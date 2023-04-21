This Traveler-loved Brand Has Comfy Vacation Dresses That Never Wrinkle in Your Suitcase — and They're on Sale

Find flowy halter and midi styles suitable for all future getaways during this rare sale event.

By
Ali Faccenda
Ali Faccenda
Ali Faccenda
Ali Faccenda is a lifestyle, pop culture, and commerce writer with experience in video content creation. She was previously a market writer at BuzzFeed and also produced short-form video content for their various social platforms. 
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Updated on April 21, 2023 08:31AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

This Travel-friendly Brandâs Sitewide Sale Has Vacation Dresses That Stay âWrinkle-free,â and Theyâre 25% Off TOUT
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Reese Herrington

When putting together a packing list for your next trip, it’s important to consider clothing options that make the most sense for your itinerary; items that are the least space-consuming, and outfits that won’t require too much TLC, like ironing or steaming, upon arrival at your destination. 

Thankfully, White House Black Market has an entire section of vacation dresses that are currently on sale for 25 percent off during its sitewide VIP Event through Sunday, April 23. The sale applies to full-priced items and is exclusive to WHBM Rewards+ loyalty members, and all you have to do to score this incredible discount is be logged into your account at checkout. Not a member? Don't worry, you can sign up today and still be privy to these savings. 

We sorted through the brand's stunning selection to find the best vacation dresses, each of which have earned high ratings from shoppers for being great for travel. What's more, they can also be easily transported in your luggage wrinkle-free. Keep reading to shop our top dress picks to snag during the White House Black Market sale. 

Kimono Sleeve Smocked Waist Dress

Kimono Sleeve Smocked Waist Dress

White House Black Market

For a flowy style that can be worn in casual and formal settings, this Kimono Sleeve Smocked Waist Dress is a versatile option to pack. The comfortable dress can even be worn as a swimsuit cover-up, and is fully lined so you don't have to worry about it being sheer. One shopper mentioned that it travels well and noted that it stayed “wrinkle-free” during their trip. 

To buy: whitehouseblackmarket.com; $74 for WHBM Rewards+ members (originally $98) 

Pleated Midi Halter Dress

Pleated Midi Halter Dress

White House Black Market

If a sleek, elevated style is on your radar for fancy dinners and outings, this pleated midi halter dress comes in blue and white and is pairable with classic heels or sandals. According to one customer that recently snagged this for a trip to the south of France, it was “comfortable, classic, and easy to pack.” 

To buy: whitehouseblackmarket.com; $135 for WHBM Rewards+ members (originally $180) 

Braided Halter Dress 

Braided Halter Dress

White House Black Market

This Braided Halter Dress, deemed by one customer as “great for travel,” is made from comfortable cotton fabric and features a braided tie belt that cinches at the waist. It’s made with stretchy fabric containing spandex for a comfortable daytime look that can be worn with casual sneakers. If your closet is already full of solid-colored styles, this bright, floral-patterned option may just be the outfit your travel dress lineup has been missing. 

To buy: whitehouseblackmarket.com; $105 for WHBM Rewards+ members (originally $140) 

Sleeveless Tie-Front Eyelet Midi Dress

Sleeveless Tie-Front Eyelet Midi Dress

White House Black Market

If your vacation itinerary includes heading somewhere romantic, this eyelet midi dress will fit the bill without sacrificing comfort for the fashion points. Be prepared for this dress to “get you a ton of compliments,” just as it did for one reviewer when they wore it on a recent cruise. Another shopper gushed, “The quality is excellent” and “[it’s] so well made.” Its most notable feature, however, may just be its convenient and discreet pockets. 

To buy: whitehouseblackmarket.com; $150 for WHBM Rewards+ members (originally $200) 

Sleeveless Satin V-Neck Pleated Maxi Dress 

Sleeveless Satin V-Neck Pleated Maxi Dress

White House Black Market

This sleeveless maxi dress combines both a fitted bodice and a flowy skirt for a red carpet-ready look. One customer wore it for a formal night on a cruise and shared that they’re “always looking for the perfect red dress, and this fits the bill.” Several other shoppers mentioned how “flattering” it is. 

To buy: whitehouseblackmarket.com; $188 for WHBM Rewards+ members (originally $250) 

There are plenty of more vacation-ready dresses and clothing styles waiting to be explored at White House Black Market during the VIP Event Sale. Don’t wait too long to expand your travel wardrobe, especially while you can score 25 percent off on these full-priced styles until Sunday. 

Pleated Maxi Halter Dress

White House Black Market

To buy: whitehouseblackmarket.com; $158 for WHBM Rewards+ members (originally $210) 

Slub Sandal Dress

White House Black Market

To buy: whitehouseblackmarket.com; $98 for WHBM Rewards+ members (originally $130)

Godet Dress

White House Black Market

To buy: whitehouseblackmarket.com; $128 for WHBM Rewards+ members (originally $170)

Strapless Cotton Fit-And-Flare Dress

White House Black Market

To buy: whitehouseblackmarket.com; $169 for WHBM Rewards+ members (originally $225)

One-Shoulder Pleated Midi Dress

White House Black Market

To buy: whitehouseblackmarket.com; $188 for WHBM Rewards+ members (originally $250)

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?

See More T+L Shopping Deals

Amazon Weekly Deal Roundup: Member-Only Deals Tout
Amazon Is Having a Secret Sale for Prime Members — Shop the 13 Best Exclusive Deals for Travelers
CUPSHE Women's One Piece Swimsuit Tout
Blake Lively Wore This Ultra-flattering Swimsuit on Vacation — and We Found an Identical One for $36
REI Surprise Cycling Sale Tout
The 12 Best Deals on Bike Gear Up to 50% Off From REI's Surprise Sale, According to an Avid Cyclist
Related Articles
Amazon Just Launched a Spring Fashion Storefront Full of Pretty Pastel Travel Wear That Starts at $TK TOUT
Amazon Just Launched a Storefront Filled With Maxi Dresses, Skirts, and More Just in Time for Spring Travel
The Best Spring Dresses
The 20 Best Dresses for Spring — From Minis to Maxis and Everything in Between
This Meghan Markle-worn Brand Marked Their Highly Rated Travel-ready Dress 75% Off â and It Has Pockets TOUT
The Flowy Dress That’s Perfect ‘for Travel and Picnics’ Is 75% Off at This Surprise Sale — and It Has Pockets
13 Best Spring Skirts TOUT
The 13 Best Spring Skirts of 2023
Weekend Getaway to Miami Tout
I'm a South Florida Native, and These Are the 15 Styles You Need to Pack for a Weekend in Miami
Nordstrom Spring Sale Tout
90 Deals for Travelers at Nordstrom’s Spring Sale That Are Already Flying Off the Shelves — Up to 60% Off
LILLUSORY Women's Ruched Mini Dress Tout
Travelers Swear This Flattering Bodycon Is the ‘Perfect Summer Dress’ — and It’s Double Discounted Right Now
LUISAVIAROMA CPC - TK Easy-to-pack, Luxe, Designer Dresses Up to 85% Off to Wear to a Destination Wedding This Spring tout
These 10 Luxe Designer Dresses Are Up to 85% Off and Perfect to Wear for a Destination Wedding This Spring
Reg and Plus Size Maxi Skirts for Women Long Length Skirts
This Lightweight Maxi Skirt With Pockets Is Travelers’ ‘Favorite Clothing Item’ — and It’s on Sale
One-and-Done Dresses Under $50 Tout
11 One-and-done Travel Dresses Under $50 That Will Make Any Mom Feel Comfortable and Stylish
Ekouaer Women's Swimsuit Beach Cover Up Shirt Bikini Beachwear Bathing Suit Beach Dress
This Flattering Beach Cover-up Has More Than 17,000 5-star Ratings at Amazon — and It's Perfect for Vacation
BLENCOT Women Lace Trim Tank Top
This Super Comfy Lace Top Goes With Everything in Your Suitcase — and It’s on Sale for $16
ZESICA Women's 2023 Summer Casual Flutter Short Sleeve Crew Neck Smocked Elastic Waist Tiered Midi Dress Tout
The 'Gorgeous, Go-to Vacation Dress' That Travelers Love Just Went on Sale
The Ultimate Egypt Packing List
The Ultimate Egypt Packing List
Amazon Weekly Deal Roundup: Member-Only Deals Tout
Amazon Is Having a Secret Sale for Prime Members — Shop the 13 Best Exclusive Deals for Travelers
CUPSHE Women's One Piece Swimsuit Tout
Blake Lively Wore This Ultra-flattering Swimsuit on Vacation — and We Found an Identical One for $36