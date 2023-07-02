The Comfy, Supportive Sandals Shoppers Say They ‘Could Walk All Day in’ Are Under $25 Right Now

This is one of the best deals we've seen from Amazon's July Fourth weekend sale.

By Emily Belfiore
Published on July 2, 2023 07:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

PD Early One-Off Deal: Comfy Flip Flops or Sandals Tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Daisy Rodriguez

After adding up all of the expenses from your airfare, hotel, and other trip add-ons, we’re sure that the last thing you want to do is splurge on a pair of sandals. Nevertheless, they’re an essential part of any summertime getaway — and we found the perfect pair on sale at Amazon: the White Mountain Women's Gracie Sandals.

Ahead of July Fourth, the retailer marked down these popular sandals, which bear a striking resemblance to celebrity-approved Birkenstock sandals (spotted on Reese Witherspoon, Katie Holmes, and Gigi Hadid), up to 59 percent off. With this discount, you can get the White Mountain Women's Gracie Sandals for as little as $24 — a much more budget-friendly number if you ask us. But, don't worry, you're not sacrificing quality or comfort for this low price tag. 

Amazon WHITE MOUNTAIN Women's Gracie Sandal

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $24 (originally $59) 

That's because the White Mountain Women's Gracie Sandals are designed with the brand's contoured comfort footbeds, which supportively hug your feet and provide adequate cushioning and stabilization to your toes, heels, and arches. They're also equipped with adjustable straps so you can customize their fit for added coziness (plus, the double criss-cross straps keep your feet comfortable and in place while you're walking). 

What's more, they have supportive 1-inch heel heights and are strengthened with sturdy, anti-slip rubber outsoles, which means that you can walk confidently on any surface. The bottoms also have traction patterns for extra grip. Sizes range from 5 to 12. 

Amazon WHITE MOUNTAIN Women's Gracie Sandal

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $24 (originally $59) 

The White Mountain Women's Gracie Sandals are currently touting more than 3,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers for their comfortable, versatile, and durable construction. They were dubbed the "best Amazon find" by one reviewer, who also mentioned, "I love these sandals and I will be getting every single color." Another customer said, "I live in them in the summer. They are so comfortable and look great… I'm still wearing them a year later and they still look just as nice. I even wear them to work." 

Chiming in, a third shopper added, "These shoes cause me no pain and are a nice break from wearing closed toed shoes with orthotics." And, another Amazon customer exclaimed that they're the "most comfortable sandals ever!" In fact, one reviewer noted that they "required no breaking in" and wrote, "I was pleasantly surprised that I didn't have to suffer chafing and blisters with these. I just slipped them on and went out for long walks with my kid." Similarly, a final fan declared that they "could walk all day in them." 

Say hello to your new favorite travel shoes. Add the White Mountain Women's Gracie Sandals to your cart while they're up to 59 percent off at Amazon, and make sure to keep scrolling so you can check out the other comfy sandals that were just put on sale.

More Comfy Sandals at Amazon:

Soda Topic Flatform Espadrilles Wedges

Soda Topic Open Toe Buckle Ankle Strap Espadrilles Flatform Wedge Casual Sandal

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, from $30 (originally $70) 

Shibever T-Strap Sandals

Amazon SHIBEVER Womens Sandals Comfortable Summer Dressy Flat Sandals T-Strap Flip Flop Thong Sandals

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $29 (originally $36) 

Fitory Flat Slide Sandals

Amazon FITORY Women's Flat Sandals Fashion Slides With Soft Leather Slippers

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $33 (originally $46) 

Tommy Hilfiger Bennia Flat Sandals

Amazon Tommy Hilfiger Women's Bennia Flat Sandal

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $36 (originally $59) 

Steve Madden Dina Flat Sandals

Amazon Steve Madden Women's Dina Flat Sandal

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $39 (originally $65) 

