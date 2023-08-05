Summer may be synonymous with vacations, but arguably the best time of year for a getaway is during fall. The weather starts cooling down, touristy crowds start lightening up, and, depending on where you go, you also get to experience the gloriously colorful landscapes and crisp autumn air that make the season so special.

In the northern hemisphere, this year’s autumnal equinox falls on Sept. 22-23, officially wrapping up summer and ushering in the magic of fall. This is a notable day astrologically, too, as it coincides with the sun’s entry into the social-minded air sign Libra and marks the midpoint of the astrological year. There’s no better way to celebrate nature’s harvest than by traveling somewhere new, so why not look to the stars for some cosmic trip inspiration when it comes to planning an autumn holiday?

Read on for the scoop on where to travel this fall based on your zodiac sign.

Aries: Joshua Tree, California

This year’s Harvest Moon (aka the full moon that occurs closest to the autumn equinox) is taking place in your sign, Aries — and that’s the perfect excuse to get yourself to the mystical desert of Joshua Tree. Home to Joshua Tree National Park, the region’s unique landscape and plentiful campgrounds make it an ideal place to stargaze, commune with nature, or vibe out under a full moon. And thanks to the cooler autumn temperatures, October and November are also ideal months for outdoor activities like camping, hiking, and rock climbing.

Taurus: Flagstaff, Arizona

ChrisBoswell/Getty Images

Earth signs have a special fondness for nature, which is what makes Flagstaff, Arizona such a great fall destination for Tauruses. Both Petrified Forest National Park and Grand Canyon National Park are within driving distance from Flagstaff, so you can easily hop from one scenic and picturesque landscape to another without any trouble. You can also visit 900-year-old pueblos and learn more about Native American history at Wupatki National Monument. The only thing Tauruses love more than nature is luxury, so if you hit the area before Oct. 23, book a chic glamping experience Under Canvas Grand Canyon so you can sightsee in style.

Gemini: Oaxaca, Mexico

jmorse2000/Getty Images

The rich cultural hub of Oaxaca de Juárez, Mexico is the perfect fall travel destination for a busy-bodied Gemini. It was named the best city in the world by Travel + Leisure's 2023 World's Best Awards thanks to its vibrant blend of nightlife, nature, history, and adventure — so you’ll have no shortage of excitement or stimulation here. Spend your days sampling traditional locally made mezcals, shopping for handmade gifts in the artisan communities outside of town, or exploring the pre-Columbian artifacts of Monte Albán, which is designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The weather in September and October is spectacular, but if you visit in early November, you’ll be able to experience some of the city’s unique and spiritual Día de los Muertos celebrations.

Cancer: Bedford, Virginia

John Covert/Getty Images

Fall vibes tend to feel especially nostalgic and homey for Cancers, so this is a perfect time to plan a cozy visit to the beautiful town of Bedford, Virginia. This quaint and charming destination boasts a stunning display of fall foliage on its many city trees, which can be viewed in all its glory at the vantage point of the National D-Day Memorial or from overlooks along the Appalachian Trail. Have some classically festive fall fun going apple picking at one of the city’s family-owned apple orchards, then enjoy a few seasonally flavored adult beverages at the beloved local joins like Beale's Brewery or Peaks of Otter Winery.

Leo: Chicago

thisnight/Getty Images

Chicago may be known as the Windy City, but the cool and pleasant weather in autumn is an exception to the rule. The bustling Chicago art scene and sparkly selection of nightlife will be thrilling for a flashy and creative-minded sign like you, Leo. Check out the vibrant street art, delicious restaurants, and happening bars in Wicker Park and Bucktown, or catch a touring Broadway show at the iconic Chicago Theater. Fall is also a happening time for live music, so if that’s your thing, plan your trip around the rock-heavy Riot Fest (Sept. 15-17), the eclectic World Music Festival (Sept. 22–Oct. 1), or the Hyde Park Jazz Festival (Sept. 23-24).

Virgo: Greenough, Montana

Courtesy of The Resort at Paws Up

Love planet Venus will be gracing your sign starting in early October, Virgo, so plan a sweet and romantic fall getaway to an intimate location like Greenough, Montana. This rural community is home to The Resort at Paws Up — a stunning Montana ranch that boasts 100 miles of trails on pristine and undeveloped land. If you’re into food and wine, sign up for their annual Montana Master Chefs event in September for a top-notch culinary weekend experience. If you want some adventure, make a day trip to Glacier National Park. And if you need to relax after all the excitement, spend time at the resort’s spa for massages, beauty treatments, and wellness classes.

Libra: Miami

Alexander Spatari/Getty Images

The beginning of autumn coincides with your birthday season, Libra — meaning your fall getaway should be a true celebration! And what better way to ring in another trip around the sun than on a beach in gorgeous Miami? Get your nature fix by exploring the region's many parks, gardens, and ocean views. Then hit South Beach for an Instagram-worthy photo opp amidst the neighborhood’s Art Deco-style buildings and a luxurious late dinner at a fancy local restaurant. As an artistic-minded Libra, you’ll also want to take advantage of the diverse offering of Miami's Entertainment Months from October to November, during which you can score special deals on everything from live music to theater performances.

Scorpio: Yellowknife, Canada

NZSteve/Getty Images

Scorpio is the sign that rules extremes, which is why a fall trip to see the mystical phenomenon of the aurora borealis in Yellowknife, Canada is so well-suited. Yellowknife is considered the northern lights capital of North America — as well as the capital city of Canada’s Northern Territories — and it’s located on the northern shore of Great Slave Lake, which is the deepest lake on the continent. The region boasts lots of opportunities for Indigenous tourism, and if seeing the aurora borealis is your goal, there are group experiences like Adventures.com's Northern Lights Hunting tour which last just four hours. Early autumn is an especially pleasant time to visit Yellowknife, too, as temperatures aren’t nearly as frigid as they are in winter, but you’ll still have prime opportunities to stargaze and see some ethereal lights in the sky.

Sagittarius: Santa Fe, New Mexico

Sean Pavone/Getty Images

Autumn is your birthday season, Sagittarius, so make it extra spicy by visiting Santa Fe, New Mexico during their fall chile harvest season! This is a lovely time of year to enjoy the city’s vibrant folk art scene, iconic Adobe architecture, and a plethora of outdoor activities like hiking trails or biking through town. Sagittarians love to try new things — including foods — so indulge in some authentic Southwestern cuisine at the Santa Fe Wine & Chile Fiesta (Sept. 27 to Oct. 1), or have the unique experience of seeing a sky full of colorful hot air balloons during the quirky Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta (Oct. 7 to Oct. 15).

Capricorn: Asheville, North Carolina

jaredkay/Getty Images

As an earth sign, some nature time can really help to reinvigorate your spirit, Capricorn — so an autumn visit to the warm and welcoming city of Asheville, North Carolina is just what the cosmic doctor ordered. Tucked away in the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains, this quaint but vibrant destination is packed with bustling breweries, delicious restaurants, historical buildings, and loads of gorgeous fall foliage. The River Arts District is a great place to peruse galleries or visit eclectic shops, while Pisgah National Forest is just a short drive away and perfect for exploring the natural beauty of the region, whether via hiking or scenic drives.

Aquarius: Portland, Oregon

jbentley09/Getty Images

For a quirky and forward-thinking Aquarian, the wonderfully weird city of Portland, Oregon is the perfect place for an autumn getaway. While the Pacific Northwest is known for rain, the climate tends to be predictably pleasant until late October, so everything from biking through the city to hiking through the nearby parks is on the table. Enjoy the trendy coffee shops and restaurants in Pearl District, then hit some vintage shops and bookstores in the hip Hawthorne neighborhood. If you want to mix things up, make a vino-filled day trip to the beautiful Willamette Valley, which boasts more than 700 wineries. Or immerse yourself in the region's natural beauty by visiting the magical Multnomah Falls, the state’s largest waterfall.

Pisces: Salem, Massachusetts

benedek/Getty Images

Dreamy Pisces are always drawn to mystical destinations, so hitting a witchy hotspot like Salem, Massachusetts during the spooky season only makes sense. Perhaps best known for the Salem witch trials, this New England city is rich in history and lore — and navigating the town by way of the Salem Heritage Trail will ensure you hit the major historical sites and landmarks. The charming downtown boasts plenty of quirky New Age shops for the spiritual seeker, plus lots of gourmet food and drink to keep you going. Be aware that October is Salem’s busiest tourist month, so if you’d like to avoid the crowds, enjoy its fall magic during September or November instead.

