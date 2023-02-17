The Sicilian Hotel Where 'White Lotus' Was Filmed Is Currently Offering a 25% Off Deal

Head to the dreamy location for a bit of a discount — drama not included.

By Staff Author
Published on February 17, 2023
The exterior of the Four Seasons Taormina, San Domenico Palace, in Sicily
Photo:

Courtesy of Four Seasons

Looking to experience The White Lotus IRL? Well, it just got a bit cheaper.

The San Domenico Palace, A Four Seasons Hotel, which was the hotel used as the setting for season 2 of the hit HBO show, in Sicily, Italy, is running a promotion offering 25 percent off of certain rates and packages. 

Located in Sicily, on a hillside overlooking the Ionian Sea, the building was once a once a convent back in the 14th century, and has been welcoming guests as a hotel since 1896. However, in recent months, TV fans will recognize it as stomping grounds for stars such as Jennifer Coolidge, Adam DiMarco, Tom Hollander, Aubrey Plaza, and others.

Jennifer Coolidge and Jon Gries at the Four Seasons Taormina, San Domenico Palace in White Lotus Season 2

Fabio Lovino/Courtesy of HBO

The “Discover Taormina” promotion offer provides guests 25 percent off of the bed and breakfast rate for reservation made at least 14 days in advance. The San Domenico Palace didn’t respond to comment from T+L about the status or updates to the promotion, but has it and several featured offers still listed on their site.

While the hotel is running the promotion on various rooms and suites, travelers may want to check the total rate before packing your luggage. A review of the hotel rates show that a regular room can start at $2400 a night, and the Princess Cecilie Suite starts at $6800 for select dates. 

Season 2 of The White Lotus debuted on HBO in October, however in December, the hotel took to Instagram to share why the show's creator picked it for a filming location.

"After visiting more than 30 different hotels from the South France to the South of Italy, Mike White and his closest entourage immediately fell in love with San Domenico Palace, a Four Seasons Hotel," the hotel shared. "'The hotel itself had the luxury but also this kind of moodiness that was so unique,'” Mr. White said. “'It felt like a place where I could get inspired to come up with something juicy.'”

The hotel is currently closed in preparation for the opening of the spring season, and will re-open on March 14, 2023. 

