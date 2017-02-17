The annual family vacation: a chance to make unforgettable memories in far-off places with cherished loved ones. Sometimes, with multiple generations of loved ones. For such a momentous occasion, why not do it in style?

Every year, Travel + Leisure asks readers to rank travel experiences across the globe—to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise lines, spas, airlines, and more. Readers taking our World's Best Awards survey even ranked hotels on how well they cater to families, whether for the annual beach vacation, ski trip, or once-in-a-lifetime safari.

Sure, most hotels encourage families to relax, far away from the stress of daily life. But the world's best hotels and resorts for families also offer ample opportunities for "when will I ever get to do this again" moments, like spotting Royal Bengal Tigers while staying at The Oberoi Vanyavilas, or partying poolside with Disney princesses in Hawaii. Whether the guests are tiny tots, jetsetting teens, or parents and grandparents simply looking for a break, these hotels and resorts take extra care to cater to interests of all ages. And, most importantly, they all get an A in the hospitality department.

This year's winners prove that every family's idea of fun is different, evidenced by the vast variety of destinations rounding out the list. The No. 1 winner, Gateway Canyons Resort, is a paradise for adventurous families nestled deep within the Colorado red rocks, while three of the properties provide a scenic, quaint backdrop for a nautical New England trip. Readers still love Hawaii, with repeat favorite Aulani, last year's No. 1 beach hotel winner, earning high marks on this year's list, though there are surprising debuts from Argentina, Scotland, and South Africa taking family travel to a new, luxurious level.

Rest assured, worried parents. Nearly every property featured here has a supervised children's program, loaded with opportunities to tucker the kids out for a good night's sleep before the snorkeling excursion you have planned for the next day.