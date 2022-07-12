    The 10 Best Domestic Airports

    The best domestic airports, according to Travel + Leisure readers, are all about convenience and local flair.

    By
    Stefanie Waldek
    Stefanie Waldek

    Stefanie Waldek is a freelance space, travel, and design journalist who loves aviation, storm chasing, and "The X-Files." She's happiest when cruising at 36,000 feet or at sea level in polar regions. Her favorite places in the world are Antarctica and Oklahoma City, and her travel bucket list includes eating hot dogs at all 30 Major League Baseball stadiums. * 8+ years of writing and editing experience for print and digital publications * Former editor at Architectural Digest, Tripadvisor, and ArtNews * Traveled to all seven continents, each more than once

    Published on July 12, 2022
    Passengers at the Savannah Hilton Head airport
    Photo: Courtesy of Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport

    Though international travel resumed in 2021, many American travelers continued to prioritize trips to destinations within the United States. While Travel + Leisure readers often appreciate international airports for their attractions, their primary consideration for domestic airports is convenience. More specifically, they care about easy parking, speedy security lines, and overall cleanliness.

    Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Readers rated airports on access, check-in/security, restaurants/bars, shopping, and design.

    It comes as little surprise that the majority of entrants on the list are regional airports — those time-saving alternatives to larger, more hectic ones — or small international hubs that have been recently renovated.

    For instance, No. 9 Manchester-Boston Regional Airport in New Hampshire and No. 10 John Wayne Airport in California serve the same metropolitan areas as Boston Logan and LAX, respectively. "Just wish it could lure flights away from awful Boston Logan," one voter said of Manchester-Boston Regional. Another voter praised Orange County's John Wayne for being "easy to get in and out of."

    As for major hubs that have made the list, two of the most notable are No. 4 Minneapolis–St. Paul International Airport and No. 8 Detroit Metro Airport, both of which have undergone major renovations and continue to be updated. "DTW used to be kind of gross, but now it's super clean and has so much to offer!" said one voter of the latter.

    But the No. 1 domestic airport is Savannah/Hilton Head International, which rose from the No. 2 spot last year. Read on to find out why readers love the small Georgia airport and discover this year's full ranking of best domestic airports.

    1. Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport, Georgia

    Exterior of the Savannah Hilton Head Airport
    Courtesy of Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport

    Called "a lovely jewel of an airport" and "a very nice surprise" by one voter, Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport earns high praise from readers for just about everything. "Easy access, easy and inexpensive parking, enough food options, and a new dedicated TSA PreCheck line," rattled off one voter. "I wish all airports were like this." The fact that local favorites Leopold's Ice Cream and Southbound Brewing Company are represented among the food options also delighted readers — as did the varied shopping options, despite the airport's relatively small size. Plus, it only has 15 gates arranged in a straight line, which makes navigation a breeze. "I look forward to passing through this airport each time I travel," one voter said.

    Score: 80.12

    More information: savannahairport.com

    2. Portland International Airport, Oregon

    Exterior of the Portland airport
    Courtesy of Port of Portland

    Score: 79.72

    More information: flypdx.com

    3. Indianapolis International Airport

    Exterior of the Indianapolis airport
    Courtesy of Indiana Office of Tourism Development

    Score: 79.50

    More information: ind.com

    4. Minneapolis–St. Paul International Airport

    Travelers at check in at the Minneapolis St Paul airport
    Courtesy of Metropolitan Airports Commission

    Score: 79.46

    More information: mspairport.com

    5. Palm Beach International Airport, Florida

    Travelers play mini golf in the Palm Beach airport
    Clay Cook/Courtesy of Palm Beach International Airport

    Score: 77.94

    More information: pbia.org

    6. Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, Texas

    Exterior of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas
    Tim Griffith/Austin-Bergstrom International Airport

    Score: 77.89

    More information: austintexas.gov/airport

    7. Tampa International Airport, Florida

    A ceiling artwork installation at the Tampa airport
    Courtesy of Tampa International Airport

    Score: 77.87

    More information: tampaairport.com

    8. Detroit Metro Airport

    A mural at baggage claim at the Detroit airport
    Vito Palmisano/Courtesy of Wayne County Airport Authority

    Score: 77.16

    More information: metroairport.com

    9. Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, New Hampshire

    Exterior of Manchester Boston regional airport
    George Disario/Courtesy of Manchester-Boston Regional Airport

    Score: 76.53

    More information: flymanchester.com

    10. John Wayne Airport, Orange County, California

    The connector bridge at the John Wayne airport
    Stephen Francis Photography/Courtesy of John Wayne Airport, Orange County

    Score: 76.25

    More information: ocair.com

