Barilla Wants to Send One Couple on an Unforgettable Romantic Trip to Italy, Here's How to Enter

Nothing says romance like a trip to Italy, and pasta brand Barilla is making sure that dream comes true for one lucky couple ahead of Valentine’s Day.

The company, which is introducing a limited-edition heart-shaped pasta in time for the romantic holiday, will give away a free trip to Italy complete with stays in Parma and Florence and lots of yummy pasta dishes, Barilla shared with Travel + Leisure. To enter the sweepstakes, entrants must fill out a form online and write how Barilla brings them closer to their loved ones.

All entries must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. ET on Feb. 1.

Courtesy of Barilla

"Each pasta shape has a story. For us, reimagining our iconic Blue Box pasta line to include this charming shape is one other way pasta enthusiasts can celebrate their love for one another and their love of pasta," Melissa Tendick, the vice president of marketing for Barilla Americas, said in a statement shared with T+L. "There is no better way to show you care than through cooking, and we're looking forward to seeing our fans create authentic, delicious Italian meals at home this Valentine's Day."

The lucky winners will receive roundtrip airfare for two, hotel accommodations in both Parma and Florence, up to three tours in Parma, and — of course — lots of “authentic pasta experiences for loved [ones] to share.”

The city of Parma, which sits between Milan and Florence in the Emilia-Romagna region of Italy, is known for its namesake cheese — Parmigiano Reggiano. In Florence, the capital of the Tuscany region, travelers can sample amazing food from pizza to gelato in between trips to some of Italy’s most well-known museums.

In addition to the dream trip, pasta lovers can also enter to win a Barilla Love pasta kit, which includes a box of the heart-shaped pasta, Barilla Valentine's cards, recipes, and more.