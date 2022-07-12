The 25 Best Hotel Brands

As the past two years have shown, the hotel industry is remarkably resilient. The challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic presented numerous hurdles — including lockdowns that, in some cases, meant that a property had to close its doors for a year or more. But a renewed sense of hope has taken hold, as travelers, eager to plan those long-postponed vacations, are booking hotels and resorts in numbers that rival pre-pandemic heights.

Every year for the World's Best Awards survey, Travel + Leisure asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Readers rated hotel brands on their locations, rooms/facilities, food, service, and overall value.

Auberge Resorts Collection, which has opened or renovated three properties in the past year — in Mexico, New Mexico, and Costa Rica — made the list at No. 16. The company is riding high on its continued expansion in some of the world's most beautiful locations. "I discovered this brand during the pandemic," wrote one reader. "And I will not stay anywhere else from now on. It's a real home away from home."

Another brand at the forefront of readers' minds is Rosewood Hotels & Resorts, which came in at No. 9 and has recently debuted properties in Madrid, St. Bart's, and São Paulo, Brazil. One reader cited "outstanding attention to detail" at the hotels. And the ultra-luxurious Aman Resorts earned the No. 22 spot thanks to "the best service in the world" — a trend that will undoubtedly continue at its New York City property, set to open later this year.

But it was the New Delhi–based Oberoi Hotels & Resorts that won the No. 1 spot. Keep reading for details on what makes it so special to T+L readers — and which other hospitality groups made this year's list of best hotel brands.

1. Oberoi Hotels & Resorts

With properties spanning the Middle East, North Africa, and Indonesia — in addition to its home base in the Indian subcontinent — this hotel brand rose from the No. 5 position last year to capture 2022's top spot. Its lavish new Marrakesh resort, which made T+L's 2020 It List, has quickly become popular with travelers, thanks to what one World's Best voter described as "amazing hospitality." Fond memories and recent trips also fueled praise for the brand's iconic resorts in India. "Spectacular locations and excellent staff," said one reader, who noted that the Oberoi Amarvilas in Agra, a stone's throw from the Taj Mahal, is "ideal for families and honeymoons."

WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Score: 97.50

2. One&Only Resorts

Score: 96.20

3. Oetker Collection

Score: 96.15

4. Raffles Hotels & Resorts

Score: 95.50

5. Red Carnation Hotel Collection

Score: 95.32

6. Sofitel Legend

Score: 95.20

7. The Langham Hotels & Resorts

Score: 95.03

8. The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL)

Score: 95.00

9. Rosewood Hotels & Resorts

Score: 94.93

10. Viceroy Hotels & Resorts

Score: 94.91

11. Banyan Tree Hotels & Resorts

Score: 94.89

12. Pendry Hotels & Resorts

Score: 94.89

13. Shangri-La Hotels & Resorts

Score: 94.74

14. Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas

Score: 94.62

15. Mandarin Oriental

Score: 94.06

16. Auberge Resorts Collection

WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Score: 94.01

17. Capella Hotels & Resorts

Score: 94.00

18. The Peninsula Hotels

Score: 93.97

19. Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas

Score: 93.81

20. Proper Hospitality

Score: 93.81

21. Belmond

Score: 93.50

22. Aman Resorts

WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Score: 93.18

23. The Luxury Collection

Score: 93.06

24. St. Regis Hotels & Resorts

Score: 93.00

25. Salamander Hotels & Resorts

Score: 92.67

