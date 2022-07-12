The 3 Best Hotels in Bangkok

This Southeast Asian capital of nearly 11 million residents is at once super modern yet steeped in history — and packed with so many cultural sites to see and places to eat that the best hotels in Bangkok act as sanctuaries for visitors. Luckily, there is no shortage of options, from small boutique properties to the splashy luxury name brands.

Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels (including safari lodges) were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value.

The Banyan Tree Bangkok in the Central Business District earned the No. 3 spot this year, thanks to 327 spacious rooms with views of the city; a rooftop swimming pool; and 10 food and beverage venues that range from Saffron (for modern Thai cuisine) to Vertigo, an outdoor bar and grill on the very top of the high-rise building. All of which makes the hotel an "amazing experience," according to one reader.

Courtesy of Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok

Over at the Anantara Siam Bangkok (this year's runner up), "everything is perfect," says another voter. A grand, soaring lobby greets guests upon arrival; the 354 rooms have teak furniture and marble bathrooms that are some of the biggest in the city; and the intimate seven-room spa offers traditional Thai massages. All that, along with the palm-fringed swimming pool (flanked by a peaceful lily pond), almost makes you forget you're in one of the world's largest metropolises.

But it was the Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok, that took top honors. Read on for more about what made it the favorite and the full list of the best hotels in Bangkok.

1. Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok

Courtesy of Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok

Since it opened in 1876 as Bangkok's first luxury hotel, the Mandarin Oriental has welcomed a roster of famous guests, including Joseph Conrad, Noël Coward, and Elizabeth Taylor. Today, the property's allure is as strong as ever. Set along the Chao Phraya River, the M.O. is well known for its afternoon tea in the Author's Lounge (its traditional atmosphere enhanced by wicker furnishings and hand-painted fabrics) and for the Michelin-starred Le Normandie by Alain Roux. The French fine-dining restaurant, which debuted in 1958, is located on the top floor of the Chao Phraya wing. The river view from its floor-to-ceiling windows is an impressive backdrop for one of the city's most unique culinary experiences.

WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Score: 96.18

More information: mandarinoriental.com

2. Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel

Courtesy of Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel

Score: 94.13

More information: anantara.com

3. Banyan Tree Bangkok

Courtesy of Banyan Tree Bangkok

Score: 91.47

More information: banyantree.com