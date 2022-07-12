The 5 Best Hotels in Denver

Experiences in the Mile High City are, quite literally, on another level. The elevation enhances everything from a glass of wine on a bar's patio to a hike in the nearby mountains. The best hotels in Denver, as chosen by Travel + Leisure readers, can help store your mountain bike between rides, point you toward the least crowded hiking trails, and more.

Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels (including safari lodges) were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as city hotel, resort, or safari lodge based on their locations and amenities.

Courtesy of The Rally Hotel

It's the details that make the hotels on this inaugural Denver list such standouts in the city. "There is an actual wood-burning fireplace in the quaint lobby area, and in the early evening, there is a complimentary bourbon tasting," wrote one reader who stayed at the No. 3 Oxford Hotel, which dates back to 1891. From 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays, local musicians put on a showcase that's also worth stopping in at.

But as with any city, location influences where many travelers choose to stay. Denver's buzziest enclave is the River North Art District, a.k.a. RiNo, and the "it" place to bed down there is the 50-room Ramble Hotel, which took the No. 5 spot. Part of the hype can be attributed to its polished aesthetic (jewel-toned walls and furniture; brass accents), but another part undoubtedly comes courtesy of its cocktail lounge: an offshoot of the NYC icon Death & Co. "I absolutely love this hotel," a WBA voter wrote. "The bar and food are incredible. It's my favorite Denver hotel in my favorite neighborhood."

But regardless of the reason you're visiting, the best hotels in Denver as chosen by T+L readers will connect you to the city on a deeper level — and with this year's No. 1 hotel, that holds especially true for baseball fans.

1. The Rally Hotel

Courtesy of The Rally Hotel

Perched above the bustling McGregor Square, in LoDo, the Rally Hotel packs a lot of Denver's energy into a 182-room boutique hotel. The property is a visual stunner: the design encompasses Midcentury Modern furnishings, and the open-air pool deck has the Rocky Mountains views. "The views are unbeatable," one reader attested. Another added that the hotel is ideally located if you're going to a Rockies game, as Coors Field is right across the street.

Score: 95.47

More information: therallyhotel.com

2. Clayton Members Club & Hotel

Courtesy of Clayton House

Score: 94.67

More information: claytondenver.com

3. The Oxford Hotel

Courtesy of The Oxford Hotel

Score: 94.40

More information: theoxfordhotel.com

4. The Maven

Courtesy of The Maven

Score: 93.92

More information: themavenhotel.com

5. The Ramble Hotel

Courtesy of The Ramble Hotel

Score: 92.70

More information: theramblehotel.com