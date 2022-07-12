    The 15 Best City Hotels in the Continental U.S.

    The best city hotels in the United States include stylish newcomers and several longtime favorites.

    By Samantha Falewée
    Published on July 12, 2022

    Impeccable service, chic interior design, and exciting new arrivals influenced Travel + Leisure readers as they voted for the best city hotels in the continental United States. Readers also praised hotels in places that didn't make it onto last year's list — Boston, Denver, and Washington, D.C., among others.

    Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L invites its readers to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels (including safari lodges) were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as city or resort based on their locations and amenities.

    T+L readers were particularly entranced with hotels in Chicago, New York City, and Charleston, South Carolina. The Loutrel, a 50-room property in Charleston's historic downtown, won the No. 2 spot because of its "fantastic location and friendly staff" and "beautiful rooms with handwritten welcome notes," according to voters. Small touches, such as complimentary bicycles and craft cocktails in the Veranda Lounge, contributed to the welcoming feel of this Lowcountry property. Another Charleston hotel, Wentworth Mansion (No. 8), garnered praise for its restaurant's outdoor patio and the southern hospitality that extended to couples and family groups alike.

    In the Windy City, "sophisticated charm and elegance" come together in the No. 3 Pendry Chicago, which opened in May of last year in a 1920s-era landmark building. "The brand's attention to detail in terms of design, experience, and staffing make it easy to distinguish from want-to-be competitors," wrote one reader. Another newcomer worth traveling for: the Newbury (No. 15). Guests loved the rooftop Contessa restaurant, part of chef Mario Carbone's Major Food Group, the lobster chowder at the Street Bar, and — a real treat on a drizzly Boston day — working fireplaces in select corner suites. "This is the best hotel in Boston by far," wrote one reader, adding that "the vibe is buzzy and cool, but the rooms are beautiful and chic."

    Terrace suite view at The Lowell in New York City
    Courtesy of The Lowell

    On the West Coast, No. 7 L'Ermitage Beverly Hills — built as the first all-suite hotel in the U.S. — remains a draw for its privacy, but Pendry West Hollywood (No. 10) may be emerging as the new authority on California cool. The latter is attracting glitterati of all stripes with modern LED art in the lobby, customized wellness sessions in its Hydration Room, a screening room, a members-only club, a restaurant by Wolfgang Puck, and more.

    New York City hotels are still winning favor with T+L readers. Longtime uptown darling, the Carlyle, a Rosewood Hotel, emerged from a three-year renovation in November 2021, and guests were ecstatic, voting it into the No. 12 spot. Refreshed rooms and suites, the debut of a restaurant, Dowlings at the Carlyle, and a new Valmont spa completed an update that paid homage to the hotel's glamorous beginnings, including its original designer, Dorothy Draper. "The staff are incredible, and there are great nightlife options," wrote one reader. "I can't wait for a return visit to Bemelmans for a martini."

    A few blocks south, located steps away from Central Park, the Lowell claimed the No. 1 spot. Find out below what readers had to say.

    1. The Lowell, New York City

    Living room view of suite at The Lowell
    Courtesy of The Lowell

    Located on a charming, tree-lined street on the Upper East Side, this New York institution continues to dazzle guests with "stunning attention to detail, beautiful rooms, and amazing food," wrote one reader, although most importantly, the staff and service "make you feel like you're family." More than one voter proudly shared that they've been repeat guests for several years, pointing to the key location, the sophisticated reception area, the "romantic aura," and cozy hideaways like the Club Room and Jacques Bar. Put simply, "This is a home away from home," wrote one dedicated voter.

    Score: 98.80

    More information: lowellhotel.com

    2. The Loutrel, Charleston, South Carolina

    Interior room at The Loutrel
    Courtesy of The Loutrel

    Score: 98.00

    More information: theloutrel.com

    3. Pendry Chicago, Chicago

    Interior view of Pendry Chicago
    Courtesy of Pendry Hotels

    Score: 97.60

    More information: pendry.com

    4. Riggs Washington D.C., Washington, D.C.

    Pink interior suite at Riggs, Washington D.C.
    Courtesy of Riggs Washington D.C.

    Score: 97.45

    More information: riggsdc.com

    5. (tie) The Lytle Park Hotel, Autograph Collection, Cincinnati

    The Lytle Park Hotel, Autograph Collection rooftop fireplace
    Courtesy of The Lytle Park Hotel, Autograph Collection

    Score: 96.42

    More information: thelytleparkhotel.com

    5. (tie) Morrison House Old Town Alexandria, Autograph Collection, Alexandria, Virginia

    Interior guest room seating at Morrison House
    Courtesy of Morrison House

    Score: 96.42

    More information: morrisonhouse.com

    7. L'Ermitage Beverly Hills, Beverly Hills, California

    L’Ermitage Beverly Hills bathroom view
    Courtesy of L’Ermitage Beverly Hills

    Score: 96.28

    More information: lermitagebeverlyhills.com

    8. Wentworth Mansion, Charleston, South Carolina

    Exterior view of Wentworth Mansion
    Courtesy of Wentworth Mansion

    Score: 95.78

    More information: wentworthmansion.com

    9. The Peninsula Chicago, Chicago

    Exterior entry of The Peninsula Chicago
    Courtesy of The Peninsula

    WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Score: 95.69

    More information: peninsula.com

    10. Pendry West Hollywood, West Hollywood, California

    Aerial view of pool and skyline from Pendry West Hollywood
    Courtesy of Pendry Hotels

    Score: 95.68

    More information: pendry.com

    11. The Rally Hotel, Denver

    Exterior evening view of The Rally Hotel
    Courtesy of The Rally Hotel

    Score: 95.47

    More information: therallyhotel.com

    12. The Carlyle, a Rosewood Hotel, New York City

    Interior guest room with view of Central Park from The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel
    Courtesy of The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel

    Score: 95.27

    More information: rosewoodhotels.com

    13. The Post Oak Hotel at Uptown Houston, Houston

    Interior lobby of The Post Oak Hotel
    Courtesy of The Post Oak Hotel at Uptown Houston

    Score: 95.25

    More information: thepostoakhotel.com

    14. The William Vale, New York City

    Bedroom with a view and balcony at The William Vale in Brooklyn, NY
    Courtesy of The William Vale

    Score: 95.14

    More information: thewilliamvale.com

    15. The Newbury, Boston

    Interior view of suite living room at The Newbury Boston
    Courtesy of The Newbury Boston

    Score: 95.08

    More information: thenewburyboston.com

