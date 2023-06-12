‘White Lotus’ Creator Teases a Prequel Set in Australia — Here's What We Know So Far

During a Vivid Sydney event, Mike White and Jennifer Coolidge dropped some serious hints.

Rachel Chang is a travel and pop culture journalist who contributes to Travel + Leisure, Condé Nast Traveler, Lonely Planet, and more.
Published on June 12, 2023
Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya McQuoid in White Lotus Season 2
Photo:

Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Fans of HBO's White Lotus have had their eyes set on Thailand ever since producers confirmed that the Emmy Award–winning satirical series following the misadventures of ultra-rich travelers at luxury resorts would film in the Asian nation for its third season. But creator Mike White is already looking ahead, as he hinted at a possible spin-off set on yet another continent. 

On Saturday night at the ICC Sydney’s Aware Super Theatre, as part of Vivid Sydney, White and the series’ most iconic star, Jennifer Coolidge, teased a possible White Lotus prequel when discussing the next chapters of the series.

Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya McQuoid in White Lotus Season 1

Courtesy of Warner Bros.

“My dream would be to hit every continent, so yeah, this is like its own continent, basically,” White said, according to Deadline, of the series. The first season took place in Hawaii and second in Italy. “We kind of have to come to Australia if we keep going.”

On top of that, he said that despite what happened at the end of season two in Sicily, there could be more of Coolidge’s character, Tanya McQuoid, in the form of a prequel. “I absolutely think that’s possible, we were just talking about that,” White continued. “It’s a funny idea. And making Jennifer, you know, 20 years younger, that would be fun, too. I think Jennifer’s like, ‘Sure, let’s do it!’”

Mike White and Jennifer Coolidge attends a press conference at the Park Hyatt Sydney

Don Arnold/Getty Images

Agreeing with her longtime friend and collaborator, Coolidge said, “Australia gets my vote!”

Real luxury resorts have stood in as filming locations for the first two seasons. The first filmed at the Four Seasons Maui at Wailea during the pandemic with a cast that featured Connie Britton, Murray Bartlett, Alexandra Daddario, Sydney Sweeney, and Steve Zahn. The second season filmed at San Domenico Palace, a Four Seasons Hotel in Sicily’s Taormina, starring Aubrey Plaza, Theo James, Haley Lu Richardson, Michael Imperioli, and Will Sharpe.

Details on season three in Thailand have not yet been announced, but geographically, it would make sense to head Down Under right after. And, of course, it would be a logical direction for the show to bring back its most colorful character.

“It would be so fun,” White said of the possibility of filming in Australia. “Obviously, there’s a huge wealth of talent here and the beauty is inarguable, so it feels like it checks all the boxes.”



