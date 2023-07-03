This Best-selling $30 Hammock Takes ‘One Minute’ to Set Up and Gives Campers the ‘Best Sleep’ Outdoors

Shoppers swear they take it with them on “every vacation” and it’s “easy to set up.”

Published on July 3, 2023 06:00AM EDT

Whether you’re a first-time camper or a seasoned professional, one thing that should always be a priority when you’re sleeping outside is comfort. There’s no reason to sacrifice a good night of rest while communing with nature, and there’s one piece of equipment that’s paramount for taking your outdoor palace to the next level: a hammock.

If you’re on the market for the perfect, packable hammock for all your upcoming summer travels, look no further than this best-seller from Wise Owl Outfitters, which is currently on sale for just $30 as an early Amazon Prime Day deal. Not only is setup completely beginner-friendly, but it’s also incredibly durable so every camper can enjoy the comfort and relaxation they deserve.

This hammock is a number-one best-seller at Amazon, and for good reason. If you’re going to invest in a piece of gear to elevate your campsite, you want to be assured that it’s designed to last, and this hammock is made with a durable, rip-resistant nylon material that weighs just 16 ounces and can hold up to 400 pounds when secured correctly. The single hammock measures at nine feet long by four and a half feet wide, and comes with two nine-foot-long tree straps and carabiners for easy assembly. 

In fact, the brand claims that the hammock takes just one minute to set up, and can simply be packed down into the conveniently attached storage bag at the end of your trip. No matter what weather comes your way, this hammock is also machine washable so you can clean away dirt and grime ahead of your next camping expedition. And as an added bonus, this comfortable sling even features a hammock pocket so you can enjoy a relaxing beverage by the fireside without worrying about spilling.

More than 40,600 shoppers have given this hammock their stamp of approval for outdoor fun, with one fisherman raving that it contributed to the “best sleep” they’ve ever “had outdoors,” due to the “surprisingly strong” material and large size. They even noted that it was “easy to set up and pack down,” and the “pocket on the side worked flawlessly to hold a small 355-milliliter bottle of water,” a “powerbank, a flashlight,” and the camper’s phone.

Another customer asserted that this was “hands down” one of their “favorite purchases on Amazon,” explaining that “with no prior experience, setup was a breeze,” and the hammock itself was “stylish and durable.” Plus, one shopper noted that while weighing 350 pounds they felt “completely secure in this hammock.” They also added that it “takes up no room” when packing for an outdoor adventure, and they were able to “relax almost anywhere there are trees.” It even stands the test of time, with another camper revealing that after two years of using this hammock “on every vacation,” it continues to be “high-quality” and “super easy to hang.”

You should never compromise on comfort — especially when camping — and the Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Hammock is the durable and supportive addition that your outdoor oasis has been lacking. Right now, the best-selling hammock is on sale at Amazon for just $30 with a special on-site coupon ahead of Prime Day, and with a built-in storage pouch and beginner-friendly design, your campground is about to get the upgrade it deserves on a budget.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $30. 

