'Boy Meets World' Star Who Played Mr. Feeny Just Learned a Valuable Lesson at the Airport

“Mr. Feeny is still helping people — me included,” William Daniels tweeted

By Staff Author
Published on August 29, 2022
William Daniels, the actor who plays Mr. Feeny in Boy Meets World
Photo:

ABC Photo Archives/Getty Images

If there's anyone who's happy that the 90's nostalgia trend is in full swing, it may be "Boy Meets World" star William Daniels who was recently helped out at the airport thanks to his beloved character.

Daniels, who played iconic teacher Mr. Feeny on the hit show from 1993 to 2000, was able to board a flight with an expired ID after an airport worker who recognized him.

“Mr. Feeny is still helping people — me included,” Daniels tweeted on Thursday. “Got stuck at the airport with an expired ID (whoopsie), but the youngsters working the desk knew him and allowed me on the plane because of it. Don’t know where I would be without him!”

But you don’t have to be a star to get special treatment like Daniels.

According to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), passengers can travel with an expired license.

"Acceptable forms of ID cannot be more than 12 months past the identified expiration date,” the website read. However, it's worth noting that the U.S. stopped honoring expired passports for U.S. citizens attempting to return to the U.S. from abroad on July 1 of this year.

And, if you happen to have misplaced, lost, are traveling with an expired ID, or do not have another accepted form of ID, the TSA officers will ask for two secondary forms of identification. That identification must contain your name, photo, address, phone number, social security number, and date of birth.

“The TSA officer will review all documentation provided in order to verify your identity. To minimize any potential delays, you are encouraged to provide as much information and documentation as possible,” the TSA added. 

And, just in case you can’t find your license at all, the TSA added in an additional post,

The TSA will also accept a U.S. passport or passport card, a permanent resident card, a border crossing card, a Tribal Nation card, and more. 

One more thing to note — even Daniels will have to get a new license soon.

The TSA’s ID requirements are changing on May 3, 2023, meaning everyone planning to use a state-issued ID or license to fly domestically must use one that is REAL ID compliant. Check out the TSA website to learn more about REAL ID and how to check if your ID will work. 

