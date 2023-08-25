Shoppers Call This ‘Tremendously Roomy’ Carry-on Backpack a ‘Game-changer’ for Travel — and It’s Just $15

The excitement of taking a trip is the ultimate serotonin boost, but packing can be the opposite, especially when you’re faced with the dilemma of what can realistically fit in your bags. As a serial overpacker, I’m always looking for travel bags that are small yet mighty, so I’m not in pain lugging them around the airport or told the dreaded words, “Sorry, we have to check your bag.”

A carry-on that can also double as your backpack while sightseeing might sound too good to be true, but it does, in fact, exist. The Wild Fable 15.4-Inch Full Square Backpack has received glowing five-star reviews from travelers who’ve taken it on planes to Disney World, Hawaii, Mexico, and beyond and sing its praises for being “tremendously roomy.” The popular backpack is also currently on sale for 40 percent off, making the now-$15 style a must-have for your future trips.

Wild Fable 15.4-Inch Full Square Backpack

Target

The sleek yet roomy backpack is on sale in five colors, including black, olive green, orange, and a corduroy style in both dark blue and aqua. It features a spacious interior with a large zippered compartment and two smaller pockets. It also has additional exterior storage with two side pockets and a zippered compartment for necessities you grab more often, like hand sanitizer, water bottles, and snacks — it even comes with a hand sanitizer carrying case.

The square-shaped bag can be carried two different ways — the double short handles for grab-and-go carrying or the padded shoulder straps for standard backpack wear. Shoppers also commend the bag for being easy to clean, with one person saying spills can “easily be wiped off.”

While the backpack doesn’t have a designated laptop compartment, several shoppers said they were still able to fit their laptops inside “with enough space for multiple other objects.” Another traveler who took the bag with them as their personal item to Mexico said that it fit their toiletries, makeup, and tech gadgets perfectly. They were also able to use it “during all the excursions” they took with room for an extra outfit and shoes. Numerous shoppers even brought the bag to Disney World and noted that it “held up amazingly well.” A separate reviewer called it a “game-changer” since it “fits under airplane seats with ease.”

Be sure to head over to Target and snag the now-$15 backpack while it’s marked down, and keep scrolling to see other on-sale colors available.

Wild Fable 15.4-Inch Full Square Backpack

Target

Wild Fable 15.4-Inch Full Square Backpack

Target

Wild Fable 15.4-Inch Full Square Backpack

Target

Wild Fable 15.4-Inch Full Square Backpack

Target

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

