The Hilton Waikoloa Village offers the fantasy version of Hawaii—swimming with dolphins, a kaleidoscopic Luau show with hula and fire dancers, a 175-foot-long twisting waterslide—and kids go crazy for it. The sprawling 62-acre resort on the Big Island’s sunny Kohala Coast has its own saltwater lagoon filled with tropical fish and rare sea turtles. Mahogany wood boats glide through the canals between buildings, shuttling guests from the 1,240 guest rooms and suites to the 14 restaurants and bars and three swimming pools. Visitors can also opt for the air-conditioned trams that traverse the property. There are two golf courses (for grown-ups) as well as a putting course with glow-in-the-dark mini golf tournaments (for kids and grown-ups). Adults can also slip away to the oceanfront beach and rent snorkeling equipment or simply camp out in a cabana. The Waikoloa Village is also known for being one of the more affordable places for families to stay.