    The 10 Best Resort Hotels in Arizona

    The best resorts in Arizona, according to Travel + Leisure readers, capitalize on their desert surroundings for design and on-site activities.

    By Scott Bay
    Published on July 12, 2022

    Fiery sunsets, dry heat, and cactus-studded landscapes — those are a few of the hallmarks of a desert holiday at the best resorts in Arizona. Travel + Leisure readers' favorites are primarily found in the hills surrounding Phoenix and Scottsdale or in the Sonoran Desert. To some travelers, those environments might just seem barren, but to others those pockets of the Copper State offer the space and solitude to recharge and leave more refreshed than when they arrived.

    Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels (including safari lodges) were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as city hotel, resort, or safari lodge based on their locations and amenities.

    Exterior landscape with pool and golf green at Castle Hot Springs
    Courtesy of Castle Hot Springs

    Most of readers' picks for 2022 are traditional resorts with luxe accommodations, world-class restaurants, and a plentiful array of activities. One such property — No. 3 Sanctuary Camelback Mountain, now a Gurney's Resort & Spa — is beloved for its culinary program by chef Beau MacMillan of Food Network fame, as well as hiking trails that show off the area's impressive natural vistas. The restorative magic of the desert can also be felt at No. 8 Mountain Shadows Resort Scottsdale. "There are serene private areas that are quite relaxing," one reader wrote.

    But glamping mecca No. 5 Under Canvas Grand Canyon also impressed voters, who appreciated the property's proximity to the namesake wonder's South Rim — a mere 30 minutes away. "Sleeping in a yurt under the stars with bonfires around was incredible," wrote one guest, who noted that the food exceeded expectations.

    Still, it was a property that married nature with unabashed pampering that took home the No. 1 spot among the best resorts in Arizona for a second year running. Read on to find out which hotel landed on top — and which others joined it on this year's list.

    1. Castle Hot Springs, Morristown

    Hot springs in Arizona
    Courtesy of Castle Hot Springs

    This 1,100-acre desert retreat, which has been in operation for more than 100 years, offers a variety of wellness, adventure, and culinary experiences. "An incredible destination to recharge your mind and body," wrote one fan. "The meals are exquisite and abundant in their offerings, and the staff makes you feel at home." While yoga and meditation are on offer, the most popular activity is — as the resort's name implies — taking a dip in the thermal waters, which are naturally loaded with magnesium and other health-promoting minerals.

    Score: 93.81

    More information: castlehotsprings.com

    2. The Hermosa Inn, Paradise Valley

    Exteriror evening view of The Hermosa Inn
    Courtesy of The Hermosa Inn

    Score: 93.38

    More information: hermosainn.com

    3. Sanctuary Camelback Mountain, a Gurney's Resort & Spa, Paradise Valley

    Guestroom with a view of mountain at Sanctuary Camelback Mountain, a Gurney’s Resort & Spa
    Courtesy of Sanctuary Camelback Mountain, a Gurney’s Resort & Spa

    Score: 93.34

    More information: gurneysresorts.com

    4. The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain, Marana

    Lobby lounge view at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain
    Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton

    Score: 91.90

    More information: ritzcarlton.com

    5. Under Canvas Grand Canyon, Grand Canyon Junction

    Under Canvas Grand Canyon at night with Milky Way in view
    Bailey Made

    Score: 91.85

    More information: undercanvas.com

    6. L'Auberge de Sedona

    L'Auberge de Sedona interior cottage suite
    Courtesy of L'Auberge de Sedona

    Score: 91.21

    More information: lauberge.com

    7. Loews Ventana Canyon Resort, Tucson

    Lobby of Loews Ventana Canyon Resort
    Courtesy of Loews Hotels

    Score: 90.56

    More information: loewshotel.com

    8. Mountain Shadows Resort Scottsdale, Paradise Valley

    Nighttime view of the pool at Mountain Shadows Resort Scottsdale
    Courtesy of Mountain Shadows Resort Scottsdale

    Score: 90.49

    More information: mountainshadows.com

    9. The Canyon Suites at the Phoenician, a Luxury Collection Resort, Scottsdale

    Interior view of guest suite at The Canyon Suites at the Phoenician
    Courtesy of The Luxury Collection

    Score: 90.33

    More information: canyonsuites.com

    10. Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North

    Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North firepit with sunset view of desert mountains
    Courtesy of Four Seasons Resorts

    Score: 90.33

    More information: fourseasons.com

