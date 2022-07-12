The 5 Best Cities in Canada

Canada's cities often appear on many "most livable lists," and for good reason: they're walkable, full of cultural attractions, and close to some of the country's most inspiring landscapes. The qualities that attract residents — or would-be residents — make the best cities in Canada just as appealing to travelers.

Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, Travel + Leisure asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Readers rated cities on their sights and landmarks, culture, cuisine, friendliness, shopping, and overall value.

Victoria, in the province of British Columbia, appears on the list this year in the No. 3 spot. Readers remarked how the city felt similar to the United Kingdom, thanks to its famous Butchart Gardens and historic Parliament buildings. "What a great city!" remarked one voter. "It's one of those places you pass through for a day and hope to go back for a week."

Returning favorite Banff, Alberta, which came in at No. 4, was praised for its outdoor beauty. "The mountain scenery is gorgeous," said one reader. While the destination is popular for heart-pumping sports like whitewater rafting, another reader appreciated that the town offered options like shopping and dining for those who may not be as adventurous.

Halifax, Nova Scotia, on the Atlantic coast, claimed the No. 5 spot. Known for its incredible whale-watching on the Bay of Fundy, as well as excellent seafood, it retains a small-town feel that readers found appealing. Still, perennial favorite (and WBA Hall of Famer) Quebec City continued to dominate. Read on to learn why it remains at the top of the list of the best cities in Canada.

1. Quebec City, Quebec

To many readers, visiting this city — now in its seventh year at No. 1 — feels like being in Europe, with its churches, cobblestoned streets, and many languages (including French, of course) being spoken. "Quebec City is the jewel of Canada," declared one reader. "It is tucked away and extremely romantic," said another, who called it one of their "favorite cities on the planet." It also has some well-loved hotels, like the Fairmont Le Château Frontenac, which appeared at No. 10 on this year's list of the 10 Best City Hotels in Canada, and Auberge Saint-Antoine, which claimed the top spot of all city hotels in the country.

WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Score 87.04

2. Montreal, Quebec

Score: 84.88

3. Victoria, British Columbia

Score: 84.73

4. Banff, Alberta

Score: 83.58

5. Halifax, Nova Scotia

Score: 82.98