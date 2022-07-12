    The 5 Best City Hotels in Australia and New Zealand

    The best Australia and New Zealand city hotels, according to Travel + Leisure readers, are classic grandes dames with unbeatable views, location, and swanky service. 

    By Chloe Sachdev
    Published on July 12, 2022
    A guest suite at The Langham, Melbourne hotel
    Photo: Courtesy of The Langham, Melbourne

    City hotels in Australia and New Zealand run the gamut, from luxurious grandes dames to trendy, independent bolt-holes. The properties that captured the hearts and votes of Travel + Leisure readers this year fall into the first category, with those in Sydney snagging nearly all of the top five spots.

    Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels (including safari lodges) were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as city hotel, resort, or safari lodge based on their locations and amenities.

    Sydney serves as a major entry point for American travelers, so it makes sense that many readers spent time in the city before COVID-19 closed Australia's borders. The hotels they chose are all situated in popular locations close to the historic cobblestoned Rocks district, Circular Quay, and the Central Business District. A newcomer to the list is InterContinental, Sydney (No. 4), housed in a beautifully restored 19th-century building with a Neoclassical sandstone exterior and a modern interior. Each of its 509 spacious guest rooms, including 28 supersize suites, guarantees travelers views of the waterfront or city skyline.

    The Shangri-La Sydney (No. 5) returns to the list, with its glossy uninterrupted views across the harbor from its 36th-floor restaurant and bar. This year, perennial favorite Park Hyatt Sydney has moved up from No. 3 to the runner-up spot, captivating visitors with its stunning rooftop pool and prime harbor-front location.

    But it was the swanky Langham, Melbourne, that came in at No. 1 among the best city hotels in Australia and New Zealand. Read on to find out why it continues to dazzle readers — and see which other hotels made the list.

    1. The Langham, Melbourne

    A suite at the Langham, Melbourne
    Courtesy of The Langham, Melbourne

    A steady favorite with T+L readers, the Langham, Melbourne, retains its coveted No. 1 spot. The grande dame hotel reigns supreme for travelers who want to be in the city center and have all the bells and whistles of a well-oiled luxury hotel. Set along the Southbank Promenade on the Yarra River with views of the city skyline, the property puts guests just a stroll from Melbourne's city center, main shopping districts, and theaters. At 388 keys, it's one of the city's biggest hotels and has a room type for every traveler; some have terraces, butlers, or living rooms, and all are deeply comfortable, with opulent marble bathrooms and deep-soaking tubs. As one reader gushed of the handsome hotel: "very attractive and well-maintained. Food prep and service were elegant, as is most everything about the property. It felt well cared for."

    Score: 92.53

    More information: langhamhotels.com

    2. Park Hyatt Sydney

    Exterior of the Park Hyatt Sydney Hotel, with views of the Sydney Opera House
    Courtesy of Park Hyatt Sydney

    WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Score: 90.40

    More information: hyatt.com

    3. Four Seasons Hotel Sydney

    The view from a suite at the Four Seasons Sydney hotel
    Geoff Lung/Courtesy of Four Seasons Hotel Sydney

    Score: 88.30

    More information: fourseasons.com

    4. InterContinental, Sydney

    Facade of the InterContinental Sydney hotel
    Courtesy of InterContinental Sydney

    Score: 87.76

    More information: sydney.intercontinental.com

    5. Shangri-La Sydney

    A woman looks out of a corner suite at the Shangri La Sydney hotel
    Courtesy of Shangri-La Sydney

    Score: 86.40

    More information: shangri-la.com

