The 15 Best City Hotels in Europe The best city hotels in Europe, according to Travel + Leisure readers, are deeply rooted in place, steeping readers in a specific culture and history before they even set out to explore. By Devorah Lev-Tov Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels (including safari lodges) were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as city hotel, resort, or safari lodge based on their locations and amenities. Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels (including safari lodges) were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as city hotel, resort, or safari lodge based on their locations and amenities. Three out of four London hotels this year are located in classic buildings — No. 12 the Connaught, No. 8 the Goring, and No. 15 the Lanesborough — with just the Shangri-La the Shard, London (No. 5) representing a modern skyscraper property. In Paris, the iconic Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel, landed in the 13th slot, thanks to its excellent staff and, as one reader describes it, being "the pinnacle of luxury." Another historic property, La Réserve Paris, came in at No. 6 because voters appreciate its intimacy and exclusivity, with one calling it "one of the truly special boutique hotels in Paris, with exceptional design and attention to detail," and another writing that it is "worth every penny." New to the list, and nabbing the only slot (No. 7) for Rome, Rocco Forte's Hotel de la Ville breathed new life into an old structure in a prime location at the top of the Spanish Steps. "Amazing hotel with a great location and a fantastic refurbishment," wrote one fan, while another added that it has "the best rooftop bar in the city." This year's winner is also located inside a historic building, though its conversion to a hotel is recent. Keep reading to find out which property took top honors — and which other hotels readers chose as the best city hotels in Europe. 1. Hôtel Madame Rêve, Paris Jerome Galland/Courtesy of Hôtel Madame Rêve Paris is chock full of posh hotels, but this newcomer, which opened last fall, is bringing style, service, and savvy to its in-the-know guests. Inside a historic building that once served as the city's only 24-hour post office, the chic boutique hotel has sly references to the postal service, but what impressed guests the most were its exceptional views, two excellent restaurants, and a stunning 10,000-square-foot roof. "The Parisian place to go out with a breathtaking view of all Paris," raved one voter, adding that, "the decoration is just amazing." As another reader summarized, the hotel has an "excellent location and great ambiance and service." Score: 98.73 More information: madamereve.com 2. Rosewood Villa Magna, Madrid Courtesy of Rosewood Villa Magna Score: 98.67 More information: rosewoodhotels.com 3. Portrait Firenze, Florence Janos Grapow, Hotel Photography/Courtesy of Portrait Firenze Score: 98.25 More information: lungarnocollection.com 4. Raffles Istanbul Eric Laignel/Courtesy of Raffles Istanbul Score: 98.25 More information: raffles.com 5. Shangri-La at the Shard, London Courtesy of Shangri-La Group Score: 97.86 More information: shangri-la.com 6. La Réserve Paris – Hotel & Spa Courtesy of La Réserve Paris Hotel and Spa Score: 97.26 More information: lareserve-paris.com 7. Hotel de la Ville, a Rocco Forte Hotel, Rome Courtesy of Rocco Forte Hotels Score: 97.17 More information: roccofortehotels.com 8. The Goring, London David Cotsworth/Courtesy of The Goring Score: 96.55 More information: thegoring.com 9. Hotel Savoy, a Rocco Forte Hotel, Florence Courtesy of Rocco Forte Hotels Score: 96.47 More information: roccofortehotels.com 10. Le Bristol Paris, Oetker Collection Courtesy of Le Bristol Paris Score: 96.00 More information: oetkercollection.com 11. Shangri-La Bosphorus, Istanbul Courtesy of Shangri-La Group Score: 95.90 More information: shangri-la.com 12. The Connaught, London Jamie McGregor Smith/Courtesy of The Connaught Score: 95.79 More information: the-connaught.co.uk 13. Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel, Paris Courtesy of Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel Score: 95.66 More information: rosewoodhotels.com 14. Helvetia & Bristol Firenze Stefano Scatà/Courtesy of Helvetia & Bristol Firenze Score: 95.60 More information: collezione.starhotels.com 15. The Lanesborough, Oetker Collection, London JACK HARDY/Courtesy of The Lanesborough Score: 95.50 More information: oetkercollection.com