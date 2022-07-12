    The 15 Best City Hotels in Asia

    The best city hotels in Asia, according to Travel + Leisure readers, capture their destination’s culture and vibrant energy.

    By
    Alisha Prakash
    Alisha Prakash
    Alisha Prakash

    Alisha Prakash is the senior digital editor at Travel + Leisure, where she helps tell impactful travel stories. Born in India, she spent the first year of her life living on a ship, sailing around the world with her family before immigrating to New York at the age of six. Whether or not she was old enough to remember her seafaring days, this early exposure to the joys of travel was foreshadowing to her can't-sit-still nature today — one eye wandering to the horizon, she's constantly thinking about where to travel next. Now a New Yorker through and through, she has more than a decade of journalism experience under her belt, following one important motto throughout the years: always say yes. This has meant trekking glaciers in Patagonia, bathing elephants and eating red ant eggs in Thailand, riding motorcycles through Vietnam's countryside, road tripping around the Himalayas, and summiting mountains in Montenegro. She travels for the food, the scenery, and the adventure, but above all, she travels for the people. Alisha believes that travel, at its core, is about celebrating diversity, and that the very idea of visiting a new destination, meeting new people, and discovering new cultures breaks down barriers and helps us find common ground.

    Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
    Published on July 12, 2022

    Asia is a land of extremes — superlatives like longest, tallest, largest, and busiest are often used to depict the destination's myriad cities and attractions. But among its many descriptors is also the word best: the continent is home to some of the world's best cities. Major metropolises like Chiang Mai, Tokyo, and Seoul — all meccas for food, culture, and history — made Travel + Leisure's 2022 list of best cities in the world. And, of course, Asia's cities are equally lauded for their incredible hotels, six of which landed on our World's Best Awards' 100 Best Hotels this year.

    Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels (including safari lodges) were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as city hotel, resort, or safari lodge based on their locations and amenities.

    Pool at Oberoi Hotels & Resorts
    Courtesy of Oberoi Hotels & Resorts

    India — specifically, Mumbai and New Delhi — had a strong showing, with five hotels making the cut this year, including the No. 1 winner: the Oberoi, New Delhi. At No. 3 was the Taj Palace, also in New Delhi, with a tranquil spa, a massive pool starring a swim-up bar, and several restaurants, namely one inside a train car meant to mimic the Orient Express. For one reader, this hotel is "luxury at its best."

    Vietnam and Singapore, meanwhile, took three spots each on this year's list, with Capella Hanoi (No. 2) getting praise for its "excellent personalized service" and ideal footprint near famous landmarks. Thailand and Japan brought in two hotels each: the Four Seasons Hotel Kyoto, for example, partially owes its No. 4 spot to its "beautiful location," while the Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok, ranked at No. 6 thanks to amenities like personal butlers, a luxurious spa, and sumptuous Thai-style décor.

    Read on for the full list of best city hotels in Asia.

    1. The Oberoi, New Delhi

    Lobby at Oberoi Hotels & Resorts
    Courtesy of Oberoi Hotels & Resorts

    The Oberoi, New Delhi, is not only the best city hotel in Asia, but it's also one of the 100 best hotels in the world, according to Travel + Leisure readers. That should come as no surprise, though, given the Oberoi Hotels brand's reputation for cocooning its guests in luxury. This 220-room property, well-positioned next to a golf course and popular Delhi attractions like the UNESCO-designated Humayun's Tomb, spoils visitors for choice, with both indoor and outdoor swimming pools, four restaurants (including one from chef Andrew Wong of Michelin two-star restaurant A. Wong in London), a patisserie, cigar lounge, spa, and, to top it off, warm Indian hospitality.

    Score: 98.67

    More information: oberoihotels.com

    2. Capella Hanoi

    Lounge at Capella Hanoi
    Courtesy of Capella Hanoi

    Score: 98.18

    More information: capellahotels.com

    3. Taj Palace, New Delhi

    Pool at Taj Palace, New Delhi
    Courtesy of Taj Palace, New Delhi

    Score: 97.60

    More information: tajhotels.com

    4. Four Seasons Hotel Kyoto

    Pool at Four Seasons Hotel Kyoto
    Courtesy of Four Seasons Hotel Kyoto

    Score: 96.57

    More information: fourseasons.com

    5. Shangri-La Singapore

    Guest room at Shangri-La Hotel Singapore
    Courtesy of Shangri-La Hotel Singapore

    Score: 96.33

    More information: shangri-la.com

    6. Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok

    Guest room at Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok
    Courtesy of Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok

    Score: 96.18

    More information: mandarinoriental.com

    7. Taj Lands End, Mumbai

    Guest room at Taj Lands End
    Courtesy of Taj Lands End

    Score: 95.73

    More information: tajhotels.com

    8. Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi

    Pool at Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi
    Courtesy of Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi

    Score: 95.65

    More information: sofitel-legend-metropole-hanoi.com

    9. The Leela Palace New Delhi

    Dining room at The Leela Palace New Delhi
    Courtesy of The Leela Palace New Delhi

    Score: 94.59

    More information: theleela.com

    10. Grand Hyatt Tokyo

    Ambassador Suite at Grand Hyatt Tokyo
    Courtesy of Grand Hyatt Tokyo

    Score: 94.50

    More information: hyatt.com

    11. Raffles Singapore

    Exterior of Raffles Singapore
    Coourtesy of Raffles Singapore

    Score: 94.48

    More information: raffles.com

    12. Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel

    One bedroom suite at Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel
    Courtesy of Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel

    Score: 94.13

    More information: anantara.com

    13. Capella Singapore

    Pool at Capella Singapore
    Courtesy of Capella Singapore

    Score: 93.86

    More information: capellahotels.com

    14. Park Hyatt Saigon, Ho Chi Minh City

    Pool at Park Hyatt Saigon
    Courtesy of Park Hyatt Saigon

    Score: 93.71

    More information: hyatt.com

    15. Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai

    Dining at Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai
    Courtesy of Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai

    Score: 93.60

    More information: fourseasons.com

    Was this page helpful?
    Related Articles
    Interior of The Oberoi, New Delhi
    The 5 Best City Hotels in India
    Swimming pool at Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco
    The 100 Best Hotels in the World
    Secret Bay resort, in Dominica
    The 25 Best Resort Hotels in the Caribbean, Bermuda, and the Bahamas
    UNION lounge at The Opposite House
    The Top 15 Asia City Hotels
    Rosewood Hotel Beijing
    The 10 Best City Hotels in Asia in 2019
    Oberoi Mumbai, guest room, Mumbai, India
    The Top 15 Asia City Hotels in 2020
    Best Hotel Brands in the World
    The Top 25 Hotel Brands in the World in 2020
    The World's Best Hotels, according to the readers of Travel + Leisure (shown: Leela Palace Udaipur)
    The Top 100 Hotels in the World in 2019
    The presidential villa at Capella Hotels & Resorts
    The Top 5 Bangkok Hotels
    A woman in a hotel room at the Leela Palace Goa. Leela was voted the best hotel brand in the world
    The Top 25 Hotel Brands in the World
    A guest suite at The Langham, Melbourne hotel
    The 5 Best City Hotels in Australia and New Zealand
    The enclosed rooftop terrace at Hôtel Madame Rêve
    The 15 Best City Hotels in Europe
    Two guest villas tucked into trees at Mahali Mzuri, voted one of the best hotels in the world
    The Top 100 Hotels in the World
    Exterior of Grand Hyatt Tokyo
    The 5 Best Hotels in Tokyo
    The Temple House Chengdu
    The 10 Best City Hotels in Asia in 2018
    The Peninsula Shanghai China
    The Best City Hotels in Asia in 2016