10 Best Cruise Lines for Families, According to T+L Readers

This year’s World’s Best Awards survey closed on March 2, just before widespread stay-at-home orders were implemented as a result of COVID-19. The results reflect our readers’ experiences before the pandemic, but we hope that this year’s honorees will inspire your trips to come — whenever they may be.

In many ways, cruises are the ultimate family vacation. Thanks to family-friendly programming, kids’ clubs, set dining options, and curated shore excursions, cruises eliminate the stress of planning so you can focus on enjoying time with your crew in beautiful destinations around the globe. Perfect for multi-generational travel, most cruises offer something for everyone — from toddlers to seniors — so you can all travel at your own pace while still enjoying a family vacation together.

Whether you want to explore quaint European towns or go island hopping in the Caribbean, there’s a perfect cruise for you and your family. This year, our readers voted on the best cruise lines for families, and the results showcase the variety of travel experiences that cruises offer today.

Royal Caribbean International and Carnival Cruise Line, two of the world’s largest cruise lines, earned spots on this year’s list, but many of the other cruise lines loved by our readers offer immersive, small ship experiences in otherwise hard-to-visit destinations. Delfin Amazon Cruises, the world’s first Relais & Châteaux Cruise, takes guests through the upper Peruvian Amazon, while Quasar Expeditions offers special family-oriented cruises through the Galapagos Islands. U by Uniworld, Uniworld’s trendy sister brand known for its fresh take on European river cruising, also made the cut for this year’s list.

This year, Disney Cruise Line was voted the No. 1 best cruise line for families, according to our readers. Disney cruises are about as family-friendly as it gets, with Broadway-style shows, character experiences, and pirate-themed deck parties (and a healthy dose of Disney magic, of course). While the kids are hanging out at the youth clubs, parents can relax at the spa or enjoy a quiet, adults-only dinner for two. With cruises to destinations in Europe, the Caribbean, Alaska, Mexico, and more, there’s a Disney cruise for every family.

Travel + Leisure readers voted these the 10 best cruise lines for families in the 25th World's Best Awards.

Best Cruise Lines for Families

10. Aqua Expeditions

9. U by Uniworld

8. Royal Caribbean International

7. Carnival Cruise Line

6. Alaskan Dream Cruises

5. Club Med

4. Delfin Amazon Cruises

3. Australis

2. Quasar Expeditions

1. Disney Cruise Line