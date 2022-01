It’s a universal truth of parenting: You can’t really, truly relax until you know your children (and everyone else under your care) are safe, happy, and occupied. These 25 hotels and resorts totally get it, and that’s how they earned top scores with travelers in our 2015 World’s Best Awards These hotels make it their business to cater to guests of all ages, from tiny first-time flyers to seasoned travelers. Take the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea, which will arrange childproofed rooms, but also has a concierge who specializes in family travel , to help parents choose kid-friendly dining options and plan unforgettable adventures around island.Also in Hawaii: the Aulani Disney Resort and Spa, which not only has 5,200-square-foot supervised kids club (called Aunty’s Beach House) with a costume closet and “magical portals,” but also a teen spa that offers an acai-bowl bar and treatments designed for older kids. Across the country, at the Sagamore Resort on Lake George in New York, activities range from the typical lakeside fun to games held in a massive rec center.Of course, the best hotels for families also understand that it’s not all about the little ones—which is why so many of the properties that made our list offer indulgent spa treatments, gourmet restaurants (like the boozy, for adults-only Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto and Tiki Bar at Disney's Polynesian Resort) and views that will captivate even the most jaded traveler.At the Inn at Palmetto Bluff, in South Carolina, guests can drop the kids off at camp knowing that they’ll have a blast hunting for treasure, building pirate boats, and crabbing. Then the grownups can book a Couples Elopement package at the spa, paddle a canoe under centuries-old oak trees draped in Spanish moss, or kick back with a mint julep on the porch of their private cottage. The only tough decision you should have to make on your family vacation is whether to come back year after year, or try all of these 25 amazing properties.