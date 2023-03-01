WorldPride 2023 Is the Southern Hemisphere's Largest LGBTQ+ Celebration — Here's What It Was Like to Be There

Sydney's progressive social attitudes — coupled with its pleasant weather and vibrant culture — make it a popular destination for LGBTQ+ travelers. The Australian city is legendary in queer circles for its annual Mardi Gras parade, which evolved into a Pride celebration of sorts. This year, the city was the venue for the Southern Hemisphere's largest LGBTQ+ celebration.

Sydney's 45th Mardi Gras festival coincided with the Sydney WorldPride, culminating in a 17-day joint celebration that started on Feb. 17 and wraps up on March 5. (It also marks the fifth anniversary of marriage equality in Australia.)

The current festivities are WorldPride's 8th celebration — the inaugural event was in Rome in 2000 — and the very first in the Southern Hemisphere. Past host cities include London, Toronto, Madrid, New York City, and Copenhagen-Malmö. The goal of each celebration, no matter the destination, is to promote LGBTQ+ issues and celebrate the community through cultural activities.

The 2023 lineup had around 350 events, including dance parties, discos, sports competitions, rallies, gala dinners, concerts, theater performances, and art experiences. The celebrations kicked off with a Progress Pride flag-raising ceremony at Sydney's town hall. It was followed by an opening concert hosted by drag queen Courtney Act, with performances by Kylie Minogue, Charli XCX, and Jessica Mauboy.

Don Arnold/Getty Images

Sydney’s annual Mardi Gras Parade returned to the streets for the first time in three years. It'll all come to an end this weekend with a Pride March on the Sydney Harbour Bridge and the Rainbow Republic dance party, featuring performances by Kim Petras and Ava Max.

Roni Bintang/Getty Images

Demetrius Fordham/Getty Images

The celebration includes a three-day human rights conference from March 1 to March 3. It'll spotlight discussions about widespread topics — like faith, human rights, body autonomy, and the global refugee crisis — and how they intersect with the LGBTQ+ community. “The Human Rights Conference is the cornerstone event of Sydney WorldPride,” said Kate Wickett, Sydney WorldPride's chief executive, in a media release obtained by Travel + Leisure. “Our aim is that this conference will contribute to real-life change not only for the community in Australia, but for LGBTQIA+ communities in Asia-Pacific and across the globe.”

Woven throughout the celebration are recognitions of Australia's Indigenous peoples — the country is home to 500 groups or "nations" that are collectively recognized as the First Nations. It starts with the festival addressing that it takes place on Indigenous land: "We acknowledge the Gadigal, Cammeraygal, Bidigal, Darug, and Dharawal people who are the Traditional Custodians of the Sydney Basin."

There were also events and exhibits like the Miss First Nation: Supreme Queen drag competition and the Marri Madung Butbut (Many Brave Hearts): First Nations Gathering Space, a place for First Nation queer artists to share their work. The aforementioned human rights conference had a First Nations opening ceremony and the Sydney Opera House will host the Blak & Deadly Gala Concert — an event made by and for First Nations people.



Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

WorldPride celebrations turn host cities into vacation hubs during the events. The 2019 WorldPride in New York City coincided with the 50th Anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, attracting some 5 million visitors. Sydney organizers anticipate this year's event drew 500,000 participants.

Mario Paez, a co-founder of Planetdwellers, a Sydney-based LGBTQ+ owned and operated travel business, told T+L that Sydney has a lot to offer queer travelers. “Sydney is a stunning city that is so beautiful — the iconic bridge and Opera House are just a tease for the real thing,” he said. “The food and coffee culture has matured into something of its own creation and most visitors are simply blown away by that. Sydney is also so green and lush and is quite walkable. It has plenty of public transport options to quickly move around from bar to bar and event to event. It is a safe and welcoming city; on a sunny Sydney day, you just cannot beat it.”



For many, the festivities will unofficially continue after the WorldPride events wrap up, as local travel companies are hosting post-event outings. Planetdwellers, for example, is offering a trip to Uluru and Alice Springs, where travelers can experience an Aussie Outback adventure and the FABAlice festival, featuring drag, comedy, and cabaret performances.



