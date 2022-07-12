    The 5 Best Hotels in Dublin

    The best hotels in Dublin, according to Travel + Leisure readers, channel the city’s deep history while conveying a sense of modern hospitality.

    By
    Peter Terzian
    Peter Terzian headshot
    Peter Terzian

    Peter Terzian is the features editor of Travel + Leisure, where he has been on staff since 2017. He has been an editor at Elle Decor, Culture and Travel, and Out magazines, as well as Newsday, the Long Island newspaper. He has written for The Paris Review, Bookforum, The Los Angeles Times, and T Magazine, and is the editor of "Heavy Rotation: Twenty Writers on the Albums That Changed Their Lives," which was published by Harper Perennial in 2009.

    Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
    Published on July 12, 2022

    When visiting urban centers around the world, Travel + Leisure readers love to be in the thick of the action. For this inaugural list of the best hotels in Dublin, voters favored properties in prime locations — especially neighborhoods south of the River Liffey and walkable to iconic sites such as Trinity College.

    Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels (including safari lodges) were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as city hotel, resort, or safari lodge based on their locations and amenities.

    Flowers & Lower Terrace at The Merrion Hotel in Dublin
    Courtesy of The Merrion Hotel

    Dublin is a compact town, so its historic sites and convivial pubs are within easy reach of its hotels — many of which are located steps from each other in the heart of town, near St. Stephen's Green. The Shelbourne, Autograph Collection (No. 3) revels in its history, and rightfully so as it played a key part in the country's movement toward independence: the Constitution of the Irish Free State was written in Room 112 in 1922. One guest also found the Shelbourne's on-site dining options memorable, writing that the "1824 Bar was a perfect place to enjoy cocktails and wine in the early evening, and breakfast in the absolutely gorgeous Saddle Room was delicious."

    Of course, Dublin has its modern side, as reflected in the cool, contemporary elan of properties like the Westbury (No. 2), which delighted several repeat guests. "I have been coming to this hotel for years and it still amazes me," wrote one voter, who raved about its "exceptional" service and charm. "All my friends want to visit me when I am in town. They think it's a treat, and it is!"

    But it was the Merrion, a quintessential town-house hotel, that took top honors. Find out why below.

    1. The Merrion Hotel

    Interior of the Junior Suite at The Main House at The Merrion Hotel
    Courtesy of The Merrion Hotel

    The four row houses that make up the Merrion date back to the 1760s, and the antiques-filled rooms and impeccable service are equally classic. Though the National Gallery and Douglas Hyde Gallery at Trinity College are nearby, it's worth devoting time to the hotel's private collection of 19th- and 20th-century art, which also inspires the hotel's signature afternoon tea. "Chic European luxury," summarized one reader. "An elegant old-world feel with the most beautifully appointed rooms. I absolutely loved staying here."

    Score: 94.34

    More information: merrionhotel.com

    2. The Westbury

    The exterior facade and main entrance at The Westbury
    Courtesy of The Westbury

    Score: 91.25

    More information: doylecollection.com

    3. The Shelbourne, Autograph Collection

    The Shelbourne Hotel Exterior
    Kelvin Gillmor/Courtesy of Autograph Collection

    Score: 89.85

    More information: theshelbourne.com

    4. Conrad Dublin

    The lobby inside the Conrad, Dublin
    Courtesy of Conrad Dublin

    Score: 89.25

    More information: hilton.com

    5. InterContinental Dublin

    The garden terrace at the InterContinental Dublin
    Barry Murphy/Courtesy of InterContinental Dublin

    Score: 85.75

    More information: intercontinentaldublin.ie

    Was this page helpful?
    Related Articles
    Empty city streets Dublin, Ireland.
    Dublin Travel Guide
    Exterior of Grand Hyatt Tokyo
    The 5 Best Hotels in Tokyo
    Interior guest room with fireplace at Inn of Anasazi
    The 5 Best Hotels in Santa Fe
    Exterior sunset view of Hotel Drove in Ft. Worth, Texas
    The 5 Best Hotels in Dallas–Fort Worth
    Lobby of The Joseph, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Nashville
    The 5 Best Hotels in Nashville
    Portrait Firenz, Florence, Italy
    The 5 Best Hotels in Florence
    Restaurant at Shangri-La The Shard, London
    The 10 Best Hotels in London
    Terrace daybed at the Rosewood San Miguel de Allende hotel
    The 5 Best City Hotels in Mexico
    Lobby interior at The Post Oak Hotel in Houston
     The 5 Best Hotels in Houston
    View from the hydrotherapy spa room at the Namale Resort, with views to the water from the floor-to-ceiling windows
    The 5 Best Resorts in the South Pacific
    Wynn Las Vegas, Nevada
    The 10 Best Hotels in Las Vegas
    Opera Suite Salon at Hotel Bristol, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Vienna
    The 5 Best Hotels in Vienna
    George Bar at Fairmont Olympic in Seattle
    The 5 Best Hotels in Seattle
    View of the Parthenon from a restaurant at Hotel Grande Bretagne
    The 3 Best Hotels in Athens
    Suite living room at Waldorf Astoria in Atlanta
    The 5 Best Hotels in Atlanta
    Bedroom at Windsor Court Hotel in New Orleans
    The 5 Best Hotels in New Orleans