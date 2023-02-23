This Gorgeous Old Barn in New York's Catskills Is a Vacation Rental With a Pool, Fire Pit, and Pizza Oven

Five years ago, the property was moved — post by post, beam by beam — two miles down the road.

By
Dobrina Zhekova
Dobrina Zhekova headshot
Dobrina Zhekova
Dobrina Zhekova is a freelance writer with over a decade of editorial experience in Europe and the U.S. She covers luxury travel, art, architecture, and design. Her writing has appeared on InStyle.com, Vogue.com, Elle.com, and more.
Published on February 23, 2023
Aerial view of the Woodstock 1869 Mountainview BarnHouse during sunrise
Photo:

Nils Schlebusch/Courtesy of Airbnb

With lush forests and historic hamlets full of character, New York's Catskills is the quintessential year-round vacation destination. And while the region has welcomed numerous trendy hotels in the past year, if you are looking for a unique stay with high-end amenities, plenty of privacy, and beautiful views, then we have the perfect Airbnb rental for you.

Nestled on eight lush acres in Woodstock, New York, this barn is full of history and quirky decor. The structure, made from handsewn hemlock, dates back to 1869 when it was located about 45 miles northwest in Gilboa, New York. In 2018, the barn was moved, post by post and beam by beam, to its current location on a hayfield two miles away from Woodstock's lively downtown area. The whimsical architecture of this four-bedroom, five-bathroom residence, which also includes a tower with a turret room, is complemented by equally unique decor.

The exterior and pool at the Woodstock 1869 Mountainview BarnHouse

Nils Schlebusch/Courtesy of Airbnb
The kitchen inside the Woodstock 1869 Mountainview BarnHouse

Nils Schlebusch/Courtesy of Airbnb

A gorgeous stained-glass window from a church in St. Louis overlooks the dining room, a lavish chandelier sourced from a Victoria's Secret store hangs in one of the rooms, and the kitchen is outfitted with vintage '50s appliances and a wood-burning stove. But there's also new features: textiles, custom linens, and vibrant wall coverings by John Robshaw perfectly match the eclectic interior design. Guests also have a sauna and a gym at their disposal.

And speaking of the property's amenities, travelers who visit during the warmer months will surely spend most of their time cooling off in the pool and soaking up vitamin D on the spacious sundeck. A second kitchen located in a standalone structure off the pool is ideal for alfresco dining. A hot tub, an outdoor fire pit, and a pizza oven round out the barn's modern amenities. 

Interior of the Woodstock 1869 Mountainview BarnHouse

Nils Schlebusch/Courtesy of Airbnb
The bathroom inside the Woodstock 1869 Mountainview BarnHouse

Nils Schlebusch/Courtesy of Airbnb

Another great feature of this vacation rental is its location, allowing travelers to explore Woodstock and everything the area offers. The property is less than a five-minute walk from the Little Deep swim area, half a mile hike from a waterfall, and a short drive to Thorn Preserve, boasting 60 acres of meadows, forests, and ponds. 

A bedroom inside the Woodstock 1869 Mountainview BarnHouse

Nils Schlebusch/Courtesy of Airbnb

Rates for The Woodstock Barn start at $432 per night on Airbnb.com.

