The 15 Best Hotels in Charleston A brand-new property takes the No. 1 spot on this year's list. By Elizabeth Rhodes Elizabeth Rhodes Instagram Twitter Website Elizabeth Rhodes joined the Travel + Leisure team in 2019 as an associate digital editor, covering everything from luxury hotels to theme parks to must-pack travel products. Originally from South Carolina, Elizabeth moved to New York City from London, where she started her career as a travel blogger and writer. Her favorite things include beautiful hotels, surprise flight upgrades, and talking about the places she loves. * 5+ years of experience working as a travel writer and editor * Received a master's degree from the London School of Economics and Political Science Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on July 12, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Courtesy of The Loutrel There's a lot to love about Charleston, South Carolina. From cobblestoned streets lined with candy-colored houses and the Ravenel Bridge soaring high above the harbor, to the latest trendy restaurants, hotels, and rooftop lounges, the "Holy City" is at once traditional and ever-changing. Year after year, visitors fall in love with its historic neighborhoods, beautiful architecture, soul-satisfying food, and warm Southern atmosphere. And lucky for them, there are plenty of lovely places to stay — from charming boutique hotels with bespoke service to luxury properties located right in the heart of the city — all on our list of the best hotels in Charleston. Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels (including safari lodges) were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as city hotel, resort, or safari lodge based on their locations and amenities. Both trendy newcomers and established favorites were among this year's top-rated hotels — with a brand-new property taking the No. 1 spot on our list. Last year's top-voted hotel, the 19-room John Rutledge House Inn (No. 5 this year), received high marks from T+L readers, with one commenting: "Southern hospitality at its best." Another said the inn is great if you want to be "immersed in that Charleston atmosphere." Another historic home turned hotel, Wentworth Mansion (No. 2), was lauded for its warm staff and incredibly preserved rooms, with one reader writing, "Our experience at the hotel provided the exact combination of history, luxury, and hospitality we were hoping for on our first trip to Charleston." More than one added it was the perfect spot for a romantic getaway. Properties that opened in the past few years also received high praise for their trendy design and buzzy restaurants and bars. Emeline, which opened in 2020, was commended for its great location, beautiful décor, and restaurant, Frannie & the Fox, which serves up wood-fired pizzas and an Italian-inspired aperitivo. Here are the best hotels in Charleston, according to Travel + Leisure readers — starting with this year's top property, the Loutrel. 1. The Loutrel Courtesy of The Loutrel Since it opened in November, the Loutrel has made a name for itself as Charleston's favorite new hotel — no small feat in a town packed with many noteworthy properties. Billing itself as "Charleston's Finest Hour," the Loutrel combines all the Southern hospitality you've come to expect in this South Carolina city with a new take on upscale Lowcountry style. (Think: an airy lobby inspired by the area's homes and gardens, a rooftop with panoramic views of the steeple-dotted skyline, and 50 beautifully appointed rooms and suites.) T+L readers loved the "fantastic location" on State Street — it's just steps from many of Charleston's can't-miss sights — the friendly staff, and the beautiful rooms, commending the hotel for an overall "wonderful experience." Score: 98.00 More information: theloutrel.com 2. Wentworth Mansion Courtesy of Wentworth Mansion Score: 95.78 More information: wentworthmansion.com 3. Emeline Lindsey Shorter/Courtesy of Emeline Score: 94.15 More information: hotelemeline.com 4. Zero George Courtesy of Zero George Score: 93.52 More information: zerogeorge.com 5. John Rutledge House Inn Courtesy of John Rutledge House Inn Score: 93.22 More information: johnrutledgehouseinn.com 6. The Spectator Hotel Courtesy of The Spectator Hotel Score: 92.54 More information: thespectatorhotel.com 7. The Vendue, Charleston's Art Hotel Courtesy of The Vendue Score: 92.41 More information: thevendue.com 8. Planters Inn Courtesy of Explore Charleston Score: 92.13 More information: plantersinn.com 9. Hotel Bennett Courtesy of Hotel Bennett Score: 92.12 More information: hotelbennett.com 10. Grand Bohemian Hotel Courtesy of Grand Bohemian Hotel Charleston Score: 91.07 More information: kesslercollection.com 11. Hotel Bella Grace Courtesy of Explore Charleston Score: 90.59 More information: hotelbellagrace.com 12. The Dewberry Kris Tamburello/Courtesy of The Dewberry Score: 90.23 More information: thedewberrycharleston.com 13. Market Pavilion Hotel Courtesy of Explore Charleston Score: 89.41 More information: marketpavilion.com 14. The Restoration Courtesy of Explore Charleston Score: 89.23 More information: therestorationhotel.com 15. French Quarter Inn Courtesy of French Quarter Inn Score: 88.26 More information: fqicharleston.com Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit