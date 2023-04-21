This Traveler-loved Brand Has Comfy Vacation Dresses That Never Wrinkle in Your Suitcase — and They're on Sale

When putting together a packing list for your next trip, it’s important to consider clothing options that make the most sense for your itinerary; items that are the least space-consuming, and outfits that won’t require too much TLC, like ironing or steaming, upon arrival at your destination.

Thankfully, White House Black Market has an entire section of vacation dresses that are currently on sale for 25 percent off during its sitewide VIP Event through Sunday, April 23. The sale applies to full-priced items and is exclusive to WHBM Rewards+ loyalty members, and all you have to do to score this incredible discount is be logged into your account at checkout. Not a member? Don't worry, you can sign up today and still be privy to these savings.

We sorted through the brand's stunning selection to find the best vacation dresses, each of which have earned high ratings from shoppers for being great for travel. What's more, they can also be easily transported in your luggage wrinkle-free. Keep reading to shop our top dress picks to snag during the White House Black Market sale.

Kimono Sleeve Smocked Waist Dress

White House Black Market

For a flowy style that can be worn in casual and formal settings, this Kimono Sleeve Smocked Waist Dress is a versatile option to pack. The comfortable dress can even be worn as a swimsuit cover-up, and is fully lined so you don't have to worry about it being sheer. One shopper mentioned that it travels well and noted that it stayed “wrinkle-free” during their trip.

To buy: whitehouseblackmarket.com; $74 for WHBM Rewards+ members (originally $98)

Pleated Midi Halter Dress

White House Black Market

If a sleek, elevated style is on your radar for fancy dinners and outings, this pleated midi halter dress comes in blue and white and is pairable with classic heels or sandals. According to one customer that recently snagged this for a trip to the south of France, it was “comfortable, classic, and easy to pack.”

To buy: whitehouseblackmarket.com; $135 for WHBM Rewards+ members (originally $180)

Braided Halter Dress

White House Black Market

This Braided Halter Dress, deemed by one customer as “great for travel,” is made from comfortable cotton fabric and features a braided tie belt that cinches at the waist. It’s made with stretchy fabric containing spandex for a comfortable daytime look that can be worn with casual sneakers. If your closet is already full of solid-colored styles, this bright, floral-patterned option may just be the outfit your travel dress lineup has been missing.

To buy: whitehouseblackmarket.com; $105 for WHBM Rewards+ members (originally $140)

Sleeveless Tie-Front Eyelet Midi Dress

White House Black Market

If your vacation itinerary includes heading somewhere romantic, this eyelet midi dress will fit the bill without sacrificing comfort for the fashion points. Be prepared for this dress to “get you a ton of compliments,” just as it did for one reviewer when they wore it on a recent cruise. Another shopper gushed, “The quality is excellent” and “[it’s] so well made.” Its most notable feature, however, may just be its convenient and discreet pockets.

To buy: whitehouseblackmarket.com; $150 for WHBM Rewards+ members (originally $200)

Sleeveless Satin V-Neck Pleated Maxi Dress

White House Black Market

This sleeveless maxi dress combines both a fitted bodice and a flowy skirt for a red carpet-ready look. One customer wore it for a formal night on a cruise and shared that they’re “always looking for the perfect red dress, and this fits the bill.” Several other shoppers mentioned how “flattering” it is.

To buy: whitehouseblackmarket.com; $188 for WHBM Rewards+ members (originally $250)

There are plenty of more vacation-ready dresses and clothing styles waiting to be explored at White House Black Market during the VIP Event Sale. Don’t wait too long to expand your travel wardrobe, especially while you can score 25 percent off on these full-priced styles until Sunday.

