The 25 Best Hotel Brands These are the best hotel brands in the world, according to readers' votes in the 2022 World's Best Awards survey. By John Wogan Published on July 12, 2022 Photo: Courtesy of Oberoi Hotels & Resorts As the past two years have shown, the hotel industry is remarkably resilient. The challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic presented numerous hurdles — including lockdowns that, in some cases, meant that a property had to close its doors for a year or more. But a renewed sense of hope has taken hold, as travelers, eager to plan those long-postponed vacations, are booking hotels and resorts in numbers that rival pre-pandemic heights. Every year for the World's Best Awards survey, Travel + Leisure asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Readers rated hotel brands on their locations, rooms/facilities, food, service, and overall value. Auberge Resorts Collection, which has opened or renovated three properties in the past year — in Mexico, New Mexico, and Costa Rica — made the list at No. 16. The company is riding high on its continued expansion in some of the world's most beautiful locations. "I discovered this brand during the pandemic," wrote one reader. "And I will not stay anywhere else from now on. It's a real home away from home." Another brand at the forefront of readers' minds is Rosewood Hotels & Resorts, which came in at No. 9 and has recently debuted properties in Madrid, St. Bart's, and São Paulo, Brazil. One reader cited "outstanding attention to detail" at the hotels. And the ultra-luxurious Aman Resorts earned the No. 22 spot thanks to "the best service in the world" — a trend that will undoubtedly continue at its New York City property, set to open later this year. But it was the New Delhi–based Oberoi Hotels & Resorts that won the No. 1 spot. Keep reading for details on what makes it so special to T+L readers — and which other hospitality groups made this year's list of best hotel brands. 1. Oberoi Hotels & Resorts Courtesy of Oberoi Hotels & Resorts With properties spanning the Middle East, North Africa, and Indonesia — in addition to its home base in the Indian subcontinent — this hotel brand rose from the No. 5 position last year to capture 2022's top spot. Its lavish new Marrakesh resort, which made T+L's 2020 It List, has quickly become popular with travelers, thanks to what one World's Best voter described as "amazing hospitality." Fond memories and recent trips also fueled praise for the brand's iconic resorts in India. "Spectacular locations and excellent staff," said one reader, who noted that the Oberoi Amarvilas in Agra, a stone's throw from the Taj Mahal, is "ideal for families and honeymoons." WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Score: 97.50 More information: oberoihotels.com 2. One&Only Resorts Courtesy of One&Only Reethi Rah Score: 96.20 More information: oneandonlyresorts.com 3. Oetker Collection Courtesy of Romain Reglade/The Lanesborough Score: 96.15 More information: oetkercollection.com 4. Raffles Hotels & Resorts Stephane Bahler/Courtesy of Raffles Hotels and Resorts Score: 95.50 More information: raffles.com 5. Red Carnation Hotel Collection Courtesy of Ashford Castle Score: 95.32 More information: redcarnationhotels.com 6. Sofitel Legend Courtesy of Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi Score: 95.20 More information: sofitel.accor.com 7. The Langham Hotels & Resorts Courtesy of The Langham, Chicago Score: 95.03 More information: langhamhotels.com 8. The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) Courtesy of Taj Hotels Palaces Resorts Safaris Score: 95.00 More information: tajhotels.com 9. Rosewood Hotels & Resorts Courtesy of Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco Score: 94.93 More information: rosewoodhotels.com 10. Viceroy Hotels & Resorts Courtesy of Viceroy Santa Monica Score: 94.91 More information: viceroyhotelsandresorts.com 11. Banyan Tree Hotels & Resorts Courtesy of Banyan Tree Bangkok Score: 94.89 More information: banyantree.com 12. Pendry Hotels & Resorts Courtesy of Pendry Chicago Score: 94.89 More information: pendry.com 13. Shangri-La Hotels & Resorts Courtesy of Shangri-La The Shard, London Score: 94.74 More information: shangri-la.com 14. Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas Courtesy of Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel Score: 94.62 More information: anantara.com 15. Mandarin Oriental Courtesy of Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok Score: 94.06 More information: mandarinoriental.com 16. Auberge Resorts Collection Courtesy of Grace Hotel, Auberge Resorts Collection WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Score: 94.01 More information: aubergeresorts.com 17. Capella Hotels & Resorts Courtesy of Capella Ubud, Bali Score: 94.00 More information: capellahotels.com 18. The Peninsula Hotels Courtesy of The Peninsula Beverly Hills Score: 93.97 More information: peninsula.com 19. Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas Courtesy of Six Senses Yao Noi Score: 93.81 More information: sixsenses.com 20. Proper Hospitality The Ingalls/Courtesy of Santa Monica Proper Hotel Score: 93.81 More information: properhotel.com 21. Belmond Courtesy of Monasterio, A Belmond Hotel Score: 93.50 More information: belmond.com 22. Aman Resorts Courtesy of Aman WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Score: 93.18 More information: aman.com 23. The Luxury Collection Courtesy of Hotel Grande Bretagne, a Luxury Collection Hotel Score: 93.06 More information: the-luxury-collection.marriott.com 24. St. Regis Hotels & Resorts Courtesy of St. Regis San Francisco Score: 93.00 More information: st-regis.marriott.com 25. Salamander Hotels & Resorts Courtesy of Half Moon Score: 92.67 More information: salamanderhotels.com