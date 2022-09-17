This Lightweight UPF 50+ Hoodie Keeps Shoppers Sunburn-free When Outdoors — and It’s Only $20

It’s been dubbed the “perfect outdoor shirt” by more than 8,300 shoppers thanks to its lightweight, comfortable, and high-performing design.

By
Emily Belfiore
Emily Belfiore
Published on September 17, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Willit Men's UPF 50+ Sun Protection Hoodie Shirt
Willit Men's UPF 50+ Sun Protection Hoodie Shirt. Photo:

Amazon

Sun protection should be your top priority when you’re outdoors, regardless of the season. For many outdoors enthusiasts, opting for activewear enhanced with sun-protective fabric is an easy way to shield their skin from the sun’s rays. And in anticipation of fall hikes, camping adventures, and fishing trips, shoppers have been adding the Willit UPF 50+ Sweatshirt to their carts. 

The lightweight men’s sun hoodie is an Amazon best-seller for its breathable, comfortable, and multi-tasking design and has earned more than 8,300 five-star ratings from customers. Right now is an especially good time to buy this shopper favorite because it’s on sale. Currently, you can get one (or two!) for as little as $20. Shoppers have their choice of more than 30 colors, and sizes range from S to 3XL. 

To buy: amazon.com, $20 (originally $23) 

Made with a soft, quick-drying polyester fabric, the Willit UPF 50+ Sweatshirt wicks away moisture so you stay cool and comfy wherever your journey takes you. Its lightweight construction makes it ideal for transitional fall weather when you need an extra layer but don’t want to be too toasty. And, of course, it uses UPF 50+ fabric to protect your skin from the sun’s UVA/UVB rays. 

For added comfort, the men’s sweatshirt is designed with flat lock seams to minimize chafing and without tags to reduce irritation. The cuffs have a thumb hole to protect the backs of your hands from the sun and keep the sleeves in place while you’re running, hiking, fishing, or doing any other activity. Similarly, the hood shields the back of your neck from the sun, so you’re fully covered when you’re out and about. And, since it’s sleek-looking, you can definitely get away with wearing the sun sweatshirt for casual events and occasions. 

“These shirts are the best,” raved one shopper whose review was followed by another customer who dubbed this the “perfect outdoor shirt” because it “breathes well while blocking the cold wind” and is “very comfortable.” A third buyer said, “this shirt fits well, provides protection, and is surprisingly cool even in the very hot mid-summer Florida sun.” They concluded their review saying, “I own several long-sleeve sun shirts from various name brands. The Willit is my favorite. I will buy more.” 

Vouching for its sun protection, a reviewer was happy to report they experienced “no sunburn while at Epcot [in Disney World] on a family vacation. I'm a redhead and fair complexioned, and nothing from the wrist to my neck got any red at all.” Echoing their excitement, another buyer added that the Willit UPF 50+ Sweatshirt “prevented me from getting burned” at a camping music festival with “hardly any shade to speak of.” 

To buy: amazon.com, $20 (originally $23) 

Shoppers will assure you that the Willit UPF 50+ Sweatshirt “really can be used for so many other things such as hiking, biking, [and] running, [or as] a thin layer under other stuff.” A reviewer who wears it for kayaking said, “I like that the thumb holes make me remember to keep the sleeves down so the shirt can do its thing,” adding that it offers an “excellent fit,” feels “soft against the skin,” and is “surprisingly not hot.” Another reviewer added that it “dried quickly” when their husband wore it into the water.

To buy: amazon.com, $20 (originally $23)

It’s decided: You need the Willit UPF 50+ Sweatshirt in your life. Get one at Amazon today while it’s on sale for $20 so you can enjoy your time outdoors comfortably and safely. 

At the time of publishing, the price was $20. 

