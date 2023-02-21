Airlines Issue Travel Waivers Ahead of Predicted Coast-to-coast Storm — What to Know If You’re Traveling

A major winter storm is expected to hit the country from coast to coast, dumping heavy snow on the Midwest and bringing an icy mix to New England all while disrupting travel.

The weather system, which started with winter storm warnings across the Pacific Northwest and parts of the Rockies on Monday, was expected to move into the Midwest from Tuesday to Thursday, hitting cities like Minneapolis with one to two feet of snow, according to AccuWeather. It will be so bad, forecasters predict the city’s airport may need to shut down, and travelers should expect significant delays at other area airports like in Chicago and Detroit due to ice.

"There is a high probability that Minneapolis will pick up 18 inches of snow or more from the storm," AccuWeather Meteorologist Matt Benz said in the report. "The February record of 13.8 inches of snow from a single storm is likely to be smashed."

Several airlines have issued travel waivers as the storm barrels toward the middle part of the country, including Delta Air Lines, which issued one for the upper Midwest for travel through Feb. 24. The storm is likely to impact Delta’s operations since Minneapolis is a major hub for the airline.

Similarly, United Airlines, American Airlines, JetBlue, Southwest, Spirit Airlines, and Alaska Airlines issued travel waivers for the Midwest and surrounding area.

After the storm wallops the Midwest, it is expected to move east, bringing as much as 12 to 18 inches of snow to the northern parts of Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine, according to AccuWeather. Elsewhere, six to 12 inches of snow is expected to fall in coastal Maine and far upstate New York.

Further down, cities like New York City, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and Pittsburgh are expected to see rain.

Travelers concerned about flight delays can learn how likely they are to get off the ground on time by checking things like their plane’s inbound status. And while weather delays are somewhat unavoidable, passengers wishing to ensure a smoother travel day should look for nonstop and early morning flights.