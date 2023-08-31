I’m a Shopping Writer, and This Brand’s Deeply Discounted Styles Are Perfect for Fall Travel, Starting at $15

Tropical vacations are great, but I just spent an entire summer sweating and reapplying sunscreen like it was my day job. I have no interest in doing it all over again, even if that picture includes a white sand beach and free-flowing Pina Coladas.

Instead, I’m prioritizing cozy fall destinations. Preferably ones where I can sit in front of a crackling fireplace or admire the foliage. Of course, I might need a sweater or two before then. Luckily, White House Black Market is hosting a massive sale just in time for Labor Day with discounts on long-sleeve styles, transitional jackets, and fall-ready pants for your autumn getaway.



High-Rise Coated Skinny Jeans

White House Black Market

Though the material on these High-Rise Coated Skinny Jeans looks just like leather, it’s much more lightweight and breathable than the real thing — while still elevating your look overall. According to one shopper, they don’t give the appearance of “pleather or cheap” either. Other customers raved over the “flattering,” curve-hugging silhouette and said they had “plenty of stretch for comfort.”



Matte Jersey Ruched Front Top

White House Black Market

When packing for a trip, I love choosing pieces that can easily be worn for a day tour around the city and then dressed up for dinner out. This Matte Jersey Ruched Front Top achieves just that. It pairs well with casual jeans but can be leveled up by styling with trousers or extra accessories. One reviewer praised its versatility, sharing that there are “so many ways of styling this from super casual to dressy,” while nearly every other review called out the top for its “flattering” shape.



Off-the-Shoulder Seersucker Surplice Top

White House Black Market

The Off-the-Shoulder Seersucker Surplice Top is not only the perfect summer-to-fall piece, but is so effortlessly cool that you’ll want to wear it year-round. Shoppers got so many “compliments” while wearing the top, and though the off-the-shoulder look may be intimidating, many said it “comfortably stayed” on their shoulders. The light material and stretch allow it to fit and fall perfectly on your arms, while the cuffs and collar give it a classic feel.



Cropped Linen-Blend Studio Blazer

White House Black Market

Nothing beats a good jacket for fall, and this Cropped Linen-Blend Studio Blazer is the ideal closet staple to carry you through the season. The design’s military-edge gives this otherwise classic blazer an added element of style for any outfit, and it “not only looks professional but totally stylish at the same time,” according to one reviewer. Other customers called it the “perfect jacket” for wearing to “many different places,” including “work, a night out, or casual wear.”

Keep scrolling for more on-sale must-haves, or head over to White House Black Market for more on-sale finds starting at $15.



One-Shoulder Top

White House Black Market

Glamgetter Faux Wrap Dress

White House Black Market

Linen Belted Utility Pant

White House Black Market

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

