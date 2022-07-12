    The 15 Best Cities in the United States

    The best cities in the United States, according to Travel + Leisure readers, offer a welcoming mix of history, delicious food and drink, and attractions for the whole family.

    By Tim Latterner
    Published on July 12, 2022

    Many Americans have stayed close-to-home these past few years, taking advantage of the incredible urban experiences within a few hours' drive. Travelers seemed to prefer the warmer climates of the Southern and Western states for these domestic trips — only three cities on the list are in the Northeast or the Midwest. But wherever Travel + Leisure readers went, they sought out cities with a fun-loving spirit, delicious regional cuisine, and historic sites.

    Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Readers rated cities on their sights and landmarks, culture, cuisine, friendliness, shopping, and overall value.

    Aerial View Over the Battery in Charleston, SC
    Getty Images

    After a few years of seeking space away from others, many travelers found the rush of larger cities appealing. "It was nice to be back in a big city after the pandemic, and I was glad to see people in the streets," one reader said of New York City (No. 6). Others were looking for somewhere to go out and join the crowds at concerts. "Nashville has such a fun, creative energy," said another voter of Music City (No. 15). "It's all about music, and music brings us all together."

    Still, readers also appreciated destinations — like Honolulu (No. 5) or perennial favorite Asheville, North Carolina (No. 13) — with easy access to some of America's spectacular outdoor offerings.

    Topping our list yet again is Charleston, South Carolina, which has been voted the best American city for 10 years straight, making it a World's Best Awards Hall of Fame honoree. Read on to find out why, and for the full list of the top U.S. cities.

    1. Charleston, South Carolina

    Drone Flight Over Broad Street in Charleston, South Carolina at Sunset
    Getty Images

    There's a reason people keep going back to Charleston: the city expresses the perfect balance of Southern charm, knockout food and drinks, and walkability. Many readers also found the city's history to be a draw. Others appreciated the simple pleasures of strolling the side streets of downtown.

    WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Score: 88.70

    2. New Orleans

    Streetcar Sitting at Canal Street Stop in New Orleans - Aerial
    Getty Images

    While many readers raved about NOLA's dynamic food scene and quirky tours (especially those in swamps and cemeteries), others homed in on its singular atmosphere. "You feel the overpowering spiritual energy of the past and the deeply complicated history of the city," explained one voter.

    WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Score: 87.21

    3. Santa Fe, New Mexico

    Downtown Santa Fe
    Getty Images

    Robust restaurant and art scenes are key reasons visitors of all ages return to this Southwestern city. One reader who raved about the variety of attractions, including the Georgia O'Keefe Museum and Loretto Chapel, also encouraged other travelers to venture just outside of town to the Santa Fe Ski Basin, calling it "a great place to view the sunset."

    WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Score: 87.15

    4. Savannah, Georgia

    Savannah Georgia Architecture send in Homefronts
    Getty Images

    A laid-back atmosphere and accessibility were among the top reasons voters praised this charming coastal city. "The locals are extremely friendly," wrote one reader, who added that Savannah has something for everybody to enjoy, whether they're interested in nightlife, dining, or shopping.

    WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Score: 86.84

    5. Honolulu

    Beautiful view of the skyline of Honolulu during sunset from Ala Moana Beach and Regional Park
    Faina Gurevich/Getty Images

    "So much to do and never enough time," one reader said about this city on Oahu's southern shore. Another reader specifically called out the "amazing local restaurants" and "lots of hiking and walking areas to explore."

    Score: 85.43

    6. New York City

    Aerial of Manhattan at night
    Getty Images

    Everything in Manhattan is world-class, from the Broadway shows and historic landmarks to the art museums and retail stores, according to T+L readers. But perhaps no aspect of the city inspired more enthusiasm than the food. "If you cannot find a great meal in New York, you cannot find one anywhere," wrote one voter.

    WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Score: 84.16

    7. Chicago

    Panoramic aerial cityscape of Chicago and Lake Michigan at sunset, Illinois, USA
    Getty Images

    "Chicago offers everything good about any large U.S. city along with Midwestern charm and friendliness and excellent prices," summarized one reader. Several people remarked on the Windy City's superb restaurants and ease of navigation, thanks to a robust public transportation network.

    WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Score: 83.15

    8. Alexandria, Virginia

    Row of Townhouses in Old Town Alexandria, Virginia
    Grace Cary/Getty Images

    Though many people know it as a suburb of Washington, D.C., this capital-adjacent enclave has plenty of its own merits, including "good food and interesting shopping," according to one voter. Another encouraged fellow travelers to visit the city's walking trails along the Potomac.

    Score: 82.96

    9. San Antonio, Texas

    The Pearl in San Antonio, Texas with views of Hotel Emma and a water fountain
    Mariah Tyler

    Sites like the Alamo and the River Walk get much of the attention, but as T+L readers attested, there's much more behind the city's wide appeal. "The food, especially at the mom-and-pop restaurants, is amazing and very diverse," shared one fan, while another person touted the city's very literal welcoming committee. "They have 'Ambassadors' walking along the streets who are put there to greet people, answer questions, and help any way they can," the voter explained.

    Score: 82.87

    10. Boston

    Typical Townhouses Back Bay Boston Massachusetts
    Getty Images

    History earned this New England hub many accolades from T+L readers, as did the cultural and sports institutions, with one voter calling Fenway "one of the most beautiful ballparks." Even lifelong visitors were impressed. "I grew up visiting family in Boston," shared one reader. "After 40 years, the city has finally evolved into a much more cosmopolitan place. The restaurants are better than ever, the city is much more diverse, and the new Seaport area is fantastic."

    Score: 82.34

    11. Austin, Texas

    Downtown Austin and Colorado river
    Getty Images

    Music, food, and nightlife continue to attract travelers to the Lone Star State's capital, but WBA voters also cited nature as a draw. That might mean visiting Barton Springs Pool and Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center — and the Hill Country is an easy drive away.

    Score: 82.30

    12. Williamsburg, Virginia

    Street scene from historic Williamsburg Virginia at Merchants Square with people visible.
    Getty Images

    History buffs see tremendous value in visiting this Southern destination. "Colonial Williamsburg is a wonderful attraction," wrote one voter. "Also very close to Jamestown Settlement and several sites from the Civil War. You can spend a lot of time in this area."

    Score: 82.28

    13. Asheville, North Carolina

    People walking on Patton avenue of Asheville by farm burger restaurant and Mexican food cafe
    Getty Images

    Asheville's relaxed vibe and gorgeous scenery earned raves from several T+L readers. "I loved the country atmosphere, shopping, and the gorgeous Blue Ridge Mountains, especially in fall," shared one voter. "The Biltmore Estate and the gardens always are a treat, and the restaurants were great as well."

    Score: 81.90

    14. San Diego

    San Diego, California cityscape at the Gaslamp Quarter in the evening.
    Sean Pavone/Getty Images

    Year-round sunshine and a plethora of activities — from boogie boarding at the beach to racing around Legoland — make this Southern California city especially attractive to families. But there's plenty to appeal to travelers of all types. "The dining is sensational, sightseeing abounds, and its manageable small-town feel is such a welcome relief in Southern California," wrote a voter.

    Score: 81.89

    15. Nashville

    Crowds of people walking past the bars and Venues lining Broadway
    Getty Images

    The vibrancy of Music City may be deeply rooted in country music — it's home to the Grand Ole Opry and countless bars along Broadway, after all — but as T+L readers will attest, the energy has spread much farther, especially in recent years. The city's restaurants have never been better or more eclectic, ranging from casual Tex-Mex to vegan-friendly Middle Eastern. "Jewel of the South," one reader summarized.

    Score: 81.86

    Was this page helpful?
    Related Articles
    The sunset in Florence, Italy, as seen from the Duomo
    The 15 Best Cities in Europe
    View of palm trees and the Harbour Bridge in Sydney, Australia
    The 5 Best Cities in Australia, New Zealand, and the South Pacific
    The houses are painted in different vibrant colours in this pedestrian street. There are people walking and cycling through it. There are also sellers of souvenirs.
    The 25 Best Cities in the World
    The outdoor pool at The Ranch Malibu
    The 15 Best Destination Spas in the United States
    Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
    The 25 Best Resort Hotels in Mexico
    A Disney cruise ship on open water
    The 5 Best Large-ship Ocean Cruise Lines
    A young woman walking past colorful facades in Oaxaca, Mexico
    The 5 Best Cities in Mexico
    A guest suite at The Langham, Melbourne hotel
    The 5 Best City Hotels in Australia and New Zealand
    Bright and colorful landscape with cruise port and skyline of Roseau in Dominica, Caribbean Island
    The 25 Best Islands in the Caribbean, Bermuda, and the Bahamas
    Ischia, Island
    The 25 Best Islands in the World
    Exterior street view of Auberge Saint-Antoine
    The 10 Best City Hotels in Canada
    Swimming pool at Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco
    The 100 Best Hotels in the World
    Row of historic homes by Colonial Lake, downtown Charleston, historic district, on a beautiful clear day.
    The Top 15 Cities in the United States
    Charleston a city in South Carolina
    The Top 15 Cities in the United States in 2020
    A Spanish Colonial church in Oaxaca, Mexico
    The Top 25 Cities in the World in 2020
    Cusco, Peru
    The Top 10 Cities in Central and South America in 2020