front of the hotel that evening. What a trip!"

    Score: 93.04

    More information: pulitzeramsterdam.com

    2. Conservatorium Hotel

    The bathroom in the Concerto Two Bed Suite at Conservatorium
    Courtesy of Conservatorium Hotel

    Score: 91.53

    More information: conservatoriumhotel.com

    3. Waldorf Astoria Amsterdam

    Maurer Room, Private Dining at the Waldorf Astoria Amsterdam
    Courtesy of Waldorf Astoria Amsterdam

    Score: 91.47

    More information: hilton.com

    4. Ambassade Hotel

    Interior of a guest room at Ambassade Hotel
    Courtesy of Ambassade Hotel

    Score: 90.34

    More information: ambassade-hotel.nl

    5. De L'Europe Amsterdam

    Interior of a loft at Hotel De L'Europe Amsterdam
    Courtesy of Hotel De L'Europe Amsterdam

    Score: 89.44

    More information: deleurope.com

    Was this page helpful?
    Related Articles
    Flowers & Lower Terrace at The Merrion Hotel in Dublin
    The 5 Best Hotels in Dublin
    Reception with person walking in
    The 5 Best Hotels in Austin
    Interior guest room with fireplace at Inn of Anasazi
    The 5 Best Hotels in Santa Fe
    Exterior of Grand Hyatt Tokyo
    The 5 Best Hotels in Tokyo
    Suite living room at Waldorf Astoria in Atlanta
    The 5 Best Hotels in Atlanta
    Lobby of The Joseph, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Nashville
    The 5 Best Hotels in Nashville
    Cipriani, A Belmond Hotel, Venice, Italy
    The 5 Best Hotels in Venice
    Exterior aerial view of The Alida in Savannah
    The 5 Best Hotels in Savannah
    Pendry San Diego
    The 5 Best Hotels in San Diego
    Exterior of Pendry Chicago
    The 10 Best Hotels in Chicago
    Terrace daybed at the Rosewood San Miguel de Allende hotel
    The 5 Best City Hotels in Mexico
    Hotel de la Ville, Rome, Italy
    The 5 Best Hotels in Rome
    Opera Suite Salon at Hotel Bristol, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Vienna
    The 5 Best Hotels in Vienna
    Portrait Firenz, Florence, Italy
    The 5 Best Hotels in Florence
    Lobby interior at The Post Oak Hotel in Houston
     The 5 Best Hotels in Houston
    George Bar at Fairmont Olympic in Seattle
    The 5 Best Hotels in Seattle