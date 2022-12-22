Thousands of Flights Delayed, Canceled as Storms Disrupt Holiday Travel — What to Know

More than 1,400 flights have been canceled so far on Thursday and another 1,800 delayed as storms hit large swaths of the country on one of the busiest travel days of the year.

Most airline delays on Thursday were centered around Chicago with more than 210 flights canceled out of O'Hare International Airport, according to flight tracker FlightAware. Additionally, Denver International Airport saw more than 150 cancellations.

Southwest Airlines led the way with the most cancellations with more than 570.

The airport issues come ahead of a major storm threatening the Midwest with a bomb cyclone. Temperatures are expected to plummet in the Chicago area Thursday afternoon with periods of whiteout blizzard conditions likely later Thursday through Friday night, according to the National Weather Service Chicago.

That arctic blast is then expected to move toward the East Coast by Friday and Friday night, according to the NWS Weather Prediction Center.

Several airlines have issued flight waivers ahead of the storm’s impact as nearly 113 million people are expected to travel through Jan. 2. Thursday is expected to be one of the busiest travel days of the holidays along with Dec. 30.

Department of Transportation Sec. Pete Buttigieg said that while airline and airport staffing levels are high enough to handle the incoming traffic, “there’s not a lot of cushion.”

“We really need to see more staffing on the airline side, we're especially looking at pilots and mechanics. Even in our own organization at the FAA, we're working to get more air traffic controllers prepared and qualified,” Buttigieg told CNBC during an interview on Wednesday. “It's going to be very important for that hiring to continue, that staffing to continue to create some cushion in the system, especially when you go into days like this where there's weather. Nobody can control the weather, but you can control how resilient the system is as you're dealing with it.”

He added travelers should stay informed and take advantage of the chance to change their tickets and travel ahead of or after the storm if possible.

Beyond flying, Buttigieg cautioned against driving in stormy conditions and told MSNBC travelers should take their time and “make sure that your car is set up for winter driving.”

In total, nearly 102 million people are expected to drive for the holiday week as gas prices continue to fall.

Amtrak has also issued a severe winter weather alert, canceling several trains across the country.