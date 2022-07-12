The 5 Best Hotels in Atlanta

Georgia's capital city truly has it all. Once you hop off the plane at the world's busiest airport, you can explore the sights, sounds, and tastes of Atlanta's diverse neighborhoods. Walk in the footsteps of civil rights leaders in Sweet Auburn (the Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historical Park is there); wander through Centennial Olympic Park; browse fascinating museums downtown; shop until you drop in bustling Buckhead; gawk at whale sharks and manta rays in one of the world's largest aquariums — the list goes on and on. This year, for the first time, we're sharing the best Atlanta hotels, according to Travel + Leisure readers — offering the perfect starting point for your next Southern adventure.

Courtesy of Waldorf Astoria

Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels (including safari lodges) were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as city hotel, resort, or safari lodge based on their locations and amenities.

Readers praised high-end hotels including St. Regis Atlanta and Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta for being beautiful, luxurious places to stay, while others commended Loews Atlanta Hotel for its convenient Midtown location and nice atmosphere. Here, find the five best hotels in Atlanta, according to Travel + Leisure readers, and read on to see why Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead is our readers' favorite.

1. Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead

Courtesy of Waldorf Astoria

The Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead, voted the top Atlanta city hotel in this year's awards, is located in the heart of the Buckhead district, a short distance from the upscale shopping and fine dining that this neighborhood, sometimes called the "Beverly Hills of the South," is known for. Of course, its prime location isn't the only reason it's a top choice for travelers — the hotel has an indoor pool, the Waldorf Astoria Spa, and private English gardens. Just as important, according to our readers, is the friendly staff. "The employees make you feel like one of the family," commented one reader.

Score: 95.00

More information: hilton.com

2. St. Regis Atlanta

Courtesy of St. Regis

Score: 88.86

More information: marriott.com

3. Loews Atlanta Hotel

Courtesy of Loews Hotels

Score: 86.95

More information: loewshotels.com

4. Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta

Courtesy of Four Seasons

Score: 85.70

More information: fourseasons.com

5. The Ritz-Carlton, Atlanta

Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton

Score: 84.95

More information: ritzcarlton.com