The 5 Best Hotels in Dublin

When visiting urban centers around the world, Travel + Leisure readers love to be in the thick of the action. For this inaugural list of the best hotels in Dublin, voters favored properties in prime locations — especially neighborhoods south of the River Liffey and walkable to iconic sites such as Trinity College.

Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels (including safari lodges) were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as city hotel, resort, or safari lodge based on their locations and amenities.

Dublin is a compact town, so its historic sites and convivial pubs are within easy reach of its hotels — many of which are located steps from each other in the heart of town, near St. Stephen's Green. The Shelbourne, Autograph Collection (No. 3) revels in its history, and rightfully so as it played a key part in the country's movement toward independence: the Constitution of the Irish Free State was written in Room 112 in 1922. One guest also found the Shelbourne's on-site dining options memorable, writing that the "1824 Bar was a perfect place to enjoy cocktails and wine in the early evening, and breakfast in the absolutely gorgeous Saddle Room was delicious."

Of course, Dublin has its modern side, as reflected in the cool, contemporary elan of properties like the Westbury (No. 2), which delighted several repeat guests. "I have been coming to this hotel for years and it still amazes me," wrote one voter, who raved about its "exceptional" service and charm. "All my friends want to visit me when I am in town. They think it's a treat, and it is!"

But it was the Merrion, a quintessential town-house hotel, that took top honors. Find out why below.

1. The Merrion Hotel

The four row houses that make up the Merrion date back to the 1760s, and the antiques-filled rooms and impeccable service are equally classic. Though the National Gallery and Douglas Hyde Gallery at Trinity College are nearby, it's worth devoting time to the hotel's private collection of 19th- and 20th-century art, which also inspires the hotel's signature afternoon tea. "Chic European luxury," summarized one reader. "An elegant old-world feel with the most beautifully appointed rooms. I absolutely loved staying here."

Score: 94.34

More information: merrionhotel.com

2. The Westbury

Score: 91.25

More information: doylecollection.com

3. The Shelbourne, Autograph Collection

Score: 89.85

More information: theshelbourne.com

4. Conrad Dublin

Score: 89.25

More information: hilton.com

5. InterContinental Dublin

Score: 85.75

More information: intercontinentaldublin.ie