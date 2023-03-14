This Small Oregon Town Has One of the Best Displays of Tulips in the U.S. — With 40 Acres of Blooms

Sandwiched between Salem and Portland is the unassuming town of Woodburn, Oregon. The community of just over 26,000 people is nestled in the northern end of the lush Willamette Valley, providing the area with a temperate climate and long growing season. And while Woodburn has long been an agricultural hub, the town is perhaps best known for its tulips, which cover the hillsides of a stunning tulip farm every spring.



The Wooden Shoe Tulip Farm sprawls over 40 acres east of Woodburn — an expanse that makes it one of the largest tulip farms in the Northwest. The scene is breathtaking in the spring when row after row of tulips bloom to welcome warmer weather.

The tulips at Wooden Shoe Tulip Farm are so iconic, they headline the farm’s annual Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival. The festival has become one of Oregon’s biggest springtime draws, enticing flower lovers, photographers, and travelers in search of spring. This year, the festival runs from March 24 to April 30, with day tickets from $15 during the week and $20 on the weekend.

It’s worth noting that the peak of the bloom is subject to weather and growing conditions, so those who want to ensure they see the tulips in full bloom should purchase a $55 festival season pass, which provides unlimited access to the farm during the festival dates.

On March 18, the farm welcomes runners and walkers for the Tulip Trail Run. The off-road trail run includes 5K, 10K, and a half-marathon routes that pass through the farm’s beautiful tulip fields.

Courtesy of Wooden Shoe Tulip Farm

In addition to growing tulips, the Wooden Shoe Tulip Farm grows grapes, offering bottles and tastings of their estate-grown wine at the Wooden Shoe Vineyards’ wine tasting room. Tulip festival visitors can swing by the wine tasting room to enjoy a taste of another of the farm’s popular products. A ticket to the festival also includes access to the stunning four-acre Wooden Shoe Gardens (the perfect spot for a picnic), the tulip market and greenhouse, and a children’s play area.

Here's everything you need to know to plan a trip to Woodburn and the great Wooden Shoe Tulip Farm this spring:

What Flowers to Look Out For

Tulips are the star of the show at the Wooden Shoe Tulip Farm, which boasts more than 100 tulip varieties. It takes patience and a little luck to catch the tulips at their peak because the bloom is dependent on growing conditions and weather. The good news is that some varieties come up early, in late March, while others wait until late April when the ground is warm. The Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival site notes that “Generally speaking, mid-April typically has the best overlap of color between the early-, mid-, and late-blooming tulips.”

Courtesy of Wooden Shoe Tulip Farm

In addition, the Wooden Shoe Tulip Farm grows and sells over 20 types of daffodil, plus specialty flowers like hyacinths and crocuses.

Guided Experiences

If you want a full rundown of the Wooden Shoe Tulip Farm, hop on the Scenic Tulip Field Ride, a 30- to 40-minute tour that runs regularly between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. daily. There are also guided wine tours through the farm’s vineyards and tulips fields. The over-21 tour includes plenty of Wooden Shoe Vineyards’ wine.

Where to Stay and Eat

The Oregon Garden Hotel in Silverton is less than 15 minutes from the farm. At the 103-room property, you’ll find an outdoor swimming pool and hot tub, a spa, and a nightly happy hour. Breakfast is included in every stay.

If you happen to be visiting the tulip farm during mealtime, you’ll find food trucks doling out plenty of good eats, including donuts, barbecue, and pizza. And if you find yourself in Woodburn on an empty stomach, don’t miss the tacos at Luis's Taqueria.

How to Get There

Salem Municipal Airport (SLE) is the closest airport to Woodburn, at less than 30 minutes by car, but most people fly into Portland International Airport (PDX), which is around 50 minutes away. From Portland, you can take a bus to downtown Woodburn, but there’s no public transportation from Woodburn out to the farm. If you’re unable to rent a car at the airport, your best bet is to book an Uber or Lyft.







