The 15 Best City Hotels in Europe

The Continent remains No. 1 in many Americans' hearts, and the competition was stiff this year for best city hotels in Europe. On 2022's list, extravagant grande-dame hotels and historic properties were heavily represented, with top-notch accommodations in beloved Paris, London, and Florence taking up most of the slots.

Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels (including safari lodges) were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as city hotel, resort, or safari lodge based on their locations and amenities.

Three out of four London hotels this year are located in classic buildings — No. 12 the Connaught, No. 8 the Goring, and No. 15 the Lanesborough — with just the Shangri-La the Shard, London (No. 5) representing a modern skyscraper property.

In Paris, the iconic Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel, landed in the 13th slot, thanks to its excellent staff and, as one reader describes it, being "the pinnacle of luxury." Another historic property, La Réserve Paris, came in at No. 6 because voters appreciate its intimacy and exclusivity, with one calling it "one of the truly special boutique hotels in Paris, with exceptional design and attention to detail," and another writing that it is "worth every penny."

New to the list, and nabbing the only slot (No. 7) for Rome, Rocco Forte's Hotel de la Ville breathed new life into an old structure in a prime location at the top of the Spanish Steps. "Amazing hotel with a great location and a fantastic refurbishment," wrote one fan, while another added that it has "the best rooftop bar in the city."

This year's winner is also located inside a historic building, though its conversion to a hotel is recent. Keep reading to find out which property took top honors — and which other hotels readers chose as the best city hotels in Europe.

1. Hôtel Madame Rêve, Paris

Paris is chock full of posh hotels, but this newcomer, which opened last fall, is bringing style, service, and savvy to its in-the-know guests. Inside a historic building that once served as the city's only 24-hour post office, the chic boutique hotel has sly references to the postal service, but what impressed guests the most were its exceptional views, two excellent restaurants, and a stunning 10,000-square-foot roof. "The Parisian place to go out with a breathtaking view of all Paris," raved one voter, adding that, "the decoration is just amazing." As another reader summarized, the hotel has an "excellent location and great ambiance and service."

Score: 98.73

More information: madamereve.com

2. Rosewood Villa Magna, Madrid

Score: 98.67

More information: rosewoodhotels.com

3. Portrait Firenze, Florence

Score: 98.25

More information: lungarnocollection.com

4. Raffles Istanbul

Score: 98.25

More information: raffles.com

5. Shangri-La at the Shard, London

Score: 97.86

More information: shangri-la.com

6. La Réserve Paris – Hotel & Spa

Score: 97.26

More information: lareserve-paris.com

7. Hotel de la Ville, a Rocco Forte Hotel, Rome

Score: 97.17

More information: roccofortehotels.com

8. The Goring, London

Score: 96.55

More information: thegoring.com

9. Hotel Savoy, a Rocco Forte Hotel, Florence

Score: 96.47

More information: roccofortehotels.com

10. Le Bristol Paris, Oetker Collection

Score: 96.00

More information: oetkercollection.com

11. Shangri-La Bosphorus, Istanbul

Score: 95.90

More information: shangri-la.com

12. The Connaught, London

Score: 95.79

More information: the-connaught.co.uk

13. Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel, Paris

Score: 95.66

More information: rosewoodhotels.com

14. Helvetia & Bristol Firenze

Score: 95.60

More information: collezione.starhotels.com

15. The Lanesborough, Oetker Collection, London

Score: 95.50

More information: oetkercollection.com