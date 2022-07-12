The 15 Best Resorts in the Continental U.S. From bustling Miami Beach to the quiet reprieve of central Vermont, the best resorts in the United States blend all the comfort of home with distinctively local flair. By Samantha Falewée Published on July 12, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email The best resorts in the United States, according to Travel + Leisure readers, deliver a strong sense of local character and a distinct connectedness to their geographic surroundings, whether they're in New England or California. Attentive, warm service placed these resorts — many of which are returning favorites — ahead of their competitors. Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L invites its readers to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels (including safari lodges) were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as city or resort based on their locations and amenities. On the West Coast, dreamy properties in popular Southern California locales snagged three spots: No. 5 San Ysidro Ranch and No. 9 Rosewood Miramar Beach (both in Santa Barbara County) and No. 15 Sparrows Lodge (part of the boutique-resort renaissance in Palm Springs). One voter said this property is "stylish, well-situated, and has exceptional service. Sparrows Lodge is my favorite destination in Palm Springs." The promise of wide-open spaces attracted travelers to nature-centric options like No. 10 the Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection, in the Park City, Utah resort area, and No. 3 Under Canvas Mount Rushmore, a glamping venue in South Dakota. "There are amazing views right from the camp," affirmed one voter. "Sit on the patio with a glass of wine for a beautiful sight." Courtesy of Pickering House Sandy beaches, turquoise waters, and elevated hospitality created a powerful triumvirate in Florida. The Nobu Hotel Miami Beach won this year's No. 8 spot, impressing readers with food, service, and stylish interior design. One voter raved about the in-room dining (in the evenings, guests can order signature Nobu dishes such as spicy tuna), while another "loved the Japanese-designed rooms." For a quieter escape farther north, off the coast of Georgia, the Lodge on Little St. Simons Island (No. 4) embodies what one traveler called "a true luxury eco-lodge." Guests can learn about local wildlife, go kayaking, and disconnect from plugged-in society. "There are no TVs or radios," wrote one voter. "It's a rare, unspoiled environment where nature is celebrated." As travelers continue to seek out natural settings for their next getaway, it's no surprise New England destinations have a strong pull, too. Small towns are home to welcoming inns with big personalities that complement hyper-local dining with outdoor activities. At Twin Farms (No. 6), in Vermont, guests can chat with a resident apiarist or swim in Copper Pond, while at Chatham Inn(No. 12), in Massachusetts, travelers can reserve a tailored 10- to 12-course tasting menu and, afterward, walk along Lighthouse Beach. 1. Pickering House Inn, Wolfeboro, New Hampshire Courtesy of Pickering House This cozy 10-room guest house in eastern New Hampshire has been a T+L reader favorite for years. One factor contributing to its staying power? Its location in the center of leafy Wolfeboro means the inn is within walking distance of Lake Winnipesaukee and nearby hiking. "Everything here is wonderful," gushed one voter. In December 2020, co-owners Peter and Patty Cooke braved the COVID lockdown and opened a new restaurant, Pavilion, right next door. Score: 98.95 More information: pickeringhousewolfeboro.com 2. White Elephant Palm Beach, Palm Beach, Florida Courtesy of White Elephant Palm Beach Score: 98.13More information: whiteelephantpalmbeach.com 3. Under Canvas Mount Rushmore, Keystone, South Dakota Bailey Made Score: 97.47 More information: undercanvas.com 4. Lodge on Little St. Simons Island, St. Simons Island, Georgia Phillip Murdaco Score: 96.76 More information: littlestsimonsisland.com 5. San Ysidro Ranch, Santa Barbara, California Courtesy of San Ysidro Ranch Score: 96.57 More information: sanysidroranch.com 6. Twin Farms, Barnard, Vermont Courtesy of Twin Farms Score: 96.42 More information: twinfarms.com 7. Deer Path Inn, Lake Forest, Illinois Courtesy of Deer Path Inn Score: 96.40 More information: thedeerpathinn.com 8. Nobu Hotel Miami Beach, Miami Beach Courtesy of Nobu Hotel Miami Beach Score: 96.22 More information: miamibeach.nobuhotels.com 9. Rosewood Miramar Beach, Montecito, California Courtesy of Rosewood Miramar Beach Score: 96.14 More information: rosewoodhotels.com 10. The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection, Wanship, Utah Courtesy of Auberge Resorts Collection Score: 95.85 More information: aubergeresorts.com 11. Little Palm Island Resort & Spa, Little Torch Key, Florida Courtesy of Little Palm Island Resort & Spa Score: 95.83 More information: littlepalmisland.com 12. Chatham Inn, Chatham, Massachusetts Courtesy of The Chatham Inn, Relais & Châteaux Score: 95.68 More information: chathaminn.com 13. Rabbit Hill Inn, Lower Waterford, Vermont Courtesy of Rabbit Hill Inn Score: 95.59 More information: rabbithillinn.com 14. Faena Hotel Miami Beach, Miami Beach Nik Koenig/Courtesy of Faena Hotel Miami Beach Score: 95.58 More information: faena.com 15. Sparrows Lodge, Palm Springs, California Courtesy of Sparrows Lodge Score: 95.58 More information: sparrowslodge.com Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit