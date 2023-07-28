This Flight Attendant-approved Door Lock Is a ‘Must-have’ for Hotel Safety — and It’s 52% Off at Amazon

Vacation is meant to be a time of rest and relaxation, so the last thing you should have to worry about during your trip is a stranger finding their way into your hotel room uninvited. Whether you’re on a work trip, your first solo adventure, or simply going through your weekly routine as a flight attendant, keeping your room safe and secure should be a priority no matter your destination or accommodations.

Thankfully, the Winonly Travel Door Lock — the easy-to-use, portable safety tool approved by the most frequent of travelers, flight attendants — is now on sale at Amazon for just $12, so whether you’re staying in a hostel or at a five-star resort you can be certain your room is the safe oasis you’ve booked.

From solo travel to business outings, it’s always a good idea to consider taking extra precautions to secure your hotel room in order to have the safest, most relaxing experience possible. This pocket-sized portable door lock is the best way to achieve this security as it’s not only easy to use, but also incredibly effective at protecting your room from the inside so it becomes impossible for intruders to pick the lock from the outside.

The compact steel and plastic device only works on doors that open inward, and are simply inserted directly into the space between the door and the wall, making it unable to open from the outside. The small lock works on bolts both small and large, providing additional assurance that you can sleep soundly without dealing with outside threats. It’s also incredibly easy to remove from the door in case of emergency, and can be used anywhere from a hotel room to your apartment or home.

With more than 6,500 five-star ratings at Amazon, this small and simple security device is a great option for frequent travelers, and even a number of flight attendants have given it their stamp of approval. One flight attendant dubbed it “flight attendant-approved,” noting that “after having another guest accidentally walk into” their room “due to a room mix up,” they picked up this device, sharing that it makes them “feel secure.”

Another flight attendant revealed that this lock has been a “game-changer” during their travels, even admitting that they picked up an extra one to use at their apartment, as well. They also noted that it has become a “must-have” whenever they’re working. Plus, one frequent traveler shared that they will not vacation without this device, explaining that it’s not only “super easy to use,” but also “provides so much peace of mind” when “traveling alone.”

Your safety should always be your top priority whether you’re traveling or not, and the Winonly Travel Door Lock is a packable and incredibly durable solution for making sure your door stays firmly shut to the outside world. This must-have security device is currently on sale at Amazon for just $12, making it a no-brainer to snag ahead of your next trip (or even for home use).

It’s never a bad idea to take even further precautions towards your overall well being, so keep scrolling to find the other travel safety essentials that are also discounted at Amazon right now.

