The 15 Best Cities in Asia The best cities in Asia, according to Travel + Leisure readers, offer a spirited mix of ancient history, world-class hotels, and delicious cuisine. By Tim Latterner Published on July 12, 2022 Photo: Andrey Danilovich/Getty Images Many travelers have been eager to return to their favorite cities in Asia, which have been closed to visitors during the COVID-19 pandemic. So it's no surprise that the recent announcements that Japan, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, and more are now allowing tourism have come as a welcome relief. Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, Travel + Leisure asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Readers rated cities on their sights and landmarks, culture, cuisine, friendliness, shopping, and overall value. Three cities from Japan (Osaka at No. 4; Tokyo at No. 6; and Kyoto at No.7) and India (Jaipur at No. 3; Mumbai at No. 14; and Udaipur at No. 5 ) made the list this year. Of Tokyo, one reader said, "There is so much to see: amazing museums, parks, temples, shrines — plus hiking, eating, and shopping." That seemed to be a common theme: visitors also praised the array of activities in cities like Seoul (No. 9), which was highly rated for its efficient public transportation. "It's the cleanest city I've ever seen, particularly on the Metro," one reader said. "And I would say even the chain bakeries rival ones in Paris." Wherever the destination, it's clear that readers are eager to explore the striking architectural marvels and hawker food stalls of Singapore (No. 15) as well as the lush greenery and nature in Ubud, Indonesia (No. 1), which bumped up from its No. 2 position last year. Read on for the full list of the best 15 cities in Asia, according to Travel + Leisure readers. 1. Ubud, Indonesia Getty Images With a mix of stunning temples, rain forests, white-sand beaches, and a thriving city center, Ubud truly has something for everyone. "Ubud is a unique destination, particularly when you're looking for something with a wellness or healthy-living angle," says one reader. Ubud has some of the most luxurious resorts in the world, which spoil travelers with options. But, says another reader, "the city also has an incredibly rich culture, with exceptional shopping." Score: 91.73 2. Chiang Mai, Thailand Getty Images Score: 90.70 3. Jaipur, India Mrinal Pal/Getty Images Score: 90.67 4. Osaka, Japan Allan Baxter/Getty Images Score: 90.35 5. Udaipur, India Jui-Chi Chan/Getty Images Score: 90.22 6. Tokyo Getty Images WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Score: 90.00 7. Kyoto, Japan Getty Images WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Score: 89.77 8. Siem Reap, Cambodia Ourb Bothom/EyeEm/Getty Images Score: 89.66 9. Seoul Getty Images Score: 89.31 10. Hoi An, Vietnam Pham Hung/Getty Images Score: 88.92 11. Bangkok Getty Images WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Score: 88.62 12. Luang Prabang, Laos Getty Images Score: 88.27 13. Taipei, China Jui-Chi Chan/Getty Images Score: 87.89 14. Mumbai Matt Mawson/Getty Images Score: 87.51 15. Singapore Getty Images Score: 87.39