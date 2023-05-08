Amazon Shoppers Love These White Tees and Tanks That Go With Any Outfit — and They’re All Under $25

As the days get sunnier and the weather warms up, more and more skirts and shorts are finding their way into our daily outfits. Whether you’re a busy mom throwing on the perfect white tee for a playdate or a traveler looking for a white tank to match all the skirts you’ve packed in your suitcase, the classic white top is a wardrobe staple that seems simple but can be tough to choose.

The truth is, a ton of factors go into finding the best white tank or T-shirt. Are you looking for a thin material for that tee, or would you prefer something a bit less see-through to pair with your favorite denim shorts? Do you want a tank you can tuck into your skirt, or is a cropped look that hits just above the waistband more your style?

Whether you’re on the hunt for a lightweight white T-shirt to pack when you travel or an affordable-but-stylish white tank top to pair with warm weather shorts and skirts, we’ve got you covered. Read on for 10 white tees and tanks that are priced less than $25 and are loved by Amazon reviewers.

Langwyqu Women’s Crew Neck Sleeveless Tank

Amazon

This loose-fit tank is sleeveless and stylish. Made of a soft, relaxed blend of polyester, cotton, and spandex, it’s great for pairing with everything from skinny jeans to skirts, and has nearly 2,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. “This is a great shirt for a great price point,” said one reviewer. Another said, “I've had this top for a few months now and it is definitely my favorite. In fact, I just ordered six more colors. I can't wait to throw out my old tank tops.”

To buy: amazon.com, $20

Elesomo Fitted Cotton Crew Neck T-Shirt

Amazon

With its stylish slim fit, this Elesomo fitted tee is perfect for daily wear and great for making a casual outfit look a bit more put together. It’s soft, breathable, and made from pure cotton. And, the more than 200 Amazon shoppers who’ve given the top five-star reviews say it’s “nice quality” and “comfortable” — who could ask for anything more?

To buy: amazon.com, $21

Artfish Women’s Sleeveless Tank Top

Amazon

This spaghetti-strap tank has a scoop neck and is made from a stretchy, ribbed material. Nearly 2,000 Amazon shoppers have left five-star reviews for the top, describing it as “so soft,” “flattering,” and “the perfect thickness.” On warm summer days, this tank looks like a great way to stay cool while looking stylish.

To buy: amazon.com, $20

Hanes Women’s Perfect T Short-Sleeve T-Shirt

Amazon

This simple white tee from Hanes has received more than 28,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, with one reviewer describing it as, “very comfortable to wear especially in warm weather.” At less than $10 each, this pre-shrunk cotton crewneck is a great one to stock up on for spring and summer, and to avoid having to do laundry while on vacation.

To buy: amazon.com, $9 (originally $12)

Amazon Essentials Women’s Studio Relaxed-Fit Lightweight Crewneck T-Shirt

Amazon

With its curved hem, this white tee provides a bit of extra coverage in the back, making it a great option to pair over leggings while traveling or running errands with the kids. It’s also made of lightweight moisture-wicking fabric — a bonus on hot days. With nearly 8,000 five-star ratings, one reviewer describes the fit as, “not tight but not too loose,” which sounds perfect for warm weather.

To buy: amazon.com, from $9

Miholl Women’s Short-Sleeve V-Neck

Amazon

Stylish with a front pocket and V-neck neckline, this white tee from Miholl has a loose fit and rolled sleeves. Not only is this cotton and polyester top perfect to wear over jeans or leggings, but it can also be dressed up by tucking it into a skirt. With nearly 25,000 five-star reviews, it’s no wonder one reviewer wrote, “Loved the first two I bought, so I bought more. I love these because they’re not super thin, they don’t easily wrinkle, and the sleeves are a little longer than normal tees.”

To buy: amazon.com, $22 (originally $29)

Artfish Sleeveless High Neck Rib-Knit Cropped Tank

Amazon

If a cropped tank top is more your style, this Artfish version is sure to please. It’s made from a cotton, polyester, and spandex blend and is breathable with plenty of stretch. Amazon shoppers praise the top for being a versatile staple in their wardrobe. One shared that they loved this “everyday basic” so much that they “want to get every color.”

To buy: amazon.com, $17

Amazon Essentials Women’s Classic-Fit Short-Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt

Amazon

The only thing better than one amazing white T-shirt is two. These Amazon-brand tops are made of a lightweight, stretchy cotton jersey blend and are machine washable. Nearly 30,000 Amazon shoppers have given this tee a five-star rating. “Very soft, slightly fitted to fit women’s bodies better,” wrote one reviewer. “Just long enough to be perfect,” they raved.

To buy: amazon.com, $19 for two-pack

Vichyie Sleeveless Slim-Fit Ribbed Tank

Amazon

We love the unique neckline on this affordable white tank. Made of a comfortable, lightweight fabric, it’s has over 3,000 five-star reviews at Amazon. “It isn’t sheer at all and it’s a super-thick and comfortable fabric,” wrote one reviewer. “Not too clingy and very flattering. Great length, too.”

To buy: amazon.com, from $15

Lolong Tank Top

Amazon

This ribbed knit tank is made from breathable moisture-wicking fabric and is long enough to tuck in. Out of more than 11,000 Amazon ratings, more than 8,000 have given this stylish tank five-star reviews. “This tank top is so cute, so comfy and fits so great,” wrote one reviewer. “I bought four in different colors. Flattering, stretchy, and form-fitting, not see-through, doesn’t shrink in the wash.”

To buy: amazon.com, $19 (originally $30)

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week

