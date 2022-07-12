The 15 Best City Hotels in the Continental U.S.

Impeccable service, chic interior design, and exciting new arrivals influenced Travel + Leisure readers as they voted for the best city hotels in the continental United States. Readers also praised hotels in places that didn't make it onto last year's list — Boston, Denver, and Washington, D.C., among others.

Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L invites its readers to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels (including safari lodges) were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as city or resort based on their locations and amenities.

T+L readers were particularly entranced with hotels in Chicago, New York City, and Charleston, South Carolina. The Loutrel, a 50-room property in Charleston's historic downtown, won the No. 2 spot because of its "fantastic location and friendly staff" and "beautiful rooms with handwritten welcome notes," according to voters. Small touches, such as complimentary bicycles and craft cocktails in the Veranda Lounge, contributed to the welcoming feel of this Lowcountry property. Another Charleston hotel, Wentworth Mansion (No. 8), garnered praise for its restaurant's outdoor patio and the southern hospitality that extended to couples and family groups alike.

In the Windy City, "sophisticated charm and elegance" come together in the No. 3 Pendry Chicago, which opened in May of last year in a 1920s-era landmark building. "The brand's attention to detail in terms of design, experience, and staffing make it easy to distinguish from want-to-be competitors," wrote one reader. Another newcomer worth traveling for: the Newbury (No. 15). Guests loved the rooftop Contessa restaurant, part of chef Mario Carbone's Major Food Group, the lobster chowder at the Street Bar, and — a real treat on a drizzly Boston day — working fireplaces in select corner suites. "This is the best hotel in Boston by far," wrote one reader, adding that "the vibe is buzzy and cool, but the rooms are beautiful and chic."

Courtesy of The Lowell

On the West Coast, No. 7 L'Ermitage Beverly Hills — built as the first all-suite hotel in the U.S. — remains a draw for its privacy, but Pendry West Hollywood (No. 10) may be emerging as the new authority on California cool. The latter is attracting glitterati of all stripes with modern LED art in the lobby, customized wellness sessions in its Hydration Room, a screening room, a members-only club, a restaurant by Wolfgang Puck, and more.

New York City hotels are still winning favor with T+L readers. Longtime uptown darling, the Carlyle, a Rosewood Hotel, emerged from a three-year renovation in November 2021, and guests were ecstatic, voting it into the No. 12 spot. Refreshed rooms and suites, the debut of a restaurant, Dowlings at the Carlyle, and a new Valmont spa completed an update that paid homage to the hotel's glamorous beginnings, including its original designer, Dorothy Draper. "The staff are incredible, and there are great nightlife options," wrote one reader. "I can't wait for a return visit to Bemelmans for a martini."

A few blocks south, located steps away from Central Park, the Lowell claimed the No. 1 spot. Find out below what readers had to say.

1. The Lowell, New York City

Courtesy of The Lowell

Located on a charming, tree-lined street on the Upper East Side, this New York institution continues to dazzle guests with "stunning attention to detail, beautiful rooms, and amazing food," wrote one reader, although most importantly, the staff and service "make you feel like you're family." More than one voter proudly shared that they've been repeat guests for several years, pointing to the key location, the sophisticated reception area, the "romantic aura," and cozy hideaways like the Club Room and Jacques Bar. Put simply, "This is a home away from home," wrote one dedicated voter.

Score: 98.80

More information: lowellhotel.com

2. The Loutrel, Charleston, South Carolina

Courtesy of The Loutrel

Score: 98.00

More information: theloutrel.com

3. Pendry Chicago, Chicago

Courtesy of Pendry Hotels

Score: 97.60

More information: pendry.com

4. Riggs Washington D.C., Washington, D.C.

Courtesy of Riggs Washington D.C.

Score: 97.45

More information: riggsdc.com

5. (tie) The Lytle Park Hotel, Autograph Collection, Cincinnati

Courtesy of The Lytle Park Hotel, Autograph Collection

Score: 96.42

More information: thelytleparkhotel.com

5. (tie) Morrison House Old Town Alexandria, Autograph Collection, Alexandria, Virginia

Courtesy of Morrison House

Score: 96.42

More information: morrisonhouse.com

7. L'Ermitage Beverly Hills, Beverly Hills, California

Courtesy of L’Ermitage Beverly Hills

Score: 96.28

More information: lermitagebeverlyhills.com

8. Wentworth Mansion, Charleston, South Carolina

Courtesy of Wentworth Mansion

Score: 95.78

More information: wentworthmansion.com

9. The Peninsula Chicago, Chicago

Courtesy of The Peninsula

WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Score: 95.69

More information: peninsula.com

10. Pendry West Hollywood, West Hollywood, California

Courtesy of Pendry Hotels

Score: 95.68

More information: pendry.com

11. The Rally Hotel, Denver

Courtesy of The Rally Hotel

Score: 95.47

More information: therallyhotel.com

12. The Carlyle, a Rosewood Hotel, New York City

Courtesy of The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel

Score: 95.27

More information: rosewoodhotels.com

13. The Post Oak Hotel at Uptown Houston, Houston

Courtesy of The Post Oak Hotel at Uptown Houston

Score: 95.25

More information: thepostoakhotel.com

14. The William Vale, New York City

Courtesy of The William Vale

Score: 95.14

More information: thewilliamvale.com

15. The Newbury, Boston

Courtesy of The Newbury Boston

Score: 95.08

More information: thenewburyboston.com