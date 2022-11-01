Subway Rewarding Travelers Stuck in the Middle Seat with Free Sandwiches — for Two Days Only

The one time where being 'sandwiched' in the middle seat isn't so bad.

Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Published on November 1, 2022
Subway is making getting stuck in the middle seat a bit more fun by giving away free subs to travelers seated in the middle on National Sandwich Day later this month.

The sandwich chain will give away 10,000 free Subway Series footlong subs to travelers who get “sandwiched in the middle seat” on Nov. 10, according to Subway. To enter, travelers must take a photo of themselves flying in the middle seat and upload it online. 

"From new ingredients and sandwiches to fun and rewarding experiences, we are always looking for new ways to surprise and delight our guests," Carrie Walsh, the global chief marketing officer at Subway, said in a statement. "We have all experienced a ride in the sandwich seat, so offering free, mouthwatering Subway Series footlongs is the perfect way to celebrate sandwiches and our new menu and provide a little relief to sandwich-seat air travelers."

To enter, travelers can visit the company’s sweepstakes website and upload a photo of themselves in the dreaded middle seat on Nov. 3. The website will be open for submissions from 12 a.m. ET on Nov. 3 until 11:59 p.m. ET on Nov. 4. 

In total, 10,000 winners will receive an electronic gift card worth $12 that can be used to purchase a Subway Series footlong sandwich. Winners will be notified by email within a few days.

The company’s Subway Series sandwiches include classic options like “The Philly,” with steak and provolone, and “The Boss,” with meatballs, marinara, pepperoni, and mozzarella.

Sandwich fans who don’t want to wait can score a BOGO free sandwich starting Tuesday when they use the promo code “FLBOGO” on Subway’s website or in the Subway app to buy any footlong sub and get one free.

Subway isn’t the only company to recognize how uncomfortable a middle seat can be. Virgin Australia is also rewarding travelers who get stuck there with a lottery full of great prizes, including free cruises on Virgin Voyages, a helicopter pub crawl, and automatic loyalty status with the airline.

