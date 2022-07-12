    The 15 Best Destination Spas in the United States

    Whether they’re based in Arizona’s wild deserts or the bucolic forests of Pennsylvania, the best destination spas in the United States, as voted by T+L readers, offer luxurious pampering experiences.

    By Samantha Falewée
    Published on July 12, 2022
    The outdoor pool at The Ranch Malibu
    Photo: Clarissa Koenig/Courtesy of The Ranch Malibu

    The best destination spas in the United States entice us to pause and indulge in ourselves — whether the aim is to relax the muscles or clear the mind, or both. And according to Travel + Leisure readers, there are plenty of standout options from coast to coast, from the Texas spa that specializes in equine therapy to the California property that offers CBD deep-tissue massage.

    Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. In the destination spas category, readers rated properties on their accommodations and facilities, treatments, service, food, and overall value.

    Travel + Leisure readers' favorite spa destinations varied in approach, but as far as location goes, one state led the way: four properties in Arizona made this year's list. "Mystical desert vibes give you the best positive energy," wrote one voter, who visited Civana Wellness Resort & Spa, which earned the No. 5 spot. "It's the best atmosphere to reset." Noteworthy neighbors: Miraval Arizona (No. 6), Canyon Ranch Tucson (No. 7), and Mii Amo (No. 8), which has been undergoing intensive renovations.

    Ten Thousand Waves in Santa Fe, New Mexico, nabbed the No. 2 spot with a similar magic. "It can be romantic, as well as family-friendly," wrote one voter, who praised the property's versatility. "There are many rooms depending on what you're looking for — meditation, communal and private spas, and a sauna."

    East Coast wellness icons appear on this year's list, including last year's winner, the Japan-inspired Shou Sugi Ban House in New York's Hamptons (No. 3 this time around), and Canyon Ranch Lenox, Massachusetts (coming in at No. 13). One reader celebrated getting the first COVID vaccine with a trip to the No. 10 winner, the Lodge at Woodloch. "After the pandemic, we needed a stress-free getaway, but were very concerned about cleanliness," wrote a voter, who stayed at the property in Hawley, Pennsylvania. "The staff went beyond expectations and even managed to add a few treatments and accommodations I haven't seen anywhere else. And we were always delighted by the quality of the dishes at the restaurant." More highlights: forest bathing, pausing for a beat in the resort's whisper lounge, or relaxing in one of the hammocks with a view of the lake.

    But it was a property in sun-drenched Southern California that emerged as the No. 1 winner among the best domestic destination spas.

    1. The Ranch Malibu, California

    A guest room at The Ranch Malibu
    Clarissa Koenig/Courtesy of The Ranch Malibu

    "The best week of my life — restorative, invigorating, and addictive." That's how one spa-goer described a visit to this luxury fitness resort, situated on 200 acres in the Santa Monica Mountains. Guests boost their health through hours-long hikes, holistic meals, acupuncture, massages, chiropractic sessions, and many other therapeutic offerings. The hikes were especially popular with T+L readers. "I felt challenged with daily training sessions, pampered by the daily massages, and nourished by the most amazing vegan meals," noted one voter. The supportive and knowledgeable staff is key to the resort's success, according to readers.

    Score: 93.66

    More information: theranchmalibu.com

    2. Ten Thousand Waves, Santa Fe, New Mexico

    A pool at Ten Thousand Waves
    Courtesy of Ten Thousand Waves

    Score: 92.76

    More information: tenthousandwaves.com

    3. Shou Sugi Ban House, Water Mill, New York

    Interior of a guest studio at Shou Sugi Ban House
    Fredrika Stjarne/Courtesy of Shou Sugi Ban House

    Score: 92.73

    More information: shousugibanhouse.com

    4. Sensei Lanai, a Four Seasons Resort, Hawaii

    The property at Sensei Lanai, A Four Seasons Resort
    Courtesy of Four Seasons

    Score: 92.00

    More information: fourseasons.com

    5. Civana Wellness Resort & Spa, Carefree, Arizona

    Spa entrance at CIVANA Wellness Resort & Spa
    Lisa Diederich/Courtesy of CIVANA Wellness Resort & Spa

    Score: 91.79

    More information: civanacarefree.com

    6. Miraval Arizona, Tucson, Arizona

    The Spa Pool at Miraval Arizona
    Courtesy of Miraval Arizona

    Score: 91.63

    More information: miravalresorts.com

    7. Canyon Ranch Tucson, Arizona

    Exterior of the Reserve Residence at Canyon Ranch Tucson
    Courtesy of Canyon Ranch Tucson

    Score: 91.52

    More information: canyonranch.com

    8. Mii Amo, Sedona, Arizona

    The pool at Mii amo
    Courtesy of Mii amo

    Score: 91.48

    More information: miiamo.com

    9. Lake Austin Spa Resort, Austin, Texas

    Aerial view of the Lake Austin Spa Resort
    Terry Vine/Courtesy of Lake Austin Spa Resort

    WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Score: 90.90

    More information: lakeaustin.com

    10. The Lodge at Woodloch, Hawley, Pennsylvania

    The indoor spa at the Lodge at Woodloch
    Courtesy of Lodge at Woodloch

    WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Score: 90.57

    More information: woodloch.com

    11. Miraval Austin, Texas

    The arrival center at Miraval Austin
    James Baigrie/Courtesy of Miraval Austin

    Score: 88.76

    More information: miravalaustin.com

    12. Indian Springs Resort, Calistoga, California

    A firepit at Indian Springs Calistoga
    Courtesy of Indian Springs Calistoga

    Score: 88.74

    More information: indianspringscalistoga.com

    13. Canyon Ranch Lenox, Massachusetts

    Belle Fontaine Gardens at Canyon Ranch Lenox
    Courtesy of Canyon Ranch Lenox

    Score: 88.38

    More information: canyonranch.com

    14. Two Bunch Palms, Desert Hot Springs, California

    Plunge pools at Two Bunch Palms Resort & Spa
    Dylan + Jeni/Courtesy of Two Bunch Palms Resort & Spa

    Score: 88.17

    More information: twobunchpalms.com

    15. Ojo Caliente Mineral Springs, Ojo Caliente, New Mexico

    The pool at Ojo Caliente Mineral Springs Resort & Spa
    Courtesy of Ojo Caliente Mineral Springs Resort & Spa

    Score: 87.13

    More information: ojosparesorts.com

