Flowers are blooming, days are getting longer, and the refreshing glimmer of new beginnings is sparkling all around us. In other words, spring has just about sprung. Here in the northern hemisphere, this year’s spring equinox falls on March 20, marking the end of winter and heralding the official start of spring. This is also a special day in astrology, as it marks the sun’s entry into Aries — the first sign of the zodiac — as well as the beginning of the astrological new year.

Fewer tourists and more temperate weather make spring an ideal season for travel in many places — whether for a full-blown vacation or simply a long weekend. So in honor of this mystical and renewal-focused time of year, why not turn to astrology for inspiration in choosing the perfect destination for a spring getaway? Embrace the rose-colored cosmic magic of the season and read on for the scoop on where to travel this spring based on your zodiac sign.

Aries: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans may be best known for its late-winter Mardi Gras festivities, but the party doesn’t stop there. Spring in the Big Easy brings temperate weather and nonstop fun, celebratory events on offer, making it the perfect vacation spot for an adventurous and thrill-seeking fire sign like you, Aries. Kick back and enjoy the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival (April 28 - May 7), party your way through the French Quarter Festival (April 13 - April 16), or get down with a few days of live music and art during the Bayou Boogaloo (May 19 - May 21). Plus, spring marks the peak of the city’s crawfish season — March, April, and May — so you can enjoy them while they’re at their best.

Taurus: Kyoto, Japan

You’re a spring baby, Taurus, so maximize the seasonal vibes by making an international getaway to beautiful Kyoto, Japan. During the spring months, an abundance of blooming cherry blossom flowers turns the city into a pink, floral paradise. This world-famous display of springtime magic will fully delight your senses, which is especially important for an Earth sign like you, who loves luxuriating in nature. The ritual of enjoying ephemeral beauty even has its own word in Japanese — hanami — which translates to “looking at flowers.” For some of the most breathtaking views of the sakura trees’ springtime magic, check out lodging options at the rural Hoshinoya Kyoto.

Gemini: Chefchaouen, Morocco

Spring is your birthday season, Gemini, so why not make it extra special this year by traveling to the gorgeous and highly Instagrammable city of Chefchaouen, Morocco? Also known as the "Blue City," thanks to its uniquely stunning aquamarine-hued architecture, this small town springtime destination is perfect for getting comfortable and really exploring the local vibe. There are lots of fun cafes for people-watching, plus bath houses (known as hammams) and saunas. If you want to venture outside the Blue Pearl of Morocco, there are plenty of scenic nearby hikes, and the popular port city of Tangier is just a short drive away.

Cancer: Santorini, Greece

Astrologically, your career sector has been bustling this year, Cancer, which is why a relaxing and rejuvenating spring getaway to gorgeous Santorini, Greece, will do you wonders. Mild temperatures and fewer tourists make spring an ideal time to visit the stunning Grecian island. Enjoy the breathtaking glow of its sunsets, endless views of vivid azure skies and seas, and the ever-recognizable whitewashed architecture. To make your vacation especially revitalizing, book some time at the luxurious Lava Spa at Magma Resort Santorini, which is surrounded by ancient volcanoes and features an infinity pool overlooking the Aegean Sea and Anafi island.

Leo: Cartagena, Colombia

Let’s be honest: Spring is just a prelude to your birthday season, Leo. That’s why the warm and vibrant magic of Cartagena, Colombia, is such an ideal spring destination for you. Located along the Caribbean Sea, the city’s hot and dry springtime climate is perfect for both beach and poolside lounging — promising a delightful taste of summer sunshine. As a creative and outgoing fire sign, you’ll appreciate the thriving street art scene, trendy restaurants, and bustling nightlife of the city’s Getsemani neighborhood. Be sure to also explore the picturesque beauty of colonial Old Town, which is a designated UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Virgo: Sedona, Arizona

This spring is a great time to explore your spiritual side, Virgo, so visiting a mystical spot like Sedona, Arizona, guarantees a spring break well spent. Its unique landscape of red rocks and colorful desert plants looks especially vibrant at this time of year, and hiking through this geological wonderland will more than satisfy your Earth sign craving for nature immersion. Sedona’s appeal spans beyond its natural beauty, as spiritual folks flock to this region to explore its so-called energy vortexes. Some believe that spiritual energy spirals in and out of the Earth at these sacred sites around the city, bringing those who spend time here a sense of peace, well-being, and healing.

Libra: Kauai, Hawaii

Libras are ruled by the love planet, Venus, so for you, every vacation should feel at least a little bit like a honeymoon. That’s what makes the romantic Hawaiian island of Kauai such a wonderful choice for spring travel. Nicknamed the “Garden Isle” thanks to its verdant rural setting, this tropical paradise is laden with dramatic oceanside cliffs, stunning waterfalls, and lush rainforests. Spring is a good time to visit, as you’ll miss the rainy season but still beat out the touristy summer crowds. Whether you spend your days lounging on the beach with a lover or zip lining through the jungle solo or with friends, you’re sure to feel the Aloha spirit while visiting this gem of an island.

Scorpio: Kathmandu, Nepal

Nestled in a valley surrounded by the majestic Himalayan mountains of Nepal, Kathmandu is the perfect spring travel destination for a deep and mysterious Scorpio. Spring is a special season in Nepal’s capital city, characterized by warm weather, an abundance of blooming rhododendrons, and plenty of opportunities to see the region’s array of wildlife. But it’s also a spiritually significant time of year in Nepal, as Buddha’s birthday is celebrated during the full moon in May — a full moon that, this year, happens to be rising in your sign, Scorpio. (Buddhism is the second-largest religion in Nepal and Buddha was born in Nepal.) Align with the lunar energy during your annual full moon rising and respectfully experience the magic of this cultural celebration.

Sagittarius: Cancun, Mexico

Cancun may be known as a classic spring break party spot — which isn’t inherently a problem for an adventure-loving Sagittarius like you — but this tropical Mexican paradise is so much more than a college kids’ retreat. As a Sagittarius, you need a blend of high-octane excitement and soul-enriching recharge time, and Cancun is sure to deliver. Relaxing by the turquoise waters and white-sand beaches provides an introspective refuge, but the vibrant restaurants and nightlife options will light up your free-spirited side, too. For an experience that elevates you far past any hazy college memories, book a stay at the luxurious new Waldorf Astoria Cancun.

Capricorn: Vancouver Island, Canada

No-nonsense Capricorns are known for their dedicated work ethic — and taking a break from the grind with a cozy and laid-back spring vacation is especially deserved this year. The majestic coastlines of Vancouver Island provide just the type of setting you need to fully enter OOO mode. Spring is the perfect time to wander the island’s many abundantly blooming gardens on foot or rent a car to explore the quirky roadside towns. For an especially luxurious island experience, stay in one of the luxe heated tents at Clayoquot Wilderness Lodge, which are exclusively accessible by seaplane, boat, or helicopter.

Aquarius: Taormina, Sicily

Aquarians are naturally community-oriented, so you’ll fall in love with the vibrant local scene in Taormina, Sicily — and spring is a magnificent time to visit, thanks to the temperate weather and fewer crowds. Spend your days enjoying hilltop views of the Ionian Sea, relaxing at the stunning Sicilian beaches, or befriending the locals as you enjoy the region’s fresh and flavorful cuisine. Visiting the nearby Mount Etna — Europe’s largest active volcano — or the Isola Bella nature reserve are great ways to spend a day, too. Bonus tip: If you’re a White Lotus fan, you can snag a room at the luxurious San Domenico Palace, Taormina, A Four Seasons Hotel, which was the setting for the show's second season.

Pisces: Glacier Bay, Alaska

As the sign of the fish, connecting with the ocean is a magical experience for you any time of year, Pisces, which is why a spring trip to Glacier Bay, Alaska, would be so well-suited to your tastes. This national park and UNESCO World Heritage Site is located just outside of Juneau, Alaska, and boasts breathtaking scenery and wilderness. Spring is a great time for enjoying the region’s spectacular marine life, as it’s feeding season for the gray whales, minkes, orcas, and humpbacks, as well as breeding season for the harbor seals. Be ready to fully unplug and connect with the mysticism of nature, as Glacier Bay is remote and cell service is minimal.