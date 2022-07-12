    The 5 Best Hotels in Atlanta

    This year, for the first time, we're sharing the best Atlanta hotels, according to Travel + Leisure readers — offering the perfect starting point for your next Southern adventure. 

    By
    Elizabeth Rhodes

    Elizabeth Rhodes joined the Travel + Leisure team in 2019 as an associate digital editor, covering everything from luxury hotels to theme parks to must-pack travel products. Originally from South Carolina, Elizabeth moved to New York City from London, where she started her career as a travel blogger and writer. Her favorite things include beautiful hotels, surprise flight upgrades, and talking about the places she loves. * 5+ years of experience working as a travel writer and editor * Received a master's degree from the London School of Economics and Political Science

    Published on July 12, 2022

    Georgia's capital city truly has it all. Once you hop off the plane at the world's busiest airport, you can explore the sights, sounds, and tastes of Atlanta's diverse neighborhoods. Walk in the footsteps of civil rights leaders in Sweet Auburn (the Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historical Park is there); wander through Centennial Olympic Park; browse fascinating museums downtown; shop until you drop in bustling Buckhead; gawk at whale sharks and manta rays in one of the world's largest aquariums — the list goes on and on. This year, for the first time, we're sharing the best Atlanta hotels, according to Travel + Leisure readers — offering the perfect starting point for your next Southern adventure.

    Suite living room at Waldorf Astoria in Atlanta
    Courtesy of Waldorf Astoria

    Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels (including safari lodges) were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as city hotel, resort, or safari lodge based on their locations and amenities.

    Readers praised high-end hotels including St. Regis Atlanta and Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta for being beautiful, luxurious places to stay, while others commended Loews Atlanta Hotel for its convenient Midtown location and nice atmosphere. Here, find the five best hotels in Atlanta, according to Travel + Leisure readers, and read on to see why Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead is our readers' favorite.

    1. Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead

    Indoor pool at Waldorf Astoria Atlanta
    Courtesy of Waldorf Astoria

    The Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead, voted the top Atlanta city hotel in this year's awards, is located in the heart of the Buckhead district, a short distance from the upscale shopping and fine dining that this neighborhood, sometimes called the "Beverly Hills of the South," is known for. Of course, its prime location isn't the only reason it's a top choice for travelers — the hotel has an indoor pool, the Waldorf Astoria Spa, and private English gardens. Just as important, according to our readers, is the friendly staff. "The employees make you feel like one of the family," commented one reader.

    Score: 95.00

    More information: hilton.com

    2. St. Regis Atlanta

    Interior suite with fireplace at St. Regis Atlanta
    Courtesy of St. Regis

    Score: 88.86

    More information: marriott.com

    3. Loews Atlanta Hotel

    Lobby of Loews Atlanta
    Courtesy of Loews Hotels

    Score: 86.95

    More information: loewshotels.com

    4. Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta

    Four Seasons rooftop terrace in Atlanta
    Courtesy of Four Seasons

    Score: 85.70

    More information: fourseasons.com

    5. The Ritz-Carlton, Atlanta

    Portrait gallery seating at The Ritz-Carlton, Atlanta
    Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton

    Score: 84.95

    More information: ritzcarlton.com

