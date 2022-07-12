    The 10 Best Hotels in Boston

    The best hotels in Boston — one of America’s oldest cities — reflect a city with both a sense of history and a sense of possibility.

    By
    Liz Cantrell
    Liz Cantrell headshot
    Liz Cantrell

    Liz Cantrell is an associate editor at Travel + Leisure. She edits stories with a focus on outdoor and adventure travel, as well as Canada, Northern Europe, and the Southeastern U.S. She also helps edit the T+L A-List of top travel advisors.

    Published on July 12, 2022

    Brimming with cultural institutions (not to mention beloved sports teams), Boston is a favorite domestic destination for good reason. With a slate of recently renovated properties that mix history with contemporary style — plus long-standing icons with loyal followings — the highly walkable Massachusetts capital is one of the country's most exciting hotel scenes right now. That's why we've introduced our first-ever ranking of the best Boston hotels, as voted by Travel + Leisure readers.

    Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels (including safari lodges) were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as city hotel, resort, or safari lodge based on their locations and amenities.

    The Street Bar at The Newbury
    Nikolas Koenig/Courtesy of The Newbury Boston

    In voting for Boston's best hotels, readers favored both classic and offbeat properties. For travelers looking for a more unique stay, No. 6 the Verb earned top marks — one voter called it "the funkiest, coolest hotel." The selection of vinyl in each guest room might've been one contributing factor in that assessment. Another plus? The hotel is located right next to Fenway Park, making it the perfect choice for baseball fans.

    Other readers expressed a preference for more traditionally luxurious properties like the No. 4 Mandarin Oriental. One voter said, "I frequent the hotel often just to go to the spa!" Similarly, another traveler appreciated the low-key location and high-touch amenities of No. 2 XV Beacon: "We love this hotel because it's small and discreet. We appreciate the fireplaces in the rooms, and we always use the complimentary hotel car to get around town."

    But the No. 1 ranking went to the Newbury, a recently transformed property that has quickly become a hit with residents and visitors alike. Read on to find out why.

    1. The Newbury Boston

    Interior of a Guest Suite at The Newbury
    Read McKendree/Courtesy of The Newbury Boston

    Nestled between Back Bay and Beacon Hill, the Newbury overlooks the Boston Public Garden. The building has a long history: it opened as the country's first-ever Ritz-Carlton in 1927 and then became a Taj Hotel in 2007; it now operates as a Highgate property. This latest incarnation saw a complete redesign: the new look is sophisticated with rich colors and Art Deco details. One guest noted that "the hotel has been restored to its glory, but even better." Since its spring 2021 opening, the Newbury has quickly become a hot spot (readers raved about the rooftop restaurant, Contessa — it has become one Boston resident's favorite spot for a night out). Another visitor said, "I loved the Old Ritz, but the Newbury is truly extraordinary."

    Score: 95.08

    More information: thenewburyboston.com

    2. XV Beacon Hotel

    The front facade of the XV Beacon Hotel
    Courtesy of XV Beacon Hotel

    Score: 94.07

    More information: xvbeacon.com

    3. The Langham, Boston

    A Guestroom at The Langham, Boston
    Richard Mandelkorn/Courtesy of The Langham, Boston

    Score: 91.67

    More information: langhamhotels.com

    4. Mandarin Oriental, Boston

    The Royal Suite bedroom at the Mandarin Oriental, Boston
    Courtesy of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group

    Score: 89.18

    More information: mandarinoriental.com

    5. The Lenox Hotel

    Interior of the City Bar at The Lenox Hotel
    Christopher Smith/Courtesy of The Lenox Hotel

    Score: 88.60

    More information: lenoxhotel.com

    6. The Verb Hotel

    A guest room at The Verb Hotel
    Courtesy of The Verb Hotel

    Score: 88.47

    More information: theverbhotel.com

    7. The Eliot Hotel

    The Eliot Hotel Exterior
    Amanda Sanchez/Courtesy of The Eliot Hotel

    Score: 88.25

    More information: eliothotel.com

    8. Four Seasons One Dalton Street, Boston

    A suite bathroom and view at the Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences One Dalton Street
    Christian Horan/Courtesy of Four Seasons

    Score: 88.02

    More information: fourseasons.com

    9. Boston Harbor Hotel at Rowes Wharf

    A guestroom with a harbor view at the Boston Harbor Hotel at Rowes Wharf
    Courtesy of Boston Harbor Hotel at Rowes Wharf

    Score: 87.12

    More information: bostonharborhotel.com

    10. Hotel Commonwealth

    Fenway Park Suite Balcony at Hotel Commonwealth
    Courtesy of Hotel Commonwealth

    Score: 86.67

    More information: hotelcommonwealth.com

