You Can Win a Stay in This Secluded Washington A-frame Forest Cabin — With a Barrel Sauna and Hot Tub

Still looking for Valentine’s Day plans? The Whiskeyjack A-frame may have you covered.

The adorable cottage is located in the teeny town of Ronald, Washington, about a 90-minute drive from Seattle. It is giving away two nights for up to six guests to come and enjoy the cabin.

“Hey, Seattle! This Valentine's @whiskeyjackaframe is giving away a 2-night stay for up to 6 guests in their secluded and stylish A-frame cabin,” it announced in its giveaway post on Instagram. “Surrounded by three acres of forest, you can experience the tranquility of a true winter paradise while being minutes away from the charming town of Roslyn and [the] stunning shore of Lake Cle Elum. This is the perfect place to take your significant other, friends, or family for a memorable weekend this winter.”

The home is a picture-perfect getaway thanks to its charming, mountain-chic décor that includes midcentury modern furniture, a blazing wood stove to keep everyone warm, and an open floor plan for the living, dining, and kitchen area. Not to mention the charming Smeg fridge adds to the idyllic vintage feel.

The bedrooms are just as cozy, with plush bedding and fireplaces. One room is ideal for kids (or kids at heart), as it comes with bunk beds and a funky light show that’s ideal for after dark.

Even the bathroom is cool in this house, thanks to a black soaking tub complete with Aesop soaps for a luxurious bathing experience.

But, perhaps the best feature of this home is its alfresco barrel sauna and hot tub.

Ready to enter to win this stay? All you need to do is follow both @whiskeyjackaframe and @curiocityseattle. Next, tag a friend you’d like to go away with. One comment equals one entry, though you can get a bonus entry by sharing the post to your stories. And hurry, the contest closes on Feb. 12, 2023.