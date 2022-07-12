 The 5 Best Hotels in Houston

From major brands like Four Seasons to local favorites like the Post Oak Hotel, the best hotels in Houston, according to Travel + Leisure readers, turn the luxury dial all the way up. They also connect guests to the city's emerging culinary scene, with trendy restaurants bringing together everything from Texas-style barbecue to seafood fresh from the Gulf of Mexico.

Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels (including safari lodges) were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as city hotel, resort, or safari lodge based on their locations and amenities.

On this inaugural Houston list, four of the five hotels come from travel-industry heavy hitters. The Marriott Marquis (No. 5) has a staggering 1,000 rooms and a Texas-shaped lazy river on its roof, while the JW Marriott Houston Downtown (No. 4) occupies a historic 1910 building that was thoughtfully renovated in 2014. Upgrades include soaking tubs in some guest accommodations and a luxe spa offering aromatherapy massages and other pampering treatments.

C. Baldwin, part of HIlton's Curio Collection, came in at No. 2. Located within easy walking distance of Sam Houston Park, City Hall, and the Theater District, the elegant 354-room property is home to Rosalie, a buzzy Italian restaurant from celebrity chef (and Top Chef Masters winner) Chris Cosentino.

But these stylish outposts weren't enough to triumph over one of the city's independent darlings. Below, find out which hotel readers named No. 1 among the best hotels in Houston.

1. The Post Oak Hotel at Uptown Houston

Located by Memorial Park, the 250-room Post Oak Hotel is an exercise in Texas opulence. Owner Tilman Fertitta's passion for art is evident from the moment guests walk into the lobby, which has three striking lithographs by Frank Stella. Every detail has been thoroughly considered: 500-thread-count Egyptian cotton sheets; marble bathrooms; handmade chocolates at turndown. "This hotel is exquisite," one reader said. "They treated me like a queen for a day. I felt special from the moment we arrived at the valet." Another voter echoed the "exquisite" sentiment, calling the service "exceptional" and the art "unparalleled."

Score: 95.25

More information: thepostoakhotel.com

2. C. Baldwin, Curio Collection by Hilton

Score: 94.22

More information: cbaldwinhotel.com

3. Four Seasons Hotel Houston

Score: 88.74

More Information: fourseasons.com

4. JW Marriott Houston Downtown

Score: 87.76

More information: marriott.com

5. Marriott Marquis Houston

Score: 86.00

More information: marriott.com