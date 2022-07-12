The 15 Best City Hotels in Asia The best city hotels in Asia, according to Travel + Leisure readers, capture their destination’s culture and vibrant energy. By Alisha Prakash Alisha Prakash Instagram Twitter Alisha Prakash is the senior digital editor at Travel + Leisure, where she helps tell impactful travel stories. Born in India, she spent the first year of her life living on a ship, sailing around the world with her family before immigrating to New York at the age of six. Whether or not she was old enough to remember her seafaring days, this early exposure to the joys of travel was foreshadowing to her can't-sit-still nature today — one eye wandering to the horizon, she's constantly thinking about where to travel next. Now a New Yorker through and through, she has more than a decade of journalism experience under her belt, following one important motto throughout the years: always say yes. This has meant trekking glaciers in Patagonia, bathing elephants and eating red ant eggs in Thailand, riding motorcycles through Vietnam's countryside, road tripping around the Himalayas, and summiting mountains in Montenegro. She travels for the food, the scenery, and the adventure, but above all, she travels for the people. Alisha believes that travel, at its core, is about celebrating diversity, and that the very idea of visiting a new destination, meeting new people, and discovering new cultures breaks down barriers and helps us find common ground. Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on July 12, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Asia is a land of extremes — superlatives like longest, tallest, largest, and busiest are often used to depict the destination's myriad cities and attractions. But among its many descriptors is also the word best: the continent is home to some of the world's best cities. Major metropolises like Chiang Mai, Tokyo, and Seoul — all meccas for food, culture, and history — made Travel + Leisure's 2022 list of best cities in the world. And, of course, Asia's cities are equally lauded for their incredible hotels, six of which landed on our World's Best Awards' 100 Best Hotels this year. Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels (including safari lodges) were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as city hotel, resort, or safari lodge based on their locations and amenities. Courtesy of Oberoi Hotels & Resorts India — specifically, Mumbai and New Delhi — had a strong showing, with five hotels making the cut this year, including the No. 1 winner: the Oberoi, New Delhi. At No. 3 was the Taj Palace, also in New Delhi, with a tranquil spa, a massive pool starring a swim-up bar, and several restaurants, namely one inside a train car meant to mimic the Orient Express. For one reader, this hotel is "luxury at its best." Vietnam and Singapore, meanwhile, took three spots each on this year's list, with Capella Hanoi (No. 2) getting praise for its "excellent personalized service" and ideal footprint near famous landmarks. Thailand and Japan brought in two hotels each: the Four Seasons Hotel Kyoto, for example, partially owes its No. 4 spot to its "beautiful location," while the Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok, ranked at No. 6 thanks to amenities like personal butlers, a luxurious spa, and sumptuous Thai-style décor. Read on for the full list of best city hotels in Asia. 1. The Oberoi, New Delhi Courtesy of Oberoi Hotels & Resorts The Oberoi, New Delhi, is not only the best city hotel in Asia, but it's also one of the 100 best hotels in the world, according to Travel + Leisure readers. That should come as no surprise, though, given the Oberoi Hotels brand's reputation for cocooning its guests in luxury. This 220-room property, well-positioned next to a golf course and popular Delhi attractions like the UNESCO-designated Humayun's Tomb, spoils visitors for choice, with both indoor and outdoor swimming pools, four restaurants (including one from chef Andrew Wong of Michelin two-star restaurant A. Wong in London), a patisserie, cigar lounge, spa, and, to top it off, warm Indian hospitality. Score: 98.67 More information: oberoihotels.com 2. Capella Hanoi Courtesy of Capella Hanoi Score: 98.18 More information: capellahotels.com 3. Taj Palace, New Delhi Courtesy of Taj Palace, New Delhi Score: 97.60 More information: tajhotels.com 4. Four Seasons Hotel Kyoto Courtesy of Four Seasons Hotel Kyoto Score: 96.57 More information: fourseasons.com 5. Shangri-La Singapore Courtesy of Shangri-La Hotel Singapore Score: 96.33 More information: shangri-la.com 6. Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok Courtesy of Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok Score: 96.18 More information: mandarinoriental.com 7. Taj Lands End, Mumbai Courtesy of Taj Lands End Score: 95.73 More information: tajhotels.com 8. Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi Courtesy of Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi Score: 95.65 More information: sofitel-legend-metropole-hanoi.com 9. The Leela Palace New Delhi Courtesy of The Leela Palace New Delhi Score: 94.59 More information: theleela.com 10. Grand Hyatt Tokyo Courtesy of Grand Hyatt Tokyo Score: 94.50 More information: hyatt.com 11. Raffles Singapore Coourtesy of Raffles Singapore Score: 94.48 More information: raffles.com 12. Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel Courtesy of Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel Score: 94.13 More information: anantara.com 13. Capella Singapore Courtesy of Capella Singapore Score: 93.86 More information: capellahotels.com 14. Park Hyatt Saigon, Ho Chi Minh City Courtesy of Park Hyatt Saigon Score: 93.71 More information: hyatt.com 15. Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai Courtesy of Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai Score: 93.60 More information: fourseasons.com Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit