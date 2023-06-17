A New Generation Is Discovering the Bliss of Yacht Charters — and They're More Reasonably Priced Than You Think

Richard Burton made major waves when he gave Elizabeth Taylor a 150-foot yacht to celebrate her 1967 Oscar win for Best Actress in "Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" The elegant vessel, built in 1906, was promptly rechristened Kalizma, a portmanteau of the names of their three daughters. The couple spent time aboard in Sardinia and also moored in the Thames, a stone’s throw from Tower Bridge.

Thanks to an extensive 2020 refit, the story of the yacht continues. Kalizma today cruises the Indian Ocean, with weeklong trips arranged through Morley Yachts.

Though its history is one of a kind, Kalizma is indicative of a shift in the world of private-yacht charters, which has in recent years picked up a whole new audience. Some of the credit, says Fiona Maureso, a charter broker at Northrop & Johnson, goes to vintage craft like Kalizma, which transport guests back in time with their old-school glamour and glossy teak decks. “There’s just something about them that make you feel like you’re a part of the story,” Maureso says.

Then there’s the surprising value these yachts deliver. “People who are new to yachting often

don’t quite realize how much they can get for their budget,” Maureso explains. While the five- or even six-figure cost of a weeklong charter is significant by any measure, the per-person outlay is often on par with what a group of travelers would pay for a luxury cruise — with the added benefit of having exclusive use of the vessel.

Take for example the gorgeous, 105-foot Heavenly Daze, available through Y.co for about $70,000 per week. It frequently cruises the Balearic Islands and the Italian Riviera with up to nine guests and a crew of six. Built in 1972 by Feadship, a Dutch shipyard that Maureso calls the “Rolls-Royce of yacht builders,” it has a versatile sundeck that plays host to morning yoga as well as late-night karaoke sessions, plus multicourse meals served on the yacht’s original china.

The sundeck of Heavenly Daze. STUART PEARCE/YACHTSHOT/COURTESY OF THE YACHT COMPANY

Another '70s Feadship, the Cetacea, bookable with Camper & Nicholsons, has a spacious top deck, fitted with chaise longues and a barbecue, and a swim platform tailor-made for its Caribbean cruising grounds. Four midcentury modern–style cabins can sleep up to eight guests.

The large decks often found on classic yachts can also accommodate numerous water toys, such as Jet Skis and paddleboards. Camara C, bookable through Fraser, is a canoe-stern charmer from 1961 with a wide array of water skis, wakeboards, and other equipment that wouldn’t be out of place on a larger yacht. Now sailing in Thailand, the vintage 12-passenger vessel is fresh off a 2022 rebuild that added, among other things, a tropical-grade air-conditioning system.

Maid Marian 2âs crew, like that of many yachts, includes a private chef. COURTESY OF MAID MARIAN 2

The classic yacht aesthetic is what originally drew British travelers Mick Keyse and Jackie Lawley, along with three other couples, to Maid Marian 2. The wooden vessel dates to 1931 and has been carefully restored in the spirit of the era by its current owner, German film director Roland Emmerich ("Independence Day"). “The boat itself stands out and attracts a lot of interest,” Keyse says. “And that certainly makes the passengers feel a bit special.”

For all the glamour, it’s the overall experience that makes a charter vacation worth the price, Keyse says. “The way that we were greeted, looked after, and cared for was of a phenomenally high standard. The thought of it seemed very nice. The reality was even better.”

Charters are most often handled by a broker, who manages paperwork and payment. The base rate covers the yacht and the crew, but additional charges for port fees, fuel, and food and drink can be significant. A tip for the staff is also customary; budget 10 to 20 percent of the base rate. Space on board can be limited, so soft-sided luggage is best.

“You’ll only need swimsuits, cover-ups, and casual clothes on the yacht,” advises Maureso, the broker. “And leave your fancy shoes at home — you’ll be barefoot on board!”

A version of this story first appeared in the June 2023 issue of Travel + Leisure under the headline “Charter Club.”