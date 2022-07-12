    The 15 Best City Hotels in Europe

    The best city hotels in Europe, according to Travel + Leisure readers, are deeply rooted in place, steeping readers in a specific culture and history before they even set out to explore.

    By
    Devorah Lev-Tov
    Devorah Lev-Tov headshot
    Devorah Lev-Tov

    Devorah Lev-Tov is a traveler at heart who traverses the world seeking food, adventure, wellness, and culture—with a side of luxury. She lives in Brooklyn with her husband, two sons, and dog, all of whom she often brings with her on her journeys. She considers herself a pizza connoisseur and is known to plan her day around which restaurants she wants to check out. She has previously lived in Maryland, Massachusetts, Israel, Australia, and India. * 10+ years of experience as a travel, food, and drinks journalist * 6+ years of experience as a nonfiction book editor * Articles published in The New York Times, The Times, Travel + Leisure, Condé Nast Traveler, National Geographic, Afar, Vogue, Robb Report, Town & Country, Self, Food & Wine, Bon Appétit, Saveur, Wine Enthusiast, USA Today, and more * Co-author of three books

    Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
    Published on July 12, 2022
    The enclosed rooftop terrace at Hôtel Madame Rêve
    Photo: Jerome Galland/Courtesy of Hôtel Madame Rêve

    The Continent remains No. 1 in many Americans' hearts, and the competition was stiff this year for best city hotels in Europe. On 2022's list, extravagant grande-dame hotels and historic properties were heavily represented, with top-notch accommodations in beloved Paris, London, and Florence taking up most of the slots.

    Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels (including safari lodges) were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as city hotel, resort, or safari lodge based on their locations and amenities.

    Three out of four London hotels this year are located in classic buildings — No. 12 the Connaught, No. 8 the Goring, and No. 15 the Lanesborough — with just the Shangri-La the Shard, London (No. 5) representing a modern skyscraper property.

    In Paris, the iconic Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel, landed in the 13th slot, thanks to its excellent staff and, as one reader describes it, being "the pinnacle of luxury." Another historic property, La Réserve Paris, came in at No. 6 because voters appreciate its intimacy and exclusivity, with one calling it "one of the truly special boutique hotels in Paris, with exceptional design and attention to detail," and another writing that it is "worth every penny."

    New to the list, and nabbing the only slot (No. 7) for Rome, Rocco Forte's Hotel de la Ville breathed new life into an old structure in a prime location at the top of the Spanish Steps. "Amazing hotel with a great location and a fantastic refurbishment," wrote one fan, while another added that it has "the best rooftop bar in the city."

    This year's winner is also located inside a historic building, though its conversion to a hotel is recent. Keep reading to find out which property took top honors — and which other hotels readers chose as the best city hotels in Europe.

    1. Hôtel Madame Rêve, Paris

    View of Notre Dame from the deluxe vue exceptionnel atelier at Hôtel Madame Rêve
    Jerome Galland/Courtesy of Hôtel Madame Rêve

    Paris is chock full of posh hotels, but this newcomer, which opened last fall, is bringing style, service, and savvy to its in-the-know guests. Inside a historic building that once served as the city's only 24-hour post office, the chic boutique hotel has sly references to the postal service, but what impressed guests the most were its exceptional views, two excellent restaurants, and a stunning 10,000-square-foot roof. "The Parisian place to go out with a breathtaking view of all Paris," raved one voter, adding that, "the decoration is just amazing." As another reader summarized, the hotel has an "excellent location and great ambiance and service."

    Score: 98.73

    More information: madamereve.com

    2. Rosewood Villa Magna, Madrid

    Anglada House bathroom at Rosewood Villa Magna
    Courtesy of Rosewood Villa Magna

    Score: 98.67

    More information: rosewoodhotels.com

    3. Portrait Firenze, Florence

    View from the Two-bedroom Portrait Suite River View at Portrait Firenze
    Janos Grapow, Hotel Photography/Courtesy of Portrait Firenze

    Score: 98.25

    More information: lungarnocollection.com

    4. Raffles Istanbul

    Interior of Raffles Istanbul
    Eric Laignel/Courtesy of Raffles Istanbul

    Score: 98.25

    More information: raffles.com

    5. Shangri-La at the Shard, London

    View of London at night from a guestroom at Shangri-La the Shard, London
    Courtesy of Shangri-La Group

    Score: 97.86

    More information: shangri-la.com

    6. La Réserve Paris – Hotel & Spa

    View of the Eiffel Tower from the La Réserve Paris suite at La Réserve Paris Hotel and Spa
    Courtesy of La Réserve Paris Hotel and Spa

    Score: 97.26

    More information: lareserve-paris.com

    7. Hotel de la Ville, a Rocco Forte Hotel, Rome

    View from the Roma Suite Studio at Hotel de la Ville
    Courtesy of Rocco Forte Hotels

    Score: 97.17

    More information: roccofortehotels.com

    8. The Goring, London

    Exterior facade of The Goring
    David Cotsworth/Courtesy of The Goring

    Score: 96.55

    More information: thegoring.com

    9. Hotel Savoy, a Rocco Forte Hotel, Florence

    The Grand View Suite at Hotel Savoy
    Courtesy of Rocco Forte Hotels

    Score: 96.47

    More information: roccofortehotels.com

    10. Le Bristol Paris, Oetker Collection

    View of the Eiffel Tower from the Suite Paris at La Réserve Paris Hotel and Spa
    Courtesy of Le Bristol Paris

    Score: 96.00

    More information: oetkercollection.com

    11. Shangri-La Bosphorus, Istanbul

    Exterior of Shangri-La Bosphorus, Istanbul
    Courtesy of Shangri-La Group

    Score: 95.90

    More information: shangri-la.com

    12. The Connaught, London

    The bar inside The Connaught
    Jamie McGregor Smith/Courtesy of The Connaught

    Score: 95.79

    More information: the-connaught.co.uk

    13. Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel, Paris

    Suite Duc de Crillon living room at Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel
    Courtesy of Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel

    Score: 95.66

    More information: rosewoodhotels.com

    14. Helvetia & Bristol Firenze

    Dining on the rooftop at Helvetia & Bristol Firenze
    Stefano Scatà/Courtesy of Helvetia & Bristol Firenze

    Score: 95.60

    More information: collezione.starhotels.com

    15. The Lanesborough, Oetker Collection, London

    Royal Suite living room at The Lanesborough
    JACK HARDY/Courtesy of The Lanesborough

    Score: 95.50

    More information: oetkercollection.com

    Was this page helpful?
    Related Articles
    Swimming pool at Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco
    The 100 Best Hotels in the World
    Mandarin Oriental Milan
    The Top 15 European City Hotels
    Nighttime view of London showing The Shard, home to the Shangri-La at The Shard hotel
    The Top 10 London City Hotels in 2020
    The Best Hotels in European Cities (Shown; The pool at the Raffles Hotel Istanbul)
    The Top 15 European City Hotels in 2020
    A woman in a hotel room at the Leela Palace Goa. Leela was voted the best hotel brand in the world
    The Top 25 Hotel Brands in the World
    The World's Best Hotels, according to the readers of Travel + Leisure (shown: Leela Palace Udaipur)
    The Top 100 Hotels in the World in 2019
    Hotel de la Ville, Rome, Italy
    The 5 Best Hotels in Rome
    Pool at Oberoi Hotels & Resorts
    The 15 Best City Hotels in Asia
    The sunset in Florence, Italy, as seen from the Duomo
    The 15 Best Cities in Europe
    Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco, Montalcino, Italy
    The 15 Best Resorts in Europe
    Exterior street view of Auberge Saint-Antoine
    The 10 Best City Hotels in Canada
    Four Seasons Hotel Gresham Palace Budapest in Europe
    The Top 15 City Hotels in Europe in 2017
    Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
    The 25 Best Resort Hotels in Mexico
    Pool at San Ysidro Ranch
    The 15 Best Resorts in California
    The Capella Ubud hotel in Bali, voted the #1 hotel in the world
    The Top 100 Hotels in the World in 2020
    The houses are painted in different vibrant colours in this pedestrian street. There are people walking and cycling through it. There are also sellers of souvenirs.
    The 25 Best Cities in the World