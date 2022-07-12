    The 25 Best Hotel Brands

    These are the best hotel brands in the world, according to readers' votes in the 2022 World's Best Awards survey.

    By John Wogan
    Published on July 12, 2022
    Aerial view of Oberoi Udaivilas, Udaipur
    Photo: Courtesy of Oberoi Hotels & Resorts

    As the past two years have shown, the hotel industry is remarkably resilient. The challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic presented numerous hurdles — including lockdowns that, in some cases, meant that a property had to close its doors for a year or more. But a renewed sense of hope has taken hold, as travelers, eager to plan those long-postponed vacations, are booking hotels and resorts in numbers that rival pre-pandemic heights.

    Every year for the World's Best Awards survey, Travel + Leisure asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Readers rated hotel brands on their locations, rooms/facilities, food, service, and overall value.

    Auberge Resorts Collection, which has opened or renovated three properties in the past year — in Mexico, New Mexico, and Costa Rica — made the list at No. 16. The company is riding high on its continued expansion in some of the world's most beautiful locations. "I discovered this brand during the pandemic," wrote one reader. "And I will not stay anywhere else from now on. It's a real home away from home."

    Another brand at the forefront of readers' minds is Rosewood Hotels & Resorts, which came in at No. 9 and has recently debuted properties in Madrid, St. Bart's, and São Paulo, Brazil. One reader cited "outstanding attention to detail" at the hotels. And the ultra-luxurious Aman Resorts earned the No. 22 spot thanks to "the best service in the world" — a trend that will undoubtedly continue at its New York City property, set to open later this year.

    But it was the New Delhi–based Oberoi Hotels & Resorts that won the No. 1 spot. Keep reading for details on what makes it so special to T+L readers — and which other hospitality groups made this year's list of best hotel brands.

    1. Oberoi Hotels & Resorts

    Pool at Oberoi Rajvilas, Jaipur
    Courtesy of Oberoi Hotels & Resorts

    With properties spanning the Middle East, North Africa, and Indonesia — in addition to its home base in the Indian subcontinent — this hotel brand rose from the No. 5 position last year to capture 2022's top spot. Its lavish new Marrakesh resort, which made T+L's 2020 It List, has quickly become popular with travelers, thanks to what one World's Best voter described as "amazing hospitality." Fond memories and recent trips also fueled praise for the brand's iconic resorts in India. "Spectacular locations and excellent staff," said one reader, who noted that the Oberoi Amarvilas in Agra, a stone's throw from the Taj Mahal, is "ideal for families and honeymoons."

    WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Score: 97.50

    More information: oberoihotels.com

    2. One&Only Resorts

    Outdoor dining at One&Only Reethi Rah
    Courtesy of One&Only Reethi Rah

    Score: 96.20

    More information: oneandonlyresorts.com

    3. Oetker Collection

    Royal Suite at The Lanesborough
    Courtesy of Romain Reglade/The Lanesborough

    Score: 96.15

    More information: oetkercollection.com

    4. Raffles Hotels & Resorts

    Pool at Raffles Grand Hotel Angkor Siem Reap in Cambodia
    Stephane Bahler/Courtesy of Raffles Hotels and Resorts

    Score: 95.50

    More information: raffles.com

    5. Red Carnation Hotel Collection

    Junior State Room at Ashford Castle in Ireland
    Courtesy of Ashford Castle

    Score: 95.32

    More information: redcarnationhotels.com

    6. Sofitel Legend

    Cocktail bar at Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi
    Courtesy of Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi

    Score: 95.20

    More information: sofitel.accor.com

    7. The Langham Hotels & Resorts

    Regent Suite Master Bedroom at The Langham, Chicago
    Courtesy of The Langham, Chicago

    Score: 95.03

    More information: langhamhotels.com

    8. The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL)

    Exterior of Taj Hotels Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad
    Courtesy of Taj Hotels Palaces Resorts Safaris

    Score: 95.00

    More information: tajhotels.com

    9. Rosewood Hotels & Resorts

    Villa Suite Master Bedroom at Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco, Italy
    Courtesy of Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco

    Score: 94.93

    More information: rosewoodhotels.com

    10. Viceroy Hotels & Resorts

    Dining at Viceroy Santa Monica
    Courtesy of Viceroy Santa Monica

    Score: 94.91

    More information: viceroyhotelsandresorts.com

    11. Banyan Tree Hotels & Resorts

    Pool at Banyan Tree Bangkok
    Courtesy of Banyan Tree Bangkok

    Score: 94.89

    More information: banyantree.com

    12. Pendry Hotels & Resorts

    Dining at Pendry Chicago
    Courtesy of Pendry Chicago

    Score: 94.89

    More information: pendry.com

    13. Shangri-La Hotels & Resorts

    City view king room at Shangri-La The Shard, London
    Courtesy of Shangri-La The Shard, London

    Score: 94.74

    More information: shangri-la.com

    14. Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas

    Deluxe Room at Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel
    Courtesy of Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel

    Score: 94.62

    More information: anantara.com

    15. Mandarin Oriental

    Outdoor dining at Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok
    Courtesy of Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok

    Score: 94.06

    More information: mandarinoriental.com

    16. Auberge Resorts Collection

    Pool at Grace Hotel, Auberge Resorts Collection
    Courtesy of Grace Hotel, Auberge Resorts Collection

    WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Score: 94.01

    More information: aubergeresorts.com

    17. Capella Hotels & Resorts

    Rainforest tent bedroom at Capella Ubud, Bali
    Courtesy of Capella Ubud, Bali

    Score: 94.00

    More information: capellahotels.com

    18. The Peninsula Hotels

    Grande Deluxe Pink Suite at The Peninsula Beverly Hills
    Courtesy of The Peninsula Beverly Hills

    Score: 93.97

    More information: peninsula.com

    19. Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas

    Hilltop aerial view of Six Senses Yao Noi
    Courtesy of Six Senses Yao Noi

    Score: 93.81

    More information: sixsenses.com

    20. Proper Hospitality

    Pool deck at Santa Monica Proper Hotel
    The Ingalls/Courtesy of Santa Monica Proper Hotel

    Score: 93.81

    More information: properhotel.com

    21. Belmond

    Suite at Monasterio, A Belmond Hotel
    Courtesy of Monasterio, A Belmond Hotel

    Score: 93.50

    More information: belmond.com

    22. Aman Resorts

    Pool at Amanpuri in Thailand
    Courtesy of Aman

    WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Score: 93.18

    More information: aman.com

    23. The Luxury Collection

    Suite bedroom at Hotel Grande Bretagne, a Luxury Collection Hotel
    Courtesy of Hotel Grande Bretagne, a Luxury Collection Hotel

    Score: 93.06

    More information: the-luxury-collection.marriott.com

    24. St. Regis Hotels & Resorts

    Dining at St. Regis San Francisco
    Courtesy of St. Regis San Francisco

    Score: 93.00

    More information: st-regis.marriott.com

    25. Salamander Hotels & Resorts

    Rose Hall Villas at Half Moon
    Courtesy of Half Moon

    Score: 92.67

    More information: salamanderhotels.com

