It doesn’t matter if you live in the Southwest or the North Pole: Winter is a bear. Some of us are up to our ankles in slush, while others are just dealing with a case of cold feet. Either way, rugged boots that rise to the challenge are just what this season calls for, especially if you’re gearing up for a cold-weather vacation. And if you find that your current footwear is falling short, we have a sale for you!

On the heels of its half-yearly clear out, Nordstrom — famous for its outstanding shoe department — has slashed prices on top-rated winter boots by up to 60 percent. From combat boots to snow boots to comfy, fuzz-lined boots, this sale has enough styles to knock your socks off.

Like all good deals, this one’s not made to last. The sale is only as good as supplies hold out, so you’ll want to hurry if you plan to snag these deals. Read on for our top picks from big brand names like Ugg, Sorel, Sam Edelman, and Dr. Martens, with prices as low as $36.

Ugg Classic II Genuine Shearling Lined Short Boot

Oh, Ugg: You never disappoint. The tried-and-true shearling boot pioneer truly shines with this classic mid-calf boot, which serves all your winter-weather needs and keeps your feet wickedly warm. Nordstrom’s sale gives you the opportunity to put a playful foot forward by discounting these cuties in colors like Purple Ruby and Emerald Green. Go ahead and add a little color to your Ugg collection!



“I love the style and color of the Ugg boots my husband ordered for me to use on a weekend tour through New York wine country,” wrote one of more than 2,500 five-star reviewers (the pair has an impressive 4.8-star rating). “They are very comfortable, warm, and soft inside. I never had a shoe that keeps my feet so dry, warm, and comfortable after walking all day.”

To buy: nordstrom.com, $119 (originally $170)

L.L. Bean Fleece Lined Waterproof Boot

When you picture boots made for snowy weather, this classic silhouette by L.L. Bean probably comes to mind, with its rubber construction and treaded outsole. Unzip these babies to discover fleece lining and PrimaLoft insulation that work together to keep your feet about as warm and dry as they’d be if you were indoors by a cozy fireplace. So go ahead and take a hike — your feet will thank you.

These waterproof suede shoes are an impressive 60 percent off at Nordstrom’s cold weather sale. “A tremendous boot,” wrote one devoted reviewer. “So easy to slip into on all those winter days, running outside quickly to fetch my dog, and never get my feet wet.” As always L.L. Bean boots are terrific in workmanship and long-lasting.”



To buy: nordstrom.com, $77 (originally $189)



Sam Edelman Laguna Waterproof Lug Sole Chelsea Boot

These winter warriors by Sam Edelman pack serious style into a fully water-resistant leather boot with a thick, rugged lug sole. Take on city streets, snowy paths, icy driveways and even more treacherous terrain while looking Instagram-ready. They may be tough, but this pretty pair even hides stretchy gore insoles inside for all-day comfort.



Shoppers love the balance this boot strikes. “A great clunky boot without being too bulky,” one called this funky, functional footwear that’s up to 55 percent off. “For a narrow 9.5 wearer, the size 10 is perfect with big socks.” continuing that they are, “sleek, cute for work, [and feel] very secure on my heel.”



To buy: nordstrom.com, $77 (originally $170)

Dr. Martens Audrick Platform Chelsea Boot

Dr. Martens has been the icon of combat boots worldwide for generations, and there’s no slowing them down. This pull-on Chelsea boot is a modified take on the traditional lace-up, but embodies the brand’s high-quality, meticulously stitched construction that’s built to soldier on through years of cold seasons. In fact, this one’s built on a sturdy platform sole that’ll elevate your winter style.



“Just get them,” insisted one fan of these boots that are 30 percent off in chic Cobblestone (off-white). “These are one million percent more comfortable than any other Doc I own, and they are so much lighter., they exclaimed, continuing, “These are truly amazing and so easy to style. No breaking in necessary.”

To buy: nordstrom.com, $140 (originally $200)

Sorel Brex Waterproof Chelsea Boot

Ready to take on urban jungles? This Sorel winter boot sure is. The Brex Waterproof Chelsea boot has a formidable platform and chunk heel that’s three inches of treaded perfection at its highest point. The waterproof leather upper can withstand puddles, downpours, and the grittiest ground, all while looking as edgy as street style gets. Nordstrom knocked 25 percent off this pair.

“I bought these for a recent trip to Europe during rainy season,” wrote one five-star fan. “I walked over 20,000 steps a day in these, and they were comfortable even on old cobblestone streets.”

To buy: nordstrom, $135 (originally $180)

Vionic Brionie Water Repellent Suede Bootie

Developed by a podiatrist and loved by Oprah, the Vionic shoe brand is about as comfy and ergonomic as footwear gets. But Vionic is also known for its attention to aesthetics, and the Brionie Water Repellent Suede Bootie is a perfect example. It’s so streamlined and stylish, you’d never know it had an cushioned, orthopedic EVA insole that helps keep you pain-free during full days of walking. Pair it with leggings or jeans for everyday wear, or put it to the test during weekend outings. Save 50 percent in brown, white or olive and a little bit less in black suede.



“Love love love these,” wrote one happy Nordstrom shopper, continuing, “These are super supportive and the sole is so much better than my old pair.”

To buy: nordstrom.com, $75 (originally $150)

Timberland 6-Inch Premium Waterproof Boot

To round out this roundup of famously rugged and cool winter boots is this classic pair by Timberland in a trendy yet neutral light pink. The craftsmanship in these ever iconic work boots is evident: abrasion-resistant waterproof leather, seam-sealed construction, Primaloft insulation for warmth, anti-fatigue footbeds for long winter treks — this brand has built a rock-solid reputation for very good reason. Saving 30 percent is just icing on the cake.



“I have nothing but good things to say about these boots,” wrote one of more than a thousand five-star reviewers. “I am on a ladder most of the day as I paint houses, and these boots made me entirely forget that I was ever on a ladder. They are reliable, true to size, and they do not sinch too tight on the ankles.”

To buy: nordstrom.com, $119 (originally $170)

Sorel Joan of Arctic Waterproof Wedge III Lexie Lace-Up Bootie

A cross between high fashion and high performance, these waterproof leather boots are built on a covered wedge heel brought to you by none other than the cold-weather legends at Sorel. Fabric panels and a lace-up design add enough visual interest for constant compliments, and 25 percent off truly sweetens the deal. Save on this caramel-and-grey color combo.



“I can’t get enough of these boots,” wrote one thrilled customer. “I walk eight flights of steps daily as a teacher and my feet never hurt. You won’t regret purchasing these.”

To buy: nordstrom.com, $139 (originally $185)



BP Baylee Bootie

Arguably the most fashion-forward boot in the bunch, this Baylee Bootie by BP is cool as can be and comes in black, beige, and ivory. This is the style you’ll be packing for a week in London or an evening out on the Sunset Strip. That tapered toe, that blocked heel, the smooth black leather upper: what’s not to love about these stunners? At 55 percent off, they’re less than $40, too. We’re sold!



“These boots look amazing with everything,” one reviewer raved. “[They] elevate any outfit,” another attests. “Add these to a dress or slacks and look instantly stylish. I get compliments every time I wear them.”

To buy: nordstrom.com, $36 (originally $80)

Sam Edelman Garret Bootie

These waterproof combat boots from Sam Edelman, with their chunky lug sole and rugged leather upper, are cold weather go-tos. They even have a lifted heel for better arch support, as well as a side zip for easy on-and-off while maintaining the classic lace-up look. Save 50 percent on these boots in dark brown or ivory at Nordstrom’s big sale.



Are these “comfy and functional” boots worth it? This shopper should know: “I’m a vet who spent almost a decade in combat boots, and these are much more comfortable,” they said, continuing, “We also just had several inches of snowfall and I wore these. I didn't slip once during shoveling my walkway…[It’s] my favorite go-to boot for everything this winter.”

To buy: nordstrom.com, $90 (originally $180)



Ugg Ultra Mini Classic Boot

We couldn’t resist one more pair of Uggs for good measure because…it’s winter. If you want a bit of a twist on the classic, opt for this shorter shearling boot. It doesn’t get cozier — or more fun. Nordstrom kicked 30 percent off the price tag of this ultra-comfy footwear in cheerful cherry red. We’re not about to give this jaw-dropping pair the cold shoulder!



“Love the way these boots fit and go with any outfit. So versatile and super comfy!” wrote a cozy customer.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $98 (originally $140)

If you didn’t find a favorite, worry not. The good news is that Nordstrom has even more great discounts on women’s winter boots to go around. Read on for a few more styles that are sure to keep your toes toasty this winter.

More Nordstrom Boots on Sale:

